journal-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 2

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 15, Sylvania Northview 0

Region 3

Marysville 8, Lewis Center Olentangy 6

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19, Westerville Central 6

Division II
Region 6

Lexington 6, Bellville Clear Fork 5, 11 innings

Region 8

Greenville 4, Cleves Taylor 3, 8 innings

Spring. Kenton Ridge 5, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3

Spring. Shawnee 16, Eaton 6

Division III
Region 10

Cardinton-Lincoln 5, Centerburg 1

Defiance Tinora 2, Tontogany Otsego 1

Division IV
Region 13

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6, Tiffin Calvert 3

Region 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 6, N. Baltimore 3

Van Wert Lincolnview 10, Fort Recovery 5

W. Unity Hilltop 5, Antwerp 0

Region 16

Mechanicsburg 10, Ft. Loramie 7

In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, May 20, 2022
2
Spooky Nook Sports ‘ushers in a new era in Hamilton’
3
Ex-P&G employee indicted after threats caused offices to close for...
4
2 students, driver taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus...
5
5 uplifting stories: Fairfield senior earns 2 degrees simultaneously, a...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top