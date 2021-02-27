X

Friday's Scores

news | 10 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Frankfort Adena 75, Pomeroy Meigs 52

S. Point 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47

Seaman N. Adams 64, Minford 47

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Ashland 55, Tol. Start 43

Findlay 61, Holland Springfield 41

Lima Sr. 80, Mansfield Madison 55

Perrysburg 56, Tol. Bowsher 35

Sylvania Northview 74, Oregon Clay 48

Tol. St. Francis 48, Sylvania Southview 34

Tol. St. John's 70, Tol. Waite 35

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 80, Hamilton Ross 44

Region 2=

Cle. Hts. 76, N. Olmsted 42

Maple Hts. 73, Berea-Midpark 53

Mentor 77, Painesville Harvey 29

Region 3=

Cols. Northland 78, Canal Winchester 72

Dublin Coffman 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52

Gahanna Lincoln 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48

Hilliard Bradley 62, Marion Harding 16

Hilliard Davidson 58, Whitehall-Yearling 47

Lewis Center Olentangy 59, Cols. St. Charles 54

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 49

Newark 64, Marysville 41

Pickerington Cent. 77, Cols. Mifflin 50

Pickerington N. 66, New Albany 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Scioto 44

Reynoldsburg 53, Dublin Jerome 46

Thomas Worthington 84, Cols. Independence 53

Westerville Cent. 65, Mt. Vernon 42

Westerville S. 52, Westerville N. 37

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Cols. Upper Arlington 43

Region 4=

Centerville 73, Beavercreek 48

Cin. Elder 64, Hamilton 51

Cin. La Salle 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 44

Cin. St. Xavier 64, Cin. Turpin 49

Huber Hts. Wayne 68, Lebanon 46

Mason 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 46

Miamisburg 83, Springfield 49

Region 10=

Collins Western Reserve 86, Kansas Lakota 46

Division II=

Region 5=

Beloit W. Branch 58, Alliance Marlington 50

Can. South 55, Streetsboro 50

Canfield 80, Youngs. Ursuline 68

Chardon 79, Perry 66

Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Akr. Coventry 48

Louisville 71, Salem 59

Medina Buckeye 49, Navarre Fairless 44

Parma Padua 69, Bay Village Bay 54

Peninsula Woodridge 62, LaGrange Keystone 56

Poland Seminary 54, Cortland Lakeview 29

Richfield Revere 81, Cle. Cent. Cath. 61

Rocky River 73, Mentor Lake Cath. 45

STVM 96, Lorain Clearview 20

Struthers 94, Geneva 33

Warrensville Hts. 78, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54

Youngs. Chaney High School 91, Ashtabula Edgewood 43

Region 6=

Akr. Buchtel 93, Tallmadge 55

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 36, Canal Fulton Northwest 30

Huron 57, Bellville Clear Fork 51

Lima Shawnee 85, Elida 31

Norton 46, Cle. Benedictine 39

Norwalk 52, Upper Sandusky 38

Oberlin Firelands 62, Lodi Cloverleaf 49

Ontario 57, Mansfield Sr. 53

Rossford 71, Tol. Rogers 43

Shelby 71, Vermilion 36

St. Marys Memorial 71, Napoleon 47

Tiffin Columbian 56, Clyde 52

Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Port Clinton 20

Wauseon 44, Wapakoneta 24

Region 7=

Bloom-Carroll 43, Bishop Hartley 29

Cols. DeSales 61, Cols. Centennial 27

Plain City Jonathan Alder 32, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 20

South 75, Granville 70, OT

Region 8=

Bishop Watterson 59, Cols. Linden-McKinley 45

Cols. Beechcroft 69, Hebron Lakewood 29

Day. Chaminade Julienne 69, Kettering Alter 60

Heath 59, Cols. Eastmoor 48

Tipp City Tippecanoe 51, Day. Carroll 42

Trotwood-Madison 70, Day. Oakwood 62

Division III=

Region 9=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Burton Berkshire 41

Apple Creek Waynedale 67, Fairview 61

Atwater Waterloo 74, Jefferson Area 69, OT

Canfield S. Range 53, Garrettsville Garfield 46

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 92, Elyria Cath. 29

Columbia Station Columbia 72, Smithville 70

Creston Norwayne 74, E. Can. 40

Doylestown Chippewa 61, Orrville 51

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Columbiana Crestview 51

New Middletown Spring. 60, Campbell Memorial 26

Newton Falls 55, Youngs. Liberty 48

Oberlin 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 54

Warren Champion 63, Ravenna SE 57

West Salem Northwestern 82, Massillon Tuslaw 79

Youngs. Mooney 62, Mineral Ridge 41

Region 10=

Coldwater 55, Sherwood Fairview 38

Haviland Wayne Trace 75, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 78, Van Buren 44

Oregon Stritch 83, Millbury Lake 40

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Bluffton 38

Pemberville Eastwood 65, Tontogany Otsego 46

Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 33

Willard 61, Bloomdale Elmwood 45

Region 11=

Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45

McConnelsville Morgan 46, Belmont Union Local 42

Piketon 62, Chesapeake 53

Portsmouth W. 58, Ironton 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 74, Albany Alexander 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47

Wheelersburg 70, Chillicothe Zane Trace 32

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Sugarcreek Garaway 33

Region 12=

Cin. Mariemont 55, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 52

Jamestown Greeneview 57, Cin. Purcell Marian 56, OT

Division IV=

Region 13=

Bristol 56, Louisville Aquinas 48

Castalia Margaretta 56, Plymouth 37

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Rittman 30

Dalton 94, Cornerstone Christian 71

Greenwich S. Cent. 63, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36

Independence 74, Fairport Harbor Harding 60

Lowellville 58, Brookfield 37

Lucas 52, Sandusky St. Mary 38

McDonald 75, Ashtabula St. John 29

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Sebring McKinley 45

Norwalk St. Paul 68, Crestline 64, OT

Richmond Hts. 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 36

Vienna Mathews 67, Heartland Christian 63, OT

Warren JFK 76, Hartville Lake Center Christian 70

Wellsville 59, Lisbon David Anderson 41

Youngs. Valley Christian 77, Windham 68

Region 14=

Antwerp 63, Stryker 54

Carey 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28

Columbus Grove 61, Ft. Jennings 38

Convoy Crestview 51, Delphos St. John's 37

Gorham Fayette 50, Defiance Ayersville 49

Hicksville 44, Holgate 30

Lima Perry 69, Spencerville 62

Minster 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36

New Bremen 63, Maria Stein Marion Local 55

Old Fort 62, McComb 29

Ottoville 57, Cory-Rawson 33

St. Henry 59, Ft. Recovery 38

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Fremont St. Joseph 51

Tiffin Calvert 72, Dola Hardin Northern 35

Tol. Christian 67, Pioneer N. Central 45

Van Wert Lincolnview 44, Kalida 32

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 69, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44

Cedarville 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 49

Malvern 68, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26

Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Shadyside 47

Strasburg-Franklin 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44

Region 16=

Botkins 45, Ft. Loramie 38

New Madison Tri-Village 65, Legacy Christian 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

