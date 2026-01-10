Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams County Christian 69, Ohio Valley Christian 40
Akr. Firestone 76, Akr. North 44
Alliance 72, Minerva 51
Alliance Marlington 61, Salem 45
Arcadia 70, Bloomdale Elmwood 48
Arlington 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 25
Ashland 77, Millersburg W. Holmes 62
Ashland Crestview 60, Collins Western Reserve 53
Avon 76, Amherst Steele 65
Batavia 73, Wilmington 51
Beaver Eastern 48, Latham Western 35
Beaver Local 63, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 58
Beavercreek 65, Springfield 61
Bellville Clear Fork 45, Galion 36
Beloit W. Branch 54, Carrollton 40
Berea-Midpark 79, Olmsted Falls 75
Bloomingdale, W.Va. 48, Belpre Christian 32
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Macedonia Nordonia 51
Bridgeport 75, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 39
Brooke, W.Va. 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 36
Brookville 55, Eaton 38
Brunswick 77, Mentor 56
Caledonia River Valley 63, Ontario 57
Cambridge 46, Belmont Union Local 43
Can. Glenoak 64, Green 63
Can. McKinley 71, Massillon Jackson 49
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Can. South 38
Canal Winchester 66, Logan 62
Canfield 48, Fitch 44
Canfield S. Range 58, Struthers 43
Carey 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25
Casstown Miami E. 40, Tipp City Bethel 30
Castalia Margaretta 67, Willard 55
Cedarville 54, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42
Centerville 56, Springboro 43
Chardon NDCL 72, Parma Hts. Holy Name 52
Chillicothe Zane Trace 59, Williamsport Westfall 45
Cin. Aiken 97, Cin. Taft 71
Cin. McNicholas 74, Day. Carroll 37
Cin. Moeller 56, Cin. La Salle 55
Cin. NW 49, Cin. Mt Healthy 18
Cin. Princeton 49, Hamilton 45
Cin. Shroder 69, Spencer 36
Cin. Sycamore 53, Middletown 48, OT
Cin. Turpin 57, Cin. Anderson 45
Cin. Winton Woods 44, Milford (OH) 34
Cin. Woodward 67, Cin. Withrow 26
Cle. E. Tech 98, Bard Cleveland 65
Cle. Rhodes 71, Cle. Lincoln W. 21
Cle. VASJ 86, Mentor Lake Cath. 42
Cols. Africentric 49, Cols. Eastmoor 35
Cols. Bishop Watterson 53, Cols. DeSales 44
Cols. Centennial 78, Columbus International 50
Cols. Linden-McKinley 31, Cols. Whetstone 25
Cols. Mifflin 74, East 62
Cols. Northland 67, Cols. Beechcroft 56
Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Dublin Coffman 49, OT
Cols. Walnut Ridge 95, Cols. Marion-Franklin 29
Columbiana 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 41
Columbus South 57, Cols. Briggs 24
Convoy Crestview 45, Bluffton 42
Coshocton 85, Crooksville 53
Crestline 67, Mansfield St. Peter's 63
Creston Norwayne 73, Rittman 27
Cuyahoga Falls 67, Barberton 57
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 66, Cle. Benedictine 54
Danville 63, Howard E. Knox 41
Day. Belmont 64, Day. Stivers 48
Day. Christian 46, Carlisle 40
Day. Dunbar 67, Day. Meadowdale 32
Day. Northridge 86, Milton-Union 26
Defiance 40, St Marys 35
Delphos St John's 76, New Knoxville 56
Dola Hardin Northern 65, Cory-Rawson 55
Doylestown Chippewa 65, West Salem Northwestern 42
Dresden Tri-Valley 46, McConnelsville Morgan 42
Dublin Scioto 63, Hayes 52
E. Palestine 75, Salineville Southern 40
Elida 50, Kenton 22
Euclid 61, Cle. Hts. 55
Fairport Harbor Harding 96, Warren Lordstown 22
Fairview 83, Beachwood 24
Fayetteville-Perry 63, Peebles 60
Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Ada 21
Frankfort Adena 61, Chillicothe Huntington 49
Fredericktown 62, Centerburg 9
Ft. Loramie 45, Houston 36
Gahanna Lincoln 53, Grove City 49
Gallipolis Gallia 51, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26
Galloway Westland 69, Westerville S. 51
Geneva 64, Conneaut 45
Genoa 72, Swanton 30
Genoa Christian 95, Groveport Madison Christian 20
Gibsonburg 67, Elmore Woodmore 36
Glouster Trimble 65, Stewart Federal Hocking 60
Hamilton Badin 79, Bishop Fenwick 61
Hamilton Ross 57, Bellbrook 52
Hartville Lake Center Christian 49, Louisville Aquinas 35
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Defiance Ayersville 47
Hilliard Darby 52, Thomas Worthington 43
Holland Springfield 76, Fremont Ross 59
Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 40
Hudson 63, Solon 59
Hunting Valley University 74, Gates Mills Gilmour 64
Huron 53, Vermilion 50
Ironton St. Joseph 64, Portsmouth Clay 39
Jackson 56, Hillsboro 39
Jackson Center 50, Anna 36
Jamestown Greeneview 74, Spring. Greenon 44
Jefferson Area 61, Ashtabula Edgewood 57
Jeromesville Hillsdale 60, Dalton 46
Kalida 39, Ft. Jennings 35
Kent Roosevelt 57, Richfield Revere 46
Kettering Alter 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 55
Kettering Fairmont 51, Miamisburg 42
Kidron Cent. Christian 68, Lucas 26
Lakeside Danbury 74, Fremont St. Joseph 57
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Lebanon 55, Morrow Little Miami 38
Lewis Center Olentangy 52, Dublin Jerome 44
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Hilliard Bradley 47
Lewistown Indian Lake 59, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 45
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40, Cin. Oak Hills 34
Lima 86, Tol. Woodward 24
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Columbus Grove 56
Lima Shawnee 73, Lima Bath 60
Lisbon David Anderson 78, Leetonia 45
