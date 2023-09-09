Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Gibsonburg 7
Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Bishop Fenwick 34, Cin. Aiken 0
Castalia Margaretta 60, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Cle. Hay 48, Cle. John Marshall 44
Columbus Grove 40, Spencerville 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Metamora Evergreen 0
Hunting Valley University 39, Richmond Hts. 6
Lorain Clearview 26, LaGrange Keystone 0
Philo 46, Warsaw River View 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Richwood N. Union 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sandusky Perkins vs. Warren JFK, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
