Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 67, Akr. East 60

Akr. Coventry 67, Peninsula Woodridge 59

Akr. Manchester 54, Navarre Fairless 41

Amherst Steele 78, N. Ridgeville 59

Antwerp 73, Defiance Ayersville 59

Archbold 40, Liberty Center 33

Batavia Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 51

Belmont Union Local 48, Cambridge 47

Beloit W. Branch 55, Carrollton 54

Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, Atwater Waterloo 54

Berlin Hiland 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 48

Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 29

Bluffton 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 43

Bowling Green 67, Holland Springfield 36

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Wadsworth 37

Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Thornville Sheridan 49

Caldwell 71, Barnesville 65

Campbell Memorial 90, Brookfield 56

Can. South 46, Salem 30

Canal Fulton Northwest 63, Massillon Tuslaw 58

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 76, Fairfield Christian 51

Canfield S. Range 59, Girard 43

Carlisle 59, Middletown Madison Senior 44

Casstown Miami E. 54, Sidney Lehman 49

Castalia Margaretta 47, Huron 45, OT

Cedarville 56, Spring. Cath. Cent. 55

Centerburg 54, Galion Northmor 36

Centerville 68, Miamisburg 36

Chesapeake 71, Ironton 60

Cin. Elder 59, Cin. St. Xavier 38

Cin. Sycamore 63, Cin. Colerain 40

Cin. Wyoming 56, Cin. Deer Park 43

Collins Western Reserve 68, Ashland Crestview 55

Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. Briggs 64

Cols. Whetstone 52, North Intl 49

Columbia Station Columbia 59, Sullivan Black River 48

Columbiana 71, Lisbon David Anderson 58

Convoy Crestview 58, Delphos Jefferson 47

Cortland Maplewood 59, Kinsman Badger 49

Coshocton 64, Zanesville Maysville 58

Crestline 65, Mansfield St. Peter's 28

Creston Norwayne 80, Dalton 67

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 81, Chardon NDCL 36

Cuyahoga Hts. 57, Kirtland 50

Day. Carroll 50, Cin. McNicholas 43

Day. Chaminade Julienne 53, Cin. Purcell Marian 35

Day. Christian 67, Legacy Christian 64

Defiance 29, Elida 24

Delphos St. John's 50, New Knoxville 29

Delta 35, Bryan 25

Dover 66, Vincent Warren 35

Dresden Tri-Valley 62, Crooksville 26

Dublin Jerome 73, Thomas Worthington 48

E. Liverpool 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Elyria 60, Berea-Midpark 42

Fairfield 75, Mason 50

Fairview 77, Bay Village Bay 70

Fayetteville-Perry 73, Peebles 41

Findlay 77, Tol. St. John's 50

Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, McComb 50

Franklin 72, Day. Oakwood 70

Fredericktown 73, Cardington-Lincoln 38

Ft. Loramie 51, Anna 49

Ft. Recovery 50, St. Henry 37

Gahanna Lincoln 78, Galloway Westland 19

Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Hunting Valley University 65

Gates Mills Hawken 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 57

Geneva 43, Orange 32

Grand River Academy 61, Hickory, Pa. 38

Green 36, N. Can. Hoover 31

Greenwich S. Cent. 42, Plymouth 34

Hamilton Ross 64, Cin. Mt. Healthy 61

Hannibal River 48, Shadyside 41

Hanoverton United 53, Leetonia 22

Harrod Allen E. 63, Leipsic 59

Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Edgerton 30

Heath 57, Johnstown 36

Hilliard Bradley 61, Cols. Upper Arlington 55

Hilliard Darby 47, Marysville 40

Independence 59, Orwell Grand Valley 43

Jackson Center 56, Houston 20

Jefferson Area 61, Cortland Lakeview 60

Kent Roosevelt 77, Barberton 60

LaGrange Keystone 82, Sheffield Brookside 74

Lakeside Danbury 67, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, OT

Lancaster Fairfield Union 34, Circleville 32

Latham Western 69, New Boston Glenwood 29

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 49, Hilliard Davidson 25

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 66, W. Chester Lakota W. 52