Lorain Clearview 46, Oberlin Firelands 45
Loveland 59, Kings Mills Kings 50
Lucasville Valley 67, Waverly 55
Malvern 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36
Manchester 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 48
Mansfield 62, Dover 55
Mansfield Temple Christian 37, Christian Community School 31
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Rockford Parkway 34
Marion Pleasant 44, Sparta Highland 39
Martins Ferry 82, Bellaire 50
Mason 65, Cin. Colerain 42
Massillon Tuslaw 69, Navarre Fairless 46
Massillon Washington 77, Can. Cent. Cath. 59
McDermott Scioto NW 49, Crown City S. Gallia 36
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 45
Medina Buckeye 53, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 33
Medina Highland 59, Aurora 52
Miami Valley Christian Academy 71, Cin. Clark Montessori 58
Milford Center Fairbanks 67, N. Lewisburg Triad 34
Miller City 60, Continental 19
Monroe 61, Franklin 33
Monroeville 77, Ashland Mapleton 30
Morgan 74, Cle. Max Hayes 21
Morral Ridgedale 72, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 49
Mt Gilead 69, Cardington-Lincoln 13
N. Baltimore 62, Marion Elgin 40
N. Can. Hoover 63, Massillon Perry 37
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 67, Attica Seneca E. 34
N. Royalton 72, Wadsworth 44
New Albany 58, Pickerington North 48
New Boston Glenwood 75, Portsmouth Sciotoville 43
New Bremen 52, Ft. Recovery 38
New Concord John Glenn 70, Philo 46
New Franklin Manchester 85, Wooster Triway 57
New London 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 52
New Philadelphia 52, Lexington 37
Newark 70, Ashville Teays Valley 26
Newton Local 58, Ansonia 39
Ohio Deaf 60, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 29
Old Fort 50, Kansas Lakota 27
Oregon Clay 63, Napoleon 29
Orwell Grand Valley 71, Southington Chalker 44
Ottoville 59, Delphos Jefferson 47
Painesville Harvey 66, Perry 55
Pandora-Gilboa 47, McComb 30
Parma Padua 73, Elyria Cath. 71
Paulding 71, Antwerp 49
Pickerington Central 70, Groveport-Madison 53
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 56, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 51
Plymouth 63, Norwalk St Paul 52
Poland Seminary 64, Niles McKinley 54
Port Clinton 60, Milan Edison 42
Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Franklin Furnace Green 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Hilliard Davidson 48
Racine Southern 70, Reedsville Eastern 63
Rayland Buckeye 67, Richmond Edison 59
Richwood N. Union 59, Spring. Shawnee 51
Rootstown 67, Wickliffe 53
Russia 73, Sidney Fairlawn 38
S. Webster 41, Portsmouth W. 36
Sandusky St. Mary 48, Northwood 28
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, RULH 26
Shaker Hts. 70, Strongsville 44
Sheffield Brookside 59, LaGrange Keystone 56
Shekinah Christian 63, Northside Christian 23
Shelby 54, Marion Harding High School 45
Sherwood Fairview 58, Hicksville 21
Sidney Lehman 55, Troy Christian 54, OT
Smithville 90, Apple Creek Waynedale 68
Southeastern 50, Piketon 44
Spring. NW 69, St. Paris Graham 48
St Clairsville 68, Barnesville 38
St. Henry (OH) 67, Coldwater 33
St. Xavier (OH) 54, Cin. Elder 30
Steubenville 74, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63
Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Twinsburg 42
Sugarcreek Garaway 44, Newcomerstown 42
Sullivan Black River 60, Columbia Station Columbia 46
Sycamore Mohawk 59, Bucyrus Wynford 58
Tallmadge 63, Copley 58
Thornville Sheridan 54, Warsaw River View 18
Tiffin Calvert 61, New Riegel 50
Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Greenville 51
Tol. St. Francis 59, Detroit UD Jesuit, Mich. 45
Tol. Start 87, Tol. Waite 36
Toronto 81, Weir, W.Va. 48
Tree of Life 63, Delaware Christian 28
Trenton Edgewood 58, Oxford Talawanda 44
Troy 57, Sidney 54
Uhrichsville Claymont 65, Strasburg 48
Upper Sandusky 70, Bucyrus 28
Urbana 57, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44
Van Wert 40, Celina 32
Van Wert Lincolnview 75, Spencerville 73
Versailles 67, Minster 43
W. Carrollton 53, Vandalia Butler 52
W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Fairfield 41
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 52
W. Liberty-Salem 60, W. Jefferson 40
Wapakoneta 47, Ottawa-Glandorf 45
Warren Howland 51, Warren Harding 50
Washington C.H. 66, Chillicothe 55
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 62, Greenfield McClain 32
Waterford 52, Belpre 46
Wellington 59, Oberlin 44
Wellston 51, McArthur Vinton County 45
Wellsville 64, Hanoverton United 53
West 66, Cols. Independence 50
Westerville Cent. 61, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54
Westerville N. 71, Sunbury Big Walnut 47
Westlake 68, N. Olmsted 38
Wheelersburg 60, Minford 43
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Tol. Whitmer 41
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 62, Oak Hill 37
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Hannibal River 42
Xenia 64, Piqua 57
Yellow Springs 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 37
Youngs. Boardman 57, Youngs. East 55
Youngs. Mooney 53, Warren JFK 42
Zanesville Maysville 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 33
Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, New Lexington 26
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Galion Northmor vs. Loudonville, ppd.
