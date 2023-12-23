Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 46, Kalida 45

Archbold 57, Sherwood Fairview 23

Avon Lake 54, Lorain 52

Baltimore Liberty Union 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Barberton 71, Elyria Cath. 55

Barnesville 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36

Beaver 78, St. Clairsville 69

Bellbrook 70, Monroe 59

Bellevue 44, Sandusky Perkins 36

Belmont Union Local 61, Bellaire 57

Berlin Center Western Reserve 53, Leetonia 31

Berlin Hiland 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Botkins 63, Hou 31

Bowling Green 42, Napoleon 40

Bradford 78, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46

Brookfield 49, Cortland Maplewood 42

Bucyrus Wynford 79, Bucyrus 48

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 43

Can. Glenoak 66, Massillon Jackson 63

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Lanier Christian, Ga. 44

Canfield 88, Cle. Collinwood 15

Canfield S. Range 59, Hubbard 56

Carey 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31

Carlisle 52, Eaton 50

Casstown Miami E. 82, DeGraff Riverside 62

Cedarville 76, Spring. Cath. Cent. 43

Celina 42, Versailles 41

Chillicothe Huntington 38, RULH 35

Cin. Aiken 57, Scott, Ky. 49

Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Tol. Scott 50

Cin. McNicholas 61, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 58

Cin. Moeller 68, Cin. Turpin 46

Cin. St. Xavier 73, Fairfield 58

Cin. Sycamore 52, Cin. Oak Hills 28

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Cle. Hts. 47

Cle. VASJ 71, Youngs. East 60

Collins Western Reserve 69, Monroeville 42

Cols. DeSales 75, Cols. Whetstone 50

Cols. Horizon Science 72, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57

Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50

Columbus Grove 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 47

Creston Norwayne 72, Rittman 41

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Wooster Triway 66

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 72, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 67

Cuyahoga Hts. 46, Independence 37

Defiance Ayersville 49, Ft. Jennings 40

Delphos St. John's 62, Convoy Crestview 44

Doylestown Chippewa 69, West Salem Northwestern 65

E. Can. 64, Newcomerstown 50

Eastlake North 66, Bedford 61

Elmore Woodmore 73, Lakeside Danbury 71

Elyria Open Door 81, Garrett Morgan 51

Euclid 66, Gates Mills Gilmour 51

Fairview 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 58

Findlay 67, Tol. Whitmer 45

Fleming Co., Ky. 75, Cin. Taft 74

Ft. Loramie 39, Sidney Fairlawn 37

Ft. Recovery 39, S. Adams, Ind. 37

Gahanna Lincoln 50, New Albany 30

Geneva 74, Chardon 41

Germantown Valley View 65, Waynesville 62

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 59, New Concord John Glenn 52

Gorham Fayette 40, Morenci, Mich. 30

Goshen 76, Blanchester 37

Grafton Midview 73, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62

Green 56, Massillon Perry 34

Hamilton 65, Cin. Colerain 34

Harrod Allen E. 56, Cory-Rawson 33

Haviland Wayne Trace 74, Arlington 51

Hebron Lakewood 70, Cle. John Marshall 39

Jeromesville Hillsdale 56, Dalton 54

Kenton 91, Waynesfield-Goshen 57

Kettering Alter 83, University, Tenn. 82, 4OT

Kinsman Badger 88, McDonald 55

Kirtland 63, Chesterland W. Geauga 58

Leavittsburg LaBrae 71, Bristol 62

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Fayetteville-Perry 53

Lewistown Indian Lake 79, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 16

Lexington 88, Ashland 54

Liberty Christian Academy 60, Millersport 49

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50, Middletown 37

Lima Temple Christian 49, New Knoxville 46

Lorain Clearview 65, Brooklyn 61

Lore City Buckeye Trail 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44

Lucasville Valley 79, Crown City S. Gallia 71

Lyndhurst Brush 62, Warrensville Hts. 58

Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 37

Malvern 73, Strasburg-Franklin 30

Mansfield Christian 70, Mansfield St. Peter's 29

Maple Hts. 75, Elyria 60

Massillon 85, Warren Harding 76

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 73, Vanlue 22

Middlefield Cardinal 62, Garrettsville Garfield 55

Millbury Lake 93, Maumee 73

Miller City 40, Van Buren 27

Milton-Union 43, Tipp City Bethel 32

Minford 80, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54

Mowrystown Whiteoak 72, Manchester 63

N. Baltimore 49, Morral Ridgedale 41

N. Can. Hoover 41, Uniontown Lake 23

New Lexington 55, Warsaw River View 45

New Middletown Spring. 60, Columbiana 45

New Philadelphia 58, Mansfield Madison 27

Newark 45, Reynoldsburg 41

Oak Harbor 64, Pemberville Eastwood 55

Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Tol. Bowsher 56

Painesville Harvey 74, Wickliffe 56

Painesville Riverside 87, Hunting Valley University 86

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Leipsic 37

Paulding 56, Stryker 33

Perrysburg 74, Sylvania Northview 54

Pickerington Cent. 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 48, New Lebanon Dixie 33

Plain City Jonathan Alder 76, Bellefontaine 44

Poland Seminary 49, Cortland Lakeview 45, 2OT

Richmond Edison 58, Salineville Southern 45

Rockford Parkway 54, Delphos Jefferson 47

Russia 65, Anna 46

Salem 64, Niles McKinley 58

Sandusky 61, Clyde 51

Seaman N. Adams 73, Peebles 39

Sebring McKinley 51, Kingsway Christian 46

Shadyside 58, Bridgeport 50

Sheffield Brookside 85, Bay Village Bay 78, OT

Sidney 60, Piqua 37

Smithville 55, Apple Creek Waynedale 51

Spencerville 68, Minster 51

Spring. Kenton Ridge 41, London 38

Spring. Shawnee 55, Richwood N. Union 48

St. Marys Memorial 58, Maria Stein Marion Local 39

Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Reedsville Eastern 59

Streetsboro 58, Hudson 51, OT

Struthers 58, Girard 36

Sugarcreek Garaway 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 29

Tallmadge 61, Youngs. Boardman 48

Tol. Start 49, Defiance 39

Toronto 50, Wellsville 32

Troy Christian 62, Day. Northridge 49

Twinsburg 55, Chagrin Falls 37

Ursuline Academy 77, Youngs. Chaney High School 54

Vienna Mathews 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46

W. Liberty-Salem 53, W. Jefferson 16

Wapakoneta 44, Lima Perry 35

Warren Champion 71, Warren Lordstown 43

Warren Howland 51, Newton Falls 38

Warren JFK 75, Louisville Aquinas 60

Wauseon 56, Defiance Tinora 45

Waverly 60, McDermott Scioto NW 50

Westerville S. 73, Delaware Hayes 65

Wheelersburg 64, Latham Western 60

Willard 77, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 41

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 71, Rayland Buckeye 25

Worthington Christian 60, Cols. Bexley 41

Youngs. Valley Christian 63, Youngstown Urban Scholars 27

Zanesville Maysville 56, Zanesville 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

