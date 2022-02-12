Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Ready 38

Collins Western Reserve 53, New London 17

Dublin Coffman 43, Cols. Upper Arlington 20

Dublin Jerome 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Gahanna Lincoln 68, Westerville Cent. 28

Genoa Christian 56, Northside Christian 30

Greenwich S. Cent. 59, Monroeville 50

Hanoverton United 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 37

Latham Western 57, Portsmouth Sciotoville 24

New Albany 55, Pickerington N. 44

Painesville Harvey 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 41

Pickerington Cent. 56, Lancaster 33

S. Webster 45, Oak Hill 30

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Malvern 34

Westerville S. 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17

Youngs. Mooney 50, Youngs. Ursuline 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

