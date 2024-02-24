Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Dublin Scioto 27

Marysville 53, Chillicothe 16

Division II=

Region 5=

STVM 98, Cle. Lincoln W. 9

Region 8=

Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, Columbus South 18

Division III=

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 39

Johnstown 54, Fredericktown 38

Marion Pleasant 56, Galion Northmor 20

Mechanicsburg 38, London Madison-Plains 29

Region 12=

Centerburg 42, Worthington Christian 38

Cols. Africentric 80, Hebron Lakewood 32

W. Jefferson 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 47

W. Liberty-Salem 37, Casstown Miami E. 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Firefighters rescue dog in fire that displaces Trenton family
2
New sidewalks on Hamilton street crucial for safety of students who...
3
East End development, Community Center financing hot topics for...
4
Area council puts 5 village leaders on leave; manager calls it...
5
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top