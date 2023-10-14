Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alliance 61, Minerva 0
Alliance Marlington 37, Salem 20
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Ashtabula St. John 6
Anna 35, Ft. Recovery 25
Ansonia 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 20
Apple Creek Waynedale 16, Doylestown Chippewa 14
Arcanum 47, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Archbold 59, Hamler Patrick Henry 22
Arlington 28, Van Buren 6
Ashland 34, Wooster 0
Ashland Crestview 27, Collins Western Reserve 26
Ashtabula Edgewood 54, Jefferson Area 7
Ashtabula Lakeside 30, Conneaut 6
Athens 54, Bidwell River Valley 8
Aurora 35, Barberton 33
Austintown Fitch 36, Youngs. Boardman 0
Avon 63, Amherst Steele 28
Baltimore Liberty Union 21, Circleville 7
Barnesville 51, Sarahsville Shenandoah 12
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Elmore Woodmore 7
Beaver Eastern 27, Crown City S. Gallia 8
Bellbrook 37, Day. Oakwood 13
Bellefontaine 28, Plain City Jonathan Alder 23
Bellevue 30, Port Clinton 14
Belmont Union Local 20, Bellaire 14
Beloit W. Branch 49, Carrollton 14
Berea-Midpark 35, Olmsted Falls 21
Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Mineral Ridge 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 26, Logan 14
Bishop Hartley 49, Cols. KIPP 6
Bishop Ready 56, Cols. Bexley 7
Blanchester 54, Fayetteville-Perry 20
Bluffton 42, Harrod Allen E. 0
Brookfield 55, Newton Falls 20
Brunswick 34, Solon 0
Bucyrus Wynford 66, Attica Seneca E. 34
Burton Berkshire 40, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27, Richmond Edison 12
Can. Glenoak 7, Can. McKinley 3
Can. South 34, Massillon Tuslaw 3
Canal Winchester 24, Delaware Hayes 21
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34, Pataskala Licking Hts. 18
Canfield S. Range 38, Louisville 8
Carey 61, Upper Sandusky 14
Carlisle 27, Middletown Madison Senior 20
Castalia Margaretta 28, Gibsonburg 0
Cedarville 21, Spring. Greenon 13
Celina 17, Defiance 0
Centerville 21, Kettering Fairmont 6
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Willoughby S. 14
Chardon 56, Eastlake North 0
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Southeastern 16
Cin. Country Day 41, Lockland 0
Cin. Indian Hill 21, Cin. Wyoming 3
Cin. Mt. Healthy 46, Oxford Talawanda 9
Cin. Oak Hills 17, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7
Cin. Princeton 44, Cin. Colerain 7
Cin. Summit Country Day 47, Norwood 28
Cin. Withrow 50, Cin. Hughes 7
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Ashville Teays Valley 28
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Batavia 0
Clayton Northmont 45, Beavercreek 7
Cle. Hts. 38, Euclid 12
Cle. VASJ 45, STVM 14
Coldwater 21, Versailles 14
Cols. Briggs 34, Cols. Walnut Ridge 18
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 31, Bloom-Carroll 28
Cols. Independence 48, West 6
Cols. Marion-Franklin 36, Cols. Eastmoor 14
Cols. St. Charles 30, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Dublin Coffman 3
Columbia Station Columbia 35, Sheffield Brookside 7
Columbiana 53, Wellsville 7
Columbus Grove 56, Ada 6
Convoy Crestview 42, Spencerville 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 35, Orrville 13
Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Dalton 34, Creston Norwayne 29
Danville 53, Mt. Gilead 20
DeGraff Riverside 51, Covington 7
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34, Marysville 14
Delphos St. John's 42, Rockford Parkway 8
Dover 52, Linsly, W.Va. 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 28, Thornville Sheridan 17
E. Liverpool 40, Oak Glen, W.Va. 20
E. Palestine 29, Leetonia 6
Elyria Cath. 21, Fairview 6
Erie McDowell, Pa. 49, Cin. Dohn High School 18
Fairfield Christian 56, Millersport 8
Findlay 40, Tol. Whitmer 14
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Arcadia 3
Fredericktown 38, Cardington-Lincoln 16
Fremont Ross 71, Tol. Waite 8
Gahanna Cols. Academy 41, Delaware Buckeye Valley 8
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Grove City 28
Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 35
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Columbiana Crestview 7
Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Medina Buckeye 34
Gates Mills Hawken 40, Chagrin Falls 20
Genoa Area 56, Rossford 0
Girard 21, Hubbard 14
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6
Goshen 34, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31
Granville 45, Newark Licking Valley 20
Green 41, N. Can. Hoover 34
Grove City Cent. Crossing 30, Reynoldsburg 22
Groveport-Madison 47, Newark 19
Hamilton 28, Cin. Sycamore 21
Hamilton Badin 27, Day. Chaminade Julienne 13
Hamilton Ross 41, Monroe 14
Hannibal River 48, Rayland Buckeye 0
Hanoverton United 38, Youngs. Valley Christian 6
Heath 56, Newark Cath. 21
Hilliard Bradley 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
Hilliard Darby 30, Thomas Worthington 0
Hilliard Davidson 10, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6
Hillsboro 14, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 13
Howard E. Knox 42, Loudonville 28
Hudson 14, N. Royalton 9
Huron 28, Clyde 6
Independence 31, Beachwood 6
Indpls Chatard, Ind. 34, Cin. Elder 7
Jackson 62, Greenfield McClain 14
Jamestown Greeneview 33, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14
Jeromesville Hillsdale 45, West Salem Northwestern 21
Johnstown 38, Hebron Lakewood 34
Kansas Lakota 62, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Kettering Alter 21, Bishop Fenwick 0
