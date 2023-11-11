Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Dublin Coffman 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 12, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Region 4=

W. Chester Lakota W. 19, Cin. Princeton 7

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 21, Painesville Riverside 0

Region 6=

Medina Highland 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10

Region 7=

Green 10, Canal Winchester 0

Division III=

Region 10=

Tiffin Columbian 35, Medina Buckeye 0

Division IV=

Region 14=

Cle. Glenville 50, Shelby 14

Region 16=

Kettering Alter 21, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3

Division V=

Region 17=

Perry 42, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Region 18=

Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7

Liberty Center 45, Oak Harbor 14

Region 19=

Wheelersburg 26, Barnesville 13

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 19

Mogadore 21, Mineral Ridge 7

Region 22=

Bluffton 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Region 23=

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Galion Northmor 7

W. Jefferson 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 30

Region 24=

Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 48, Norwalk St. Paul 28

Region 26=

McComb 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Region 27=

Caldwell 20, Waterford 13

Region 28=

Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Minster 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

