Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 66, Cin. Elder 52

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 66, Mansfield Temple Christian 19

Can. McKinley 62, Massillon 49

Green 58, Akr. Hoban 42

Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Botkins 46

Versailles 47, St. Marys Memorial 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

