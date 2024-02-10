Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Botkins 40, Anna 37

Chillicothe Huntington 37, Williamsport Westfall 35

Cin. Gamble Montessori 59, Cin. Withrow 52

Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Dublin Coffman 26

Frankfort Adena 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 15

Grove City 49, Gahanna Lincoln 44

Hilliard Bradley 36, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 30

Johnstown 45, Johnstown Northridge 36

Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Dublin Jerome 47

Marysville 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14

Middletown Madison Senior 62, Painesville Harvey 32

Monroeville 63, Norwalk St Paul 42

New London 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 33

Oberlin Firelands 52, Sullivan Black River 37

Piketon 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32

Rocky River 67, Bay Village Bay 42

Tol. Rogers 53, Tol. Start 40

Tol. Scott 64, Lima Cent. Cath. 32

Vandalia Butler 54, Riverside Stebbins 25

Westlake 52, Elyria Cath. 48

Worthington Kilbourne 56, Westerville N. 27

Youngs. Mooney 39, New Castle, Pa. 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