Kings Mills Kings 40, Morrow Little Miami 21
Kirtland 56, Mantua Crestwood 6
LaGrange Keystone 22, Wellington 14
Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Leavittsburg LaBrae 37, Campbell Memorial 0
Lebanon 21, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Lees Creek E. Clinton 26, Batavia Clermont NE 0
Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Dublin Jerome 20
Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Spring. NW 14
Lexington 31, Mansfield Madison 21
Liberty Center 51, Delta 0
Lisbon Beaver 61, Cambridge 14
Lodi Cloverleaf 35, Akr. Coventry 0
London 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0
Lorain Clearview 26, Sullivan Black River 19
Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, E. Can. 14
Lowellville 40, Atwater Waterloo 8
Macedonia Nordonia 41, Stow-Munroe Falls 10
Malvern 63, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Mansfield Sr. 31, Mt. Vernon 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, St. Henry 7
Marion Pleasant 36, Marion Harding 0
Massillon 48, Warren Harding 14
Massillon Jackson 20, Can. Cent. Cath. 0
McArthur Vinton County 13, Nelsonville-York 7
McComb 56, Richmond Hts. 12
McConnelsville Morgan 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 26
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24, Dola Hardin Northern 13
Mechanicsburg 28, Spring. NE 25
Medina Highland 58, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Mentor 42, Strongsville 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 9, New Philadelphia 8
Milton-Union 21, Day. Northridge 20
Minster 40, New Bremen 14
Mogadore 53, Louisville Aquinas 6
Monroeville 48, Plymouth 7
N. Baltimore 39, Crestline 0
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26, Fairport Harbor Harding 20
N. Ridgeville 23, Avon Lake 17
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 12
Napoleon 21, Bowling Green 0
Navarre Fairless 19, Akr. Manchester 9
New Concord John Glenn 37, Philo 12
New Lexington 35, Crooksville 0
New Middletown Spring. 28, McDonald 7
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Bucyrus 14
Newcomerstown 41, Strasburg-Franklin 18
Norton 41, Mogadore Field 0
Oak Harbor 35, Pemberville Eastwood 21
Oberlin Firelands 42, Oberlin 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 16, Lima Shawnee 15
Paden City, W.Va. 42, Beallsville 28
Painesville Riverside 14, Mayfield 12
Pandora-Gilboa 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Lakewood 6
Parma Padua 21, Chardon NDCL 7
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 34, Zanesville 0
Perry 34, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Perrysburg 47, Holland Springfield 6
Pickerington Cent. 21, Lancaster 14
Pickerington N. 21, New Albany 17
Piketon 44, Frankfort Adena 41
Pioneer N. Central 70, Vanlue 6
Poland Seminary 28, Cortland Lakeview 0
Portsmouth 21, S. Point 7
Portsmouth W. 49, Oak Hill 14
Proctorville Fairland 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22
Racine Southern 58, Manchester 14
Ravenna 80, Peninsula Woodridge 14
Reading 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20
Reedsville Eastern 49, Belpre 6
Richwood N. Union 34, St. Paris Graham 0
Rittman 28, Smithville 14
Rocky River 28, Bay Village Bay 21, OT
Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Orange 15
S. Charleston SE 55, London Madison Plains 7
Sandusky Perkins 31, Sandusky 14
Sherwood Fairview 35, Hicksville 0
Sidney 21, Piqua 17
Sidney Lehman 48, Troy Christian 6
Sparta Highland 21, Bellville Clear Fork 11
Spring. Shawnee 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Springboro 40, Huber Hts. Wayne 8
St Bernard-Elmwood Place 55, Hamilton New Miami 0
St. Marys Memorial 43, Elida 0
Steubenville 28, Hunting Valley University 0
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 30, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20
Struthers 21, Niles McKinley 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Magnolia Sandy Valley 10
Sunbury Big Walnut 37, Dublin Scioto 0
Sylvania Southview 32, Oregon Clay 25
Tiffin Calvert 41, Willard 0
Tiffin Columbian 44, Norwalk 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Tol. St. Francis 0
Tol. Christian 52, Sebring McKinley 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 7
Tontogany Otsego 46, Millbury Lake 14
Toronto 54, Caldwell 20
Trenton Edgewood 42, Franklin 27
Troy 49, Fairborn 14
Urbana 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7
Utica 20, Johnstown Northridge 0
Van Wert 41, Kenton 18
Vienna Mathews 14, Windham 6
W. Chester Lakota W. 10, Mason 7
W. Jefferson 21, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32, Uhrichsville Claymont 13
W. Liberty-Salem 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
Wapakoneta 38, Lima Bath 0
Warren De La Salle, Mich. 35, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 3
Washington C.H. 13, Chillicothe 0
Waterford 14, Glouster Trimble 8
Wauseon 27, Bryan 26
Waverly 67, McDermott Scioto NW 23
Waynesfield-Goshen 53, Morral Ridgedale 20
Wellston 27, Pomeroy Meigs 18
Wheelersburg 51, Minford 0
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 22, Martins Ferry 16
Wickliffe 35, Brooklyn 21
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, New Matamoras Frontier 6
Wooster Triway 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 26
Xenia 43, Greenville 6
Youngs. Liberty 49, Warren Champion 0
Youngs. Ursuline 32, Youngs. Chaney High School 16
Zanesville Maysville 56, Warsaw River View 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 57, Coshocton 56
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/