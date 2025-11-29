Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 56, Wauseon 33

Athens 32, Marietta 27

Attica Seneca E. 47, Norwalk St Paul 20

Bellaire 60, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 37

Berea-Midpark 66, E. Cle. Shaw 12

Berlin Hiland 49, Apple Creek Waynedale 29

Brunswick 64, Shaker Hts. 17

Clyde 48, Gibsonburg 44

Galion Northmor 59, Crestline 20

Marysville 61, Lancaster 32

Monroeville 46, Fremont St. Joseph 45

N. Ridgeville 58, Macedonia Nordonia 54

Oak Harbor 54, Millbury Lake 39

Vincent Warren 45, Logan 41

Warren Harding 55, Youngs. Ursuline 43

Waterford 40, Caldwell 34

Wickliffe 49, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 28

Wooster Triway 48, West Salem Northwestern 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

