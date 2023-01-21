Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 83, Akr. Firestone 64
Andover Pymatuning Valley 63, Vienna Mathews 27
Arcanum 52, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21
Arlington 46, Pandora-Gilboa 45
Ashland Mapleton 59, New London 41
Avon 49, Avon Lake 44
Belmont Union Local 61, Cambridge 52
Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Atwater Waterloo 43
Bluffton 76, Van Wert Lincolnview 43
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Wadsworth 59
Bristol 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 45
Brooke, W.Va. 65, Steubenville 53
Brookfield 59, Campbell Memorial 58, OT
Brooklyn 86, Wickliffe 75
Brunswick 52, Strongsville 47
Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Newton Local 36
Canfield 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 58
Canfield S. Range 58, Niles McKinley 45
Carlisle 60, Middletown Madison Senior 54, OT
Casstown Miami E. 46, Sidney Lehman 34
Celina 44, Lima Bath 40
Centerburg 57, Howard E. Knox 32
Centerville 80, Miamisburg 50
Chagrin Falls 58, Ashtabula Edgewood 43
Chardon 66, Chagrin Falls Kenston 51
Chillicothe Unioto 65, Piketon 55
Cin. Moeller 50, Cin. Elder 40
Cin. Seven Hills 67, Lockland 53
Cin. Sycamore 48, Cin. Colerain 38
Clyde 65, Vermilion 47
Coldwater 44, Rockford Parkway 35
Cols. Africentric 87, Cols. Walnut Ridge 44
Cols. DeSales 50, Bishop Hartley 38
Cols. Eastmoor 68, West 45
Cols. St. Charles 35, Bishop Watterson 27
Columbia Station Columbia 65, Sullivan Black River 57
Columbiana Crestview 52, Youngs. Liberty 39
Convoy Crestview 72, Delphos Jefferson 43
Cory-Rawson 53, N. Baltimore 21
Creston Norwayne 78, West Salem Northwestern 38
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Kirtland 44, OT
Dalton 81, Apple Creek Waynedale 50
Defiance 80, Elida 45
Delaware Hayes 67, Sunbury Big Walnut 45
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 47
Delta 57, Archbold 43
Dublin Jerome 64, Thomas Worthington 49
Edgerton 61, Sherwood Fairview 51
Edon 60, W. Unity Hilltop 39
Elyria Cath. 65, N. Olmsted 61
Fairfield 58, Mason 53
Galion Northmor 51, Cardington-Lincoln 38
Garfield Hts. Trinity 57, Middlefield Cardinal 55
Genoa Area 67, Elmore Woodmore 31
Grafton Midview 62, Olmsted Falls 51
Grove City 69, New Albany 53
Grove City Cent. Crossing 33, Lancaster 30
Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Bryan 43
Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Antwerp 43
Heath 56, Utica 47
Hilliard Bradley 44, Cols. Upper Arlington 30
Hilliard Darby 47, Marysville 41
Hubbard 55, Cortland Lakeview 39
Huber Hts. Wayne 46, Clayton Northmont 38
Ironton 84, Ironton Rock Hill 62
Jamestown Greeneview 64, W. Jefferson 42
Jefferson Area 54, Poland Seminary 51
Johnstown 51, Hebron Lakewood 17
Kettering Alter 76, Hamilton Badin 38
Lakeside Danbury 58, Kansas Lakota 15
Lakewood St. Edward 87, Cle. VASJ 60
Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Garrettsville Garfield 46
Liberty Center 45, Swanton 34
Lima Temple Christian 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 44
Lisbon Beaver 76, Richmond Edison 35
Lowellville 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42
Madison 56, Eastlake North 55
Magnolia Sandy Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44
Malvern 78, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50
Mansfield Christian 45, Crestline 39
Mansfield Sr. 57, Mt. Vernon 42
Marietta 57, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 45
Marion Elgin 59, Morral Ridgedale 45
Mayfield 73, Painesville Riverside 66
McDonald 57, Mineral Ridge 47
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 70, Dola Hardin Northern 51
Medina 53, Solon 33
Medina Highland 60, Tallmadge 58
Mentor 72, Euclid 57
Mentor Lake Cath. 69, Parma Padua 52
Middletown 57, Cin. Princeton 56
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 48
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Wooster 37
Mogadore 71, Rootstown 38
N. Ridgeville 71, Amherst Steele 62
New Concord John Glenn 63, McConnelsville Morgan 43
New Lexington 45, Dresden Tri-Valley 43
Norwood 58, Cin. N. College Hill 47
Oberlin Firelands 63, Lorain Clearview 62
Orwell Grand Valley 74, Independence 68
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Van Wert 62, 2OT
Pickerington Cent. 42, Newark 36
Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 42
Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Latham Western 36
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Dublin Coffman 47
Richwood N. Union 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33
Rossford 58, Fostoria 41
S. Point 50, Proctorville Fairland 40
Salem 59, Minerva 43
Sheffield Brookside 76, LaGrange Keystone 63
Spencerville 61, Columbus Grove 37
Spring. Shawnee 46, Bellefontaine 42
St. Clairsville 91, Bellaire 81
St. Marys Memorial 78, Lima Shawnee 55
Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Crown City S. Gallia 31
Struthers 56, Girard 54
Tiffin Calvert 66, Fremont St. Joseph 41
Tipp City Tippecanoe 62, Piqua 41
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 72, Tol. Christian 60
Troy Christian 58, Milton-Union 23
W. Chester Lakota W. 37, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 36
Wapakoneta 62, Kenton 34
Warren JFK 66, Ravenna SE 42
Warsaw River View 50, Crooksville 44
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Jackson 46
Wauseon 51, Metamora Evergreen 37
Westerville N. 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30
Westerville S. 60, Dublin Scioto 45
Westlake 49, Rocky River 41
Willard 53, Port Clinton 48
Williamsport Westfall 43, Frankfort Adena 42
Windham 51, Cortland Maplewood 39
Worthington Kilbourne 54, Canal Winchester 44
Youngs. Mooney 43, Warren Howland 39
Youngs. Ursuline 67, Austintown Fitch 50
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, E. Palestine 42
Zanesville Maysville 89, Byesville Meadowbrook 25
Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, Thornville Sheridan 45
