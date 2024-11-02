Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Division I=

Region 1=

Massillon Jackson 24, Brunswick 3

Perrysburg 47, Medina 0

St. Edward (OH) 48, Findlay 0

Region 2=

Centerville 42, Beavercreek 0

Kettering Fairmont 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 27, Newark 15

Pickerington Cent. 69, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13

Powell Olentangy Liberty 41, Lancaster 7

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 28, Mason 3

Cin. Moeller 63, Cin. Sycamore 7

Cin. Princeton 48, Fairfield 7

Cin. Winton Woods 35, Morrow Little Miami 0

Hamilton 28, Cin. Oak Hills 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 45, Akr. Firestone 6

Hudson 37, Youngs. Boardman 7

Uniontown Lake 28, N. Can. Hoover 0

Warren Harding 37, Cle. Hay 0

Region 6=

Avon 47, N. Olmsted 12

Medina Highland 52, Fremont Ross 7

N. Ridgeville 42, Tol. Start 6

Olmsted Falls 35, Amherst Steele 7

Wadsworth 42, N. Royalton 6

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Cle. Rhodes 6

Region 7=

Ashland 42, Cols. St. Charles 0

Canal Winchester 17, Westerville S. 7

Massillon Perry 34, Cols. Northland 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Logan 0

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 78, Trenton Edgewood 7

Harrison 43, Troy 7

Kings Mills Kings 10, Cin. Withrow 0

Vandalia Butler 31, Lima 0

Xenia 31, Sidney 14

Division III=

Region 9=

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45, Hunting Valley University 14

Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. Chaney High School 14

Region 10=

Defiance 38, Bowling Green 0

Lexington 28, Maumee 14

Medina Buckeye 42, Norwalk 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Region 11=

Bishop Watterson 44, Vincent Warren 7

Dover 33, Granville 0

Steubenville 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7

Region 12=

Bellbrook 47, Day. Meadowdale 12

Cin. McNicholas 35, Celina 3

Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Oxford Talawanda 7

Wapakoneta 48, Franklin 7

Division IV=

Region 13=

Struthers 49, Norton 28

Region 14=

Bay (OH) 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Clyde 42, Tontogany Otsego 7

Napoleon 49, Lorain Clearview 0

Ontario 24, Bellville Clear Fork 2

Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Galion 7

Sandusky Perkins 49, Upper Sandusky 10

Shelby 49, Elida 21

Region 15=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Heath 15

Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Chillicothe Unioto 21

St Clairsville 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Region 16=

Cin. Taft 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Shroder 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7

Kettering Alter 14, Eaton 0

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43, Urbana 6

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 56, Navarre Fairless 13

Girard 44, Richmond Edison 7

New Franklin Manchester 49, Youngs. Liberty 14

Poland Seminary 39, Can. Cent. Cath. 18

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Cortland Lakeview 21

Region 18=

Creston Norwayne 45, Delta 42, OT

Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Fairview 0

Liberty Center 58, Utica 6

Milan Edison 42, Johnstown Northridge 0

Oak Harbor 52, Fredericktown 7

Pemberville Eastwood 41, Archbold 0

Wooster Triway 41, Johnstown 20

Region 19=

Belmont Union Local 23, Nelsonville-York 13

Gahanna Cols. Academy 24, Piketon 7

Portsmouth 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 16

Proctorville Fairland 31, Chillicothe Zane Trace 7

Region 20=

Casstown Miami E. 14, Milton-Union 6

Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Versailles 7

Lima Bath 51, Carlisle 22

Division VI=

Region 21=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 37, Mineral Ridge 0

Dalton 62, Youngs. Valley Christian 0

Kirtland 62, Rootstown 0

Mogadore 27, Hanoverton United 13

New Middletown Spring. 35, Sullivan Black River 6

Smithville 20, Leavittsburg LaBrae 13

Region 22=

Attica Seneca E. 56, Collins Western Reserve 20

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 43, Castalia Margaretta 8

Huron 42, Spencerville 7

Sherwood Fairview 41, Elmore Woodmore 9

Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Ashland Crestview 12

Region 23=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 41, Marion Elgin 6

Galion Northmor 42, Caldwell 0

Newcomerstown 23, Grove City Christian 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Mechanicsburg 21

Waterford 34, Milford Center Fairbanks 21

Region 24=

Coldwater 58, Covington 0

Ironton Rock Hill 30, London Madison-Plains 21

Portsmouth W. 42, Chesapeake 24

Spring. NE 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Division VII=

Region 25=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Crestline 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Norwalk St Paul 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 12

Lowellville 34, McDonald 20

Monroeville 47, Independence 7

Warren JFK 40, E. Palestine 13

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 42, N. Baltimore 8

Gibsonburg 21, Arlington 6

Leipsic 30, Ada 22

Lima Cent. Cath. 33, Pandora-Gilboa 28

McComb 28, Edon 14

Sycamore Mohawk 49, Edgerton 14

Region 27=

Beaver Eastern 30, Strasburg 6

Bowerston Conotton Valley 46, Fairfield Christian 7

Crown City S. Gallia 56, New Matamoras Frontier 14

Region 28=

Ansonia 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8

Cin. College Prep. 20, S. Charleston SE 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 68, Ft. Recovery 0

St. Henry (OH) 13, New Bremen 10

Other=

Cle. Adams 52, Cle. Collinwood 0

Tol. Christian 55, Fremont St. Joseph 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

