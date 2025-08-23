Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 28, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Akr. East 20, Bedford 6
Akr. Hoban 31, Canal Winchester Harvest 12
Akr. North 29, Louisville Aquinas 6
Akr. Springfield 40, Atwater Waterloo 32
Alliance 25, Parma Padua 3
Amherst Steele 48, Sandusky 6
Anna 55, Spencerville 0
Ansonia 36, DeGraff Riverside 6
Arcadia 52, Cory-Rawson 14
Arcanum 14, Covington 13
Archbold 33, Genoa 28
Arlington 41, Dola Hardin Northern 0
Ashland 43, Bay (OH) 10
Ashtabula Edgewood 51, Garrettsville Garfield 43, OT
Athens 41, Logan 0
Attica Seneca E. 2, Ashland Crestview 0
Baltimore Liberty Union 21, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 20
Barnesville 35, Beverly Ft. Frye 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Carey 7
Batavia 42, Cin. Madeira 14
Beaver Eastern 13, South Point 6
Beaver Local 27, E. Cle. Shaw 20
Bellefontaine 55, Sidney 21
Bellevue 33, Clyde 23
Bellville Clear Fork 17, Sandusky Perkins 14
Belmont Union Local 42, Warren JFK 12
Berea-Midpark 28, Brunswick 7
Bishop Hartley 55, Elyria Cath. 42
Bloom-Carroll 20, Chillicothe 7
Bluffton 33, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 30
Boyd Co., Ky. 31, Gallipolis Gallia 17
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21, Aurora 17
Brookville 49, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 16
Caldwell 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0
Camden Preble Shawnee 35, Middletown Madison 18
Can. McKinley 43, Warren Harding 25
Can. South 42, Mogadore Field 16
Canal Winchester 48, Thomas Worthington 17
Canfield 26, Beloit W. Branch 21
Cardington-Lincoln 32, Bucyrus Wynford 27
Carlisle 42, New Paris National Trail 6
Casstown Miami E. 37, Day. Christian 20
Cedarville 16, Cin. College Prep. 12
Centerburg 34, Utica 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 30, Solon 13
Chardon NDCL 50, Struthers 8
Chillicothe Huntington 50, Lees Creek E. Clinton 6
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Cin. Anderson 52, Cooper, Ky. 10
Cin. Country Day 7, Cin. Summit 6
Cin. Deer Park 41, Day. Belmont 32
Cin. Elder 34, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 24, Bishop Fenwick 7
Cin. Indian Hill 30, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7
Cin. La Salle 42, Cin. Colerain 0
Cin. Mariemont 27, Batavia Clermont NE 0
Cin. McNicholas 34, Cin. Turpin 28
Cin. N. College Hill 32, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 20
Cin. Oak Hills 21, Trenton Edgewood 20
Cin. Taft 37, Jeffersonville, Ind. 0
Cin. Walnut Hills 27, Cin. Western Hills 24
Cin. West Clermont 42, Cin. Mt Healthy 7
Cin. Winton Woods 21, Springfield 14
Cin. Withrow 35, Milford (OH) 0
Cin. Wyoming 24, Hamilton Ross 21
Circleville 16, Vincent Warren 15
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35, Waynesville 13
Cle. Glenville 33, Massillon Washington 27, OT
Cle. Rhodes 12, Richmond Hts. 6
Cle. VASJ 27, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16
Coldwater 49, Germantown Valley View 48, OT
Collins Western Reserve 45, Wellington 6
Cols. Africentric 72, Cin. Woodward 0
Cols. Bishop Watterson 37, Sunbury Big Walnut 15
Cols. DeSales 14, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
Cols. Grandview Hts. 34, Cols. Briggs 6
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27, Whitehall-Yearling 25
Cols. Linden-McKinley 8, Cols. Bexley 6
Cols. St. Charles 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7
Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6
Columbia Station Columbia 30, Independence 0
Columbiana Crestview 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0
Columbus South 53, Cols. Mifflin 0
Convoy Crestview 62, Rockford Parkway 41
Corning Miller 18, Albany Alexander 15
Cortland Lakeview 10, New Middletown Spring. 7, OT
Creston Norwayne 47, St Clairsville 27
Crooksville 21, Newcomerstown 12
Crown City S. Gallia 54, Racine Southern 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 17, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14
Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Conneaut 24
Dalton 20, Bishop Ready 6
Danville 35, Worthington Christian 13
Day. Oakwood 41, W. Carrollton 22
Delaware Buckeye Valley 28, Hayes 7
Delta 42, Defiance Ayersville 8
Dover 18, Can. Glenoak 7
Dublin Jerome 23, Westerville S. 13
Dublin Scioto 28, Reynoldsburg 20
E. Can. 38, Doylestown Chippewa 0
E. Liverpool 23, Carrollton 12
