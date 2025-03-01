Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division II=
Region 5=
Olmsted Falls 63, Green 48
Region 6=
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Hudson 32
Division IV=
Region 15=
Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Carrollton 35
Division V=
Region 17=
Creston Norwayne 29, Can. South 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
