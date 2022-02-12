Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Ready 38
Collins Western Reserve 53, New London 17
Dublin Coffman 43, Cols. Upper Arlington 20
Dublin Jerome 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52
Gahanna Lincoln 68, Westerville Cent. 28
Genoa Christian 56, Northside Christian 30
Greenwich S. Cent. 59, Monroeville 50
Hanoverton United 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 37
Latham Western 57, Portsmouth Sciotoville 24
New Albany 55, Pickerington N. 44
Painesville Harvey 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 41
Pickerington Cent. 56, Lancaster 33
S. Webster 45, Oak Hill 30
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Malvern 34
Westerville S. 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17
Youngs. Mooney 50, Youngs. Ursuline 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