Eastlake North 55, Ashtabula Lakeside 12
Edgerton 41, Edon 14
Elida 38, Tol. Rogers 0
Elmore Woodmore 57, Pioneer N. Central 0
Fairborn 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 6
Fairport Harbor Harding 28, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 22
Fairview 39, Lorain Clearview 26
Findlay Liberty-Benton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Fredericktown 21, Sparta Highland 6
Fremont Ross 13, Tiffin Columbian 9
Ft. Recovery 44, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 14, Cols. Northland 7
Galion 35, St Marys 6
Galion Northmor 16, Upper Sandusky 0
Garfield Hts. 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 8
Gates Mills Hawken 33, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
Geneva 28, Chesterland W. Geauga 18
Gibsonburg 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 14
Girard 55, Orange 21
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28, Green 21
Goshen 34, Monroe 14
Grafton Midview 48, Westlake 14
Granville 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12
Greenfield McClain 20, Frankfort Adena 0
Greenville 24, Eaton 14
Grove City 42, Ashville Teays Valley 14
Hamilton Badin 38, Hamilton 20
Hamler Patrick Henry 45, Hicksville 0
Hannibal River 36, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 12
Hanoverton United 35, Minerva 0
Harrison 34, Loveland 14
Harrod Allen E. 29, Newark Cath. 26
Hilliard Bradley 17, Groveport-Madison 10
Hilliard Davidson 38, Mansfield 7
Hillsboro 34, Mt. Orab Western Brown 22
Holgate 36, Stryker 16
Holland Springfield 42, Maumee 14
Hubbard 48, Brookfield 0
Huber Hts. Wayne 31, Fairfield 24
Hudson 28, Fitch 14
Ironton Rock Hill 34, Minford 13
Jamestown Greeneview 40, Blanchester 6
Jefferson Area 24, Chagrin Falls 13
Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Sullivan Black River 14
Johnstown 70, Zanesville 26
Johnstown Northridge 25, Howard E. Knox 24
Kansas Lakota 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 13
Kent Roosevelt 35, Ravenna 14
Kings Mills Kings 44, Cin. Sycamore 7
Kirtland 30, Clarion Area High School, Pa. 7
LaGrange Keystone 39, West Salem Northwestern 0
Lakewood 45, Cle. John Marshall 20
Lancaster 21, Hilliard Darby 20
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Belpre 12
Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Middlefield Cardinal 8
Lebanon 20, Clayton Northmont 5
Leipsic 56, Millbury Lake 35
Lewis Center Olentangy 26, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42, Marysville 0
Lexington 36, Ontario 16
Liberty Center 42, Defiance Tinora 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Centerville 20
Lima 12, Piqua 7
Lima Bath 50, Lewistown Indian Lake 21
Lima Perry 12, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Lisbon David Anderson 49, Newton Falls 17
London 14, New Albany 11
Loudonville 60, Ashland Mapleton 0
Louisville 24, New Philadelphia 0
Lowellville 40, Columbiana 28
Lucas 51, Plymouth 0
Lucasville Valley 33, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
Lyndhurst Brush 21, Euclid 19
Macedonia Nordonia 42, STVM 0
Malvern 16, Youngs. Valley Christian 8
Manchester 12, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Maple Hts. 42, Lorain 16
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, S. Adams, Ind. 0
Marion Harding High School 21, Mt. Vernon 14
Marion Pleasant 16, Richwood N. Union 13
Martins Ferry 55, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 0
Massillon Jackson 35, Chardon 13
Mayfield 20, Elyria 3
McConnelsville Morgan 31, Marietta 16
McDonald 41, Warren Champion 6
Mechanicsburg 28, Washington C.H. 6
Medina 21, Stow-Munroe Falls 13
Medina Buckeye 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Medina Highland 49, Erie McDowell, Pa. 9
Mentor 35, Olmsted Falls 28
Metamora Evergreen 41, Delphos Jefferson 7
Miamisburg 34, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
Middletown 28, Troy 20
Milan Edison 42, Oberlin Firelands 6
Mineral Ridge 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8
Minster 22, Ft. Loramie 14
Mogadore 13, Mantua Crestwood 6
Monroeville 46, McComb 20
Montpelier 24, Antwerp 16
Morral Ridgedale 28, W. Unity Hilltop 14
Mt Gilead 31, N. Lewisburg Triad 8
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
N. Baltimore 36, Bucyrus 28
N. Can. Hoover 30, Akr. Buchtel 0
N. Ridgeville 41, N. Olmsted 0
Nelsonville-York 34, Glouster Trimble 8
New Bremen 41, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
New Franklin Manchester 62, Akr. Coventry 0
