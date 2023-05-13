X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 6

Bellevue 5, Lexington 4

Clyde 2, Shelby 0

Maumee 10, Wauseon 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 11, Fostoria 1

Division III

Region 10

Bellville Clear Fork 12, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5

Coldwater 10, Bluffton 0

Haviland Wayne Trace 12, Delphos Jefferson 2

Huron 10, Bucyrus 0

Oak Harbor 8, Northwood 0

Sherwood Fairview 11, Spencerville 0

Van Buren 12, Paulding 3

Division IV

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Shadyside 2

Caldwell 4, Newcomerstown 0

Strasburg-Franklin 12, New Matamoras-Frontier 0

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 2