Lima Perry 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 54

Lisbon Beaver 64, Richmond Edison 18

Logan 47, Athens 34

Louisville Aquinas 69, Hartville Lake Center Christian 65

Lowellville 74, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56

Madison 79, Eastlake North 71

Mansfield Christian 63, Loudonville 44

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Dola Hardin Northern 46

Milford 56, Lebanon 54

Millersburg W. Holmes 58, Mansfield Sr. 54

Millersport 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45

Milton-Union 84, Troy Christian 76

Mineral Ridge 47, McDonald 46

Mogadore 66, Rootstown 58

Monroe 61, Eaton 47

Monroeville 67, Ashland Mapleton 51

Mowrystown Whiteoak 82, W. Union 39

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, Vanlue 53

Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, Goshen 35

N. Baltimore 48, Cory-Rawson 29

N. Lewisburg Triad 58, Mechanicsburg 49

N. Royalton 62, Macedonia Nordonia 58

New Bremen 55, Rockford Parkway 38

New Concord John Glenn 53, New Lexington 46

New Lebanon Dixie 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 51

New Middletown Spring. 64, Sebring McKinley 22

New Philadelphia 64, Marietta 37

New Riegel 54, Sandusky St. Mary 38

Newark Cath. 58, Hebron Lakewood 38

Newton Falls 66, Warren Champion 47

Norwalk St. Paul 37, New London 34

Oak Harbor 60, Milan Edison 37

Oberlin 63, Wellington 52

Oberlin Firelands 69, Lorain Clearview 46

Old Fort 67, Fremont St. Joseph 51

Olmsted Falls 80, Grafton Midview 53

Oregon Stritch 69, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 67, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 60

Ottoville 57, Ft. Jennings 39

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Arlington 36

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68, Medina Buckeye 65

Pemberville Eastwood 70, Bloomdale Elmwood 35

Pettisville 45, Gorham Fayette 33

Pickerington Cent. 54, Newark 42

Pickerington N. 53, Westerville Cent. 42

Pioneer N. Central 57, Holgate 51

Poland Seminary 54, Hubbard 44

Port Clinton 58, Willard 49

Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Dublin Coffman 50

Richmond Hts. 76, Painesville Harvey 27

Richwood N. Union 73, St. Paris Graham 35

Rossford 79, Millbury Lake 57

S. Charleston SE 40, London Madison Plains 36

Sandusky Perkins 48, Norwalk 39

Sardinia Eastern Brown 80, Lynchburg-Clay 46

Sherwood Fairview 55, Paulding 46

Sidney 72, Riverside Stebbins 60

Smithville 59, Doylestown Chippewa 41

Spencerville 61, Columbus Grove 37

St. Clairsville 106, Bellaire 92

St. Marys Memorial 57, Lima Shawnee 24

Strasburg-Franklin 48, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28

Streetsboro 46, Norton 41

Struthers 76, Niles McKinley 46

Stryker 34, Montpelier 22

Sugarcreek Garaway 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57

Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Delaware Hayes 40

Swanton 29, Wauseon 23

Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Tol. St. Francis 27

Tol. Scott 69, Tol. Waite 41

Toronto 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Uniontown Lake 52, Massillon Jackson 37

Urbana 50, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48

Vandalia Butler 40, Greenville 24

Versailles 66, Coldwater 55

Vienna Mathews 72, Warren Lordstown 41

Wapakoneta 59, Kenton 41

Warren Harding 62, Austintown Fitch 51

Warren JFK 83, Ravenna SE 73

Washington C.H. 69, Hillsboro 53

Waverly 48, Minford 44

Waynesfield-Goshen 57, Lima Temple Christian 52

Westerville N. 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36

Westerville S. 60, Dublin Scioto 25

Wilmington 44, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37

Wooster 66, Mt. Vernon 62

Wooster Triway 53, Orrville 41

Worthington Christian 62, Cols. Grandview Hts. 40

Youngs. Boardman 63, Youngs. East 35

Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Canfield 50

Youngs. Mooney 53, Warren Howland 52

Youngs. Valley Christian 76, E. Palestine 39

Zanesville W. Muskingum 52, Philo 50

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marion Elgin vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

