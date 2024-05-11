Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 3

Ashville Teays Valley 10, Logan 2

Delaware Hayes 2, Grove City Central Crossing 1

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7, Pickerington North 3

Dublin Coffman 8, New Albany 5

Grove City 6, Gahanna Lincoln 3

Hilliard Bradley 12, Pickerington Central 1

Lewis Center Olentangy 12, Cols. Bishop Watterson 6

Division II

Region 5

Akr. SVSM 7, Canal Fulton Northwest 3

Alliance Marlington 10, Mantua Crestwood 0

Aurora 10, Salem 0

Canfield 13, Geneva 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 3, Hubbard 2

Copley 10, Sheffield Brookside 0

Gates Mills Gilmour 20, Perry 9

Lodi Cloverleaf 11, Rocky River Lutheran W. 1

Streetsboro 11, Rocky River 1

Tallmadge 19, Pepper Pike Orange 1

Region 6

Akr. Springfield 10, Parma Hts. Holy Name 5

Bryan 6, Lima Bath 0

Defiance 25, Van Wert 4

Lexington 15, Tiffin Columbian 2

Maumee 11, Rossford 1

Millbury Lake 7, Port Clinton 4

Napoleon 3, St. Mary's Memorial 1

Norwalk 6, Shelby 5

Oberlin Firelands 10, Bay Village Bay 3

Parma Padua 6, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 4

Pemberville Eastwood 12, Tol. Cent. Cath. 2

Tontogany Otsego 5, Wauseon 2

Region 7

Dover 8, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 2

McConnelsville Morgan 5, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 4

New Concord John Glenn 5, New Philadelphia 4

Steubenville 9, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6

Region 8

Bellefontaine 14, New Carlisle Tecumseh 5

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 5, Spring. NW 2

Eaton 5, Wilmington 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 12, Tipp City Tippecanoe 1

Spring. Kenton Ridge 22, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

Division III

Region 9

Akr. Manchester 1, Columbia Station Columbia 0

Ashland Mapleton 5, Dalton 4

Burton Berkshire 12, Beachwood 2

Canfield South Range 11, Can. South 2

Cortland Lakeview 10, Columbiana Crestview 0

Creston Norwayne 6, West Salem Northwestern 5

Independence 4, Smithville 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 5, Navarre Fairless 2

LaGrange Keystone 19, Atwater Waterloo 6

Leavittsburg LaBrae 7, Ravenna SE 4

Massillon Tuslaw 5, Loudonville 3

Rootstown 8, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0

Warren Champion 17, Youngs. Mooney 0

Wooster Triway 18, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta 10, Collins Western Reserve 0

Coldwater 5, Paulding 3

Defiance Tinora 4, Archbold 0

Ft. Recovery 10, Haviland Wayne Trace 2

Galion 10, Ashland Crestview 5

Huron 12, Bucyrus 7

Liberty Center 9, Bloomdale-Elmwood 3

Milan Edison 14, Upper Sandusky 11

Oak Harbor 10, Metamora Evergreen 5

Rockford Parkway 10, Bluffton 0

Swanton 7, Genoa Area 3

Van Buren 16, Delphos Jefferson 4

Division IV

Region 13

Elmore Woodmore 8, Kansas Lakota 4

Fremont St. Joseph 10, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Region 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 2, Tiffin Calvert 0

Carey 9, Arcadia 1

Columbus Grove 15, Kalida 5

Defiance Ayersville 10, Antwerp 1

Edgerton 12, Edon 5

Greenwich S. Cent. 13, Plymouth 2

Lucas 9, Norwalk St. Paul 8

Monroeville 10, Crestline 0

Montpelier 12, Hicksville 0

New London 5, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

New Riegal 9, N. Baltimore 1

Sycamore Mohawk 10, Vanlue 0

Van Wert Lincolnview 19, Ottoville 0

W. Unity Hilltop 10, Pettisville 0

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 7, Shadyside 2

Caldwell 6, Toronto 2

Danville 7, Newark Cath. 0

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 11, Millersport 2

Mechanicsburg 16, Liberty Christian Academy 0

Morral Ridgedale 12, Sugar Grove Berne Union 2

Strasburg-Franklin 12, Beallsville 0

Region 16 ***NO COLONS!!!***

Ada 10, St. Henry 0

Ansonia 10, Jackson Center 0

Ft. Loramie 14, Troy Christian 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 3, Maria Stein Marion Local 2

Minster 24, Lima Perry 0

N. Lewisburg Triad 6, DeGraff Riverside 4

Pleasant Hill Newton 11, Botkins 0

Russia 10, Sidney Lehman Catholic 3

S. Charleston Southeastern 9, Cin. Oyler 0, forfeit

Tri-County North 19, Sidney Fairlawn 1

