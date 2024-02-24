Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Dublin Scioto 27
Marysville 53, Chillicothe 16
Division II=
Region 5=
STVM 98, Cle. Lincoln W. 9
Region 8=
Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, Columbus South 18
Division III=
Region 10=
Canal Winchester Harvest 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 39
Johnstown 54, Fredericktown 38
Marion Pleasant 56, Galion Northmor 20
Mechanicsburg 38, London Madison-Plains 29
Region 12=
Centerburg 42, Worthington Christian 38
Cols. Africentric 80, Hebron Lakewood 32
W. Jefferson 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 47
W. Liberty-Salem 37, Casstown Miami E. 30
___
