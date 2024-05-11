Friday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 3
Ashville Teays Valley 10, Logan 2
Delaware Hayes 2, Grove City Central Crossing 1
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7, Pickerington North 3
Dublin Coffman 8, New Albany 5
Grove City 6, Gahanna Lincoln 3
Hilliard Bradley 12, Pickerington Central 1
Lewis Center Olentangy 12, Cols. Bishop Watterson 6
Division II
Region 5
Akr. SVSM 7, Canal Fulton Northwest 3
Alliance Marlington 10, Mantua Crestwood 0
Aurora 10, Salem 0
Canfield 13, Geneva 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 3, Hubbard 2
Copley 10, Sheffield Brookside 0
Gates Mills Gilmour 20, Perry 9
Lodi Cloverleaf 11, Rocky River Lutheran W. 1
Streetsboro 11, Rocky River 1
Tallmadge 19, Pepper Pike Orange 1
Region 6
Akr. Springfield 10, Parma Hts. Holy Name 5
Bryan 6, Lima Bath 0
Defiance 25, Van Wert 4
Lexington 15, Tiffin Columbian 2
Maumee 11, Rossford 1
Millbury Lake 7, Port Clinton 4
Napoleon 3, St. Mary's Memorial 1
Norwalk 6, Shelby 5
Oberlin Firelands 10, Bay Village Bay 3
Parma Padua 6, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 4
Pemberville Eastwood 12, Tol. Cent. Cath. 2
Tontogany Otsego 5, Wauseon 2
Region 7
Dover 8, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 2
McConnelsville Morgan 5, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 4
New Concord John Glenn 5, New Philadelphia 4
Steubenville 9, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
Region 8
Bellefontaine 14, New Carlisle Tecumseh 5
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 5, Spring. NW 2
Eaton 5, Wilmington 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 12, Tipp City Tippecanoe 1
Spring. Kenton Ridge 22, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
Division III
Region 9
Akr. Manchester 1, Columbia Station Columbia 0
Ashland Mapleton 5, Dalton 4
Burton Berkshire 12, Beachwood 2
Canfield South Range 11, Can. South 2
Cortland Lakeview 10, Columbiana Crestview 0
Creston Norwayne 6, West Salem Northwestern 5
Independence 4, Smithville 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 5, Navarre Fairless 2
LaGrange Keystone 19, Atwater Waterloo 6
Leavittsburg LaBrae 7, Ravenna SE 4
Massillon Tuslaw 5, Loudonville 3
Rootstown 8, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0
Warren Champion 17, Youngs. Mooney 0
Wooster Triway 18, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Region 10
Castalia Margaretta 10, Collins Western Reserve 0
Coldwater 5, Paulding 3
Defiance Tinora 4, Archbold 0
Ft. Recovery 10, Haviland Wayne Trace 2
Galion 10, Ashland Crestview 5
Huron 12, Bucyrus 7
Liberty Center 9, Bloomdale-Elmwood 3
Milan Edison 14, Upper Sandusky 11
Oak Harbor 10, Metamora Evergreen 5
Rockford Parkway 10, Bluffton 0
Swanton 7, Genoa Area 3
Van Buren 16, Delphos Jefferson 4
Division IV
Region 13
Elmore Woodmore 8, Kansas Lakota 4
Fremont St. Joseph 10, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Region 14
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 2, Tiffin Calvert 0
Carey 9, Arcadia 1
Columbus Grove 15, Kalida 5
Defiance Ayersville 10, Antwerp 1
Edgerton 12, Edon 5
Greenwich S. Cent. 13, Plymouth 2
Lucas 9, Norwalk St. Paul 8
Monroeville 10, Crestline 0
Montpelier 12, Hicksville 0
New London 5, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
New Riegal 9, N. Baltimore 1
Sycamore Mohawk 10, Vanlue 0
Van Wert Lincolnview 19, Ottoville 0
W. Unity Hilltop 10, Pettisville 0
Region 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 7, Shadyside 2
Caldwell 6, Toronto 2
Danville 7, Newark Cath. 0
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 11, Millersport 2
Mechanicsburg 16, Liberty Christian Academy 0
Morral Ridgedale 12, Sugar Grove Berne Union 2
Strasburg-Franklin 12, Beallsville 0
Region 16
Ada 10, St. Henry 0
Ansonia 10, Jackson Center 0
Ft. Loramie 14, Troy Christian 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 3, Maria Stein Marion Local 2
Minster 24, Lima Perry 0
N. Lewisburg Triad 6, DeGraff Riverside 4
Pleasant Hill Newton 11, Botkins 0
Russia 10, Sidney Lehman Catholic 3
S. Charleston Southeastern 9, Cin. Oyler 0, forfeit
Tri-County North 19, Sidney Fairlawn 1