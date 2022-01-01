Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 66, Cin. Elder 52
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 66, Mansfield Temple Christian 19
Can. McKinley 62, Massillon 49
Green 58, Akr. Hoban 42
Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Botkins 46
Versailles 47, St. Marys Memorial 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.
___
