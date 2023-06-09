X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Semifinal

Division II

Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Day. Chaminade Julienne 2

Ontario 2, Washington C.H. 1

Division III

Apple Creek Waynedale 6, Tol. Ottawa Hills 2