New Lexington 26, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
New London 28, Millersport 14
New Madison Tri-Village 68, Troy Christian 12
New Richmond 53, Bethel-Tate 34
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 22, Crestline 7
Newark 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21
Newark Licking Valley 28, Thornville Sheridan 6
Northwood 44, Rossford 36
Norwalk 17, Tol. Start 14
Oak Harbor 52, Huron 46, OT
Orrville 56, Wooster 23
Orwell Grand Valley 54, Brooklyn 22
Oxford Talawanda 51, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21
Painesville Harvey 57, Burton Berkshire 41
Painesville Riverside 28, Shaker Hts. 21
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 33, N. Royalton 29
Paulding 55, Swanton 0
Pemberville Eastwood 40, Kenton 21
Perry 38, Madison 14
Perrysburg 63, Bowling Green 0
Philo 26, Heath 21
Pickerington Cent. 45, Gahanna Lincoln 14
Pine-Richland, Pa. 38, Findlay 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 33, W. Liberty-Salem 7
Poland Seminary 48, Salem 26
Portsmouth Notre Dame 26, Fairfield Christian 24
Portsmouth W. 30, Proctorville Fairland 27
Purcell Marian 40, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Richfield Revere 35, Peninsula Woodridge 20
Richmond Edison 35, Sarahsville Shenandoah 14
Rittman 63, Cle. JFK 0
Riverside Stebbins 36, Day. Carroll 8
Rocky River 52, Akr. Firestone 7
Rootstown 42, Tol. Christian 0
Russell, Ky. 20, Dawson-Bryant 8
Sandusky St. Mary 43, Oregon Stritch 0
Sebring McKinley 22, Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 6
Shelby 56, Mansfield Madison 14
Sherwood Fairview 34, Wauseon 28
Sidney Lehman 58, Delphos St John's 36
Smithville 3, Massillon Tuslaw 0
Southeastern 14, Portsmouth Sciotoville 6
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, Bradford 0
Spring. Greenon 34, Spring. Shawnee 14
Spring. NE 35, Urbana 28
Spring. NW 50, S. Charleston SE 7
Springboro 21, Mason 7
St. Edward (OH) 24, Pickerington N. 0
St. Henry (OH) 31, Celina 7
St. Paris Graham 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 27
St. Xavier (OH) 14, W. Chester Lakota W. 7
Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Franklin Furnace Green 26
Strasburg 56, Windham 8
Streetsboro 34, Copley 20
Strongsville 43, Avon Lake 42
Sugar Grove Berne Union 34, Bidwell River Valley 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 46, Warsaw River View 0
Sylvania Southview 40, Sylvania Northview 0
Tallmadge 23, Akr. Ellet 6
Tipp City Bethel 35, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6
Tipp City Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 0
Tol. St. Francis 64, Tol. Waite 19
Tol. Whitmer 30, Dublin Coffman 0
Tol. Woodward 28, Cle. Adams 22
Toledo St John's Jesuit 49, Tol. Scott 8
Tontogany Otsego 35, Tol. Bowsher 7
Toronto 34, Salineville Southern 0
Trotwood-Madison 42, Cle. Hts. 7
Twinsburg 29, Youngs. Boardman 28
Uhrichsville Claymont 34, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Uniontown Lake 49, Canfield S. Range 13
Van Buren 37, Fostoria 6
Van Wert 42, Bryan 7
Vandalia Butler 17, Franklin 0
Vermilion 21, Castalia Margaretta 20
Versailles 27, Milton-Union 6
W. Jefferson 27, Amanda-Clearcreek 20
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31, Coshocton 7
Wadsworth 55, Barberton 7
Wapakoneta 28, Oregon Clay 7
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42, Waverly 21
Waterford 50, McArthur Vinton County 12
Waynesfield-Goshen 26, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
Wellston 26, Oak Hill 14
Westerville N. 24, Westerville Cent. 0
Wheelersburg 43, Cols. KIPP 8
Wickliffe 48, Oberlin 0
Willard 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 12
Williamsburg 28, Reading 7
Williamsport Westfall 29, London Madison-Plains 6
Willoughby S. 34, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35, Chesapeake 0
Wilmington 14, Cin. NW 10
Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Cambridge 6
Wooster Triway 23, Millersburg W. Holmes 21
Worthington Kilbourne 31, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 23
Xenia 27, Beavercreek 18
Youngs. Chaney High School 30, East 26
Youngs. Mooney 30, Mentor Lake Cath. 13
Youngs. Ursuline 37, Steubenville 7
Zanesville Maysville 20, New Concord John Glenn 19, OT
Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Beachwood 8
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 20, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Norton, ccd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. West, ppd.
