Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Frankfort Adena 75, Pomeroy Meigs 52
S. Point 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47
Seaman N. Adams 64, Minford 47
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Ashland 55, Tol. Start 43
Findlay 61, Holland Springfield 41
Lima Sr. 80, Mansfield Madison 55
Perrysburg 56, Tol. Bowsher 35
Sylvania Northview 74, Oregon Clay 48
Tol. St. Francis 48, Sylvania Southview 34
Tol. St. John's 70, Tol. Waite 35
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 80, Hamilton Ross 44
Region 2=
Cle. Hts. 76, N. Olmsted 42
Maple Hts. 73, Berea-Midpark 53
Mentor 77, Painesville Harvey 29
Region 3=
Cols. Northland 78, Canal Winchester 72
Dublin Coffman 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52
Gahanna Lincoln 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48
Hilliard Bradley 62, Marion Harding 16
Hilliard Davidson 58, Whitehall-Yearling 47
Lewis Center Olentangy 59, Cols. St. Charles 54
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 49
Newark 64, Marysville 41
Pickerington Cent. 77, Cols. Mifflin 50
Pickerington N. 66, New Albany 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Scioto 44
Reynoldsburg 53, Dublin Jerome 46
Thomas Worthington 84, Cols. Independence 53
Westerville Cent. 65, Mt. Vernon 42
Westerville S. 52, Westerville N. 37
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Cols. Upper Arlington 43
Region 4=
Centerville 73, Beavercreek 48
Cin. Elder 64, Hamilton 51
Cin. La Salle 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 44
Cin. St. Xavier 64, Cin. Turpin 49
Huber Hts. Wayne 68, Lebanon 46
Mason 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 46
Miamisburg 83, Springfield 49
Region 10=
Collins Western Reserve 86, Kansas Lakota 46
Division II=
Region 5=
Beloit W. Branch 58, Alliance Marlington 50
Can. South 55, Streetsboro 50
Canfield 80, Youngs. Ursuline 68
Chardon 79, Perry 66
Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Akr. Coventry 48
Louisville 71, Salem 59
Medina Buckeye 49, Navarre Fairless 44
Parma Padua 69, Bay Village Bay 54
Peninsula Woodridge 62, LaGrange Keystone 56
Poland Seminary 54, Cortland Lakeview 29
Richfield Revere 81, Cle. Cent. Cath. 61
Rocky River 73, Mentor Lake Cath. 45
STVM 96, Lorain Clearview 20
Struthers 94, Geneva 33
Warrensville Hts. 78, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54
Youngs. Chaney High School 91, Ashtabula Edgewood 43
Region 6=
Akr. Buchtel 93, Tallmadge 55
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 36, Canal Fulton Northwest 30
Huron 57, Bellville Clear Fork 51
Lima Shawnee 85, Elida 31
Norton 46, Cle. Benedictine 39
Norwalk 52, Upper Sandusky 38
Oberlin Firelands 62, Lodi Cloverleaf 49
Ontario 57, Mansfield Sr. 53
Rossford 71, Tol. Rogers 43
Shelby 71, Vermilion 36
St. Marys Memorial 71, Napoleon 47
Tiffin Columbian 56, Clyde 52
Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Port Clinton 20
Wauseon 44, Wapakoneta 24
Region 7=
Bloom-Carroll 43, Bishop Hartley 29
Cols. DeSales 61, Cols. Centennial 27
Plain City Jonathan Alder 32, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 20
South 75, Granville 70, OT
Region 8=
Bishop Watterson 59, Cols. Linden-McKinley 45
Cols. Beechcroft 69, Hebron Lakewood 29
Day. Chaminade Julienne 69, Kettering Alter 60
Heath 59, Cols. Eastmoor 48
Tipp City Tippecanoe 51, Day. Carroll 42
Trotwood-Madison 70, Day. Oakwood 62
Division III=
Region 9=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Burton Berkshire 41
Apple Creek Waynedale 67, Fairview 61
Atwater Waterloo 74, Jefferson Area 69, OT
Canfield S. Range 53, Garrettsville Garfield 46
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 92, Elyria Cath. 29
Columbia Station Columbia 72, Smithville 70
Creston Norwayne 74, E. Can. 40
Doylestown Chippewa 61, Orrville 51
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Columbiana Crestview 51
New Middletown Spring. 60, Campbell Memorial 26
Newton Falls 55, Youngs. Liberty 48
Oberlin 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 54
Warren Champion 63, Ravenna SE 57
West Salem Northwestern 82, Massillon Tuslaw 79
Youngs. Mooney 62, Mineral Ridge 41
Region 10=
Coldwater 55, Sherwood Fairview 38
Haviland Wayne Trace 75, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 78, Van Buren 44
Oregon Stritch 83, Millbury Lake 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Bluffton 38
Pemberville Eastwood 65, Tontogany Otsego 46
Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 33
Willard 61, Bloomdale Elmwood 45
Region 11=
Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45
McConnelsville Morgan 46, Belmont Union Local 42
Piketon 62, Chesapeake 53
Portsmouth W. 58, Ironton 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 74, Albany Alexander 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47
Wheelersburg 70, Chillicothe Zane Trace 32
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Sugarcreek Garaway 33
Region 12=
Cin. Mariemont 55, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 52
Jamestown Greeneview 57, Cin. Purcell Marian 56, OT
Division IV=
Region 13=
Bristol 56, Louisville Aquinas 48
Castalia Margaretta 56, Plymouth 37
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Rittman 30
Dalton 94, Cornerstone Christian 71
Greenwich S. Cent. 63, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36
Independence 74, Fairport Harbor Harding 60
Lowellville 58, Brookfield 37
Lucas 52, Sandusky St. Mary 38
McDonald 75, Ashtabula St. John 29
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Sebring McKinley 45
Norwalk St. Paul 68, Crestline 64, OT
Richmond Hts. 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 36
Vienna Mathews 67, Heartland Christian 63, OT
Warren JFK 76, Hartville Lake Center Christian 70
Wellsville 59, Lisbon David Anderson 41
Youngs. Valley Christian 77, Windham 68
Region 14=
Antwerp 63, Stryker 54
Carey 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28
Columbus Grove 61, Ft. Jennings 38
Convoy Crestview 51, Delphos St. John's 37
Gorham Fayette 50, Defiance Ayersville 49
Hicksville 44, Holgate 30
Lima Perry 69, Spencerville 62
Minster 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36
New Bremen 63, Maria Stein Marion Local 55
Old Fort 62, McComb 29
Ottoville 57, Cory-Rawson 33
St. Henry 59, Ft. Recovery 38
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Fremont St. Joseph 51
Tiffin Calvert 72, Dola Hardin Northern 35
Tol. Christian 67, Pioneer N. Central 45
Van Wert Lincolnview 44, Kalida 32
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 69, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44
Cedarville 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 49
Malvern 68, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26
Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Shadyside 47
Strasburg-Franklin 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44
Region 16=
Botkins 45, Ft. Loramie 38
New Madison Tri-Village 65, Legacy Christian 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/