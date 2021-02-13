Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 80, Ravenna 74
Alliance 49, Carrollton 44
Amherst Steele 51, N. Ridgeville 46
Anna 41, Jackson Center 39
Antwerp 61, Holgate 41
Archbold 60, Swanton 51
Arlington 69, Leipsic 62, OT
Atwater Waterloo 64, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54
Avon Lake 63, N. Olmsted 50
Beloit W. Branch 53, Salem 43
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Hannibal River 50
Bishop Hartley 47, Bishop Watterson 38
Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Tontogany Otsego 46, 2OT
Botkins 37, Russia 35
Bowling Green Christian Academy 53, Monclova Christian 48
Byesville Meadowbrook 65, McConnelsville Morgan 38
Can. Glenoak 64, Can. Cent. Cath. 40
Canal Fulton Northwest 63, Orrville 36
Canfield 56, Warren Howland 38
Cardington-Lincoln 65, Mt. Gilead 57
Casstown Miami E. 77, Newton Local 62
Castalia Margaretta 49, Oak Harbor 43
Cedarville 70, Spring. Greenon 57
Celina 48, St. Marys Memorial 45, OT
Centerville 66, Huber Hts. Wayne 62
Chagrin Falls Kenston 76, Willoughby S. 53
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Southeastern 40
Cin. Country Day 64, Miami Valley Christian Academy 32
Cin. Elder 58, Cin. La Salle 56, OT
Cin. Gamble Montessori 76, Blanchester 72
Cin. Hughes 78, Cin. Aiken 73
Cin. Mariemont 65, Cin. Madeira 41
Cin. McNicholas 52, Day. Carroll 45
Cin. Walnut Hills 70, Cin. Anderson 61
Cin. West Clermont 73, Kings Mills Kings 70
Cin. Wyoming 59, Cin. Indian Hill 51
Cols. Beechcroft 81, West 54
Cols. Linden-McKinley 62, Cols. Eastmoor 51
Cols. St. Charles 62, Bishop Ready 45
Columbus Grove 72, Harrod Allen E. 25
Convoy Crestview 48, Paulding 43
Copley 57, Medina Highland 53
Cory-Rawson 55, Vanlue 53
Coshocton 79, Crooksville 60
Creston Norwayne 76, West Salem Northwestern 70
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Gates Mills Gilmour 53
Dalton 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 56
Day. Christian 80, Franklin Middletown Christian 43
Defiance 46, Wapakoneta 39
Delaware Christian 60, Northside Christian 44
Delphos Jefferson 66, Spencerville 62, OT
Doylestown Chippewa 62, Jeromesville Hillsdale 54
Dresden Tri-Valley 84, Philo 72
Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Upper Arlington 62
Dublin Jerome 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 39
Eastside, Ind. 32, Defiance Tinora 25
Elyria Open Door 61, Lorain Clearview 59
Euclid 61, Brunswick 58
Fairfield 81, W. Chester Lakota W. 76, 2OT
Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Ashtabula Edgewood 66
Fayetteville-Perry 38, Leesburg Fairfield 33
Findlay Liberty-Benton 92, N. Baltimore 51
Fostoria 73, Elmore Woodmore 61
Frankfort Adena 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45
Fredericktown 59, Centerburg 50
Fremont St. Joseph 59, Gibsonburg 47
Ft. Loramie 46, Sidney Fairlawn 43
Gahanna Lincoln 65, Grove City 25
Galion Northmor 54, Sparta Highland 47
Garfield Hts. Trinity 54, Wickliffe 50
Granville 60, Newark Licking Valley 58
Greenfield McClain 44, Washington C.H. 39
Hamilton Badin 68, Kettering Alter 65
Hartville Lake Center Christian 41, Garrettsville Garfield 40
Haviland Wayne Trace 80, Defiance Ayersville 65
Heartland Christian 63, Vienna Mathews 61
Hillsboro 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 54
Independence 45, Burton Berkshire 32
Kalida 52, Continental 29
Kirtland 57, Geneva 54
Lebanon 48, Loveland 27
Legacy Christian 43, Day. Miami Valley 29
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Hilliard Bradley 63
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59
Liberty Center 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, Middletown 33
Lima Shawnee 68, Elida 29
Louisville 43, Massillon 40
Louisville Aquinas 76, Ravenna SE 47
Lucas 46, Kidron Cent. Christian 30
Lyndhurst Brush 69, Chardon 54
Macedonia Nordonia 58, Cuyahoga Falls 32
Mansfield Sr. 46, Lexington 39
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Rockford Parkway 34
Marion Pleasant 46, Galion 28
Marysville 53, Lewis Center Olentangy 45
Marysville 69, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 67
Mayfield 78, Madison 59
McArthur Vinton County 62, Bidwell River Valley 50
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40
Mechanicsburg 56, Spring. NE 48
Medina 52, Strongsville 50
Mentor 93, Painesville Riverside 59
Metamora Evergreen 59, Bryan 46
Milford Center Fairbanks 51, W. Jefferson 38
Milton-Union 49, New Lebanon Dixie 37
Minster 60, Coldwater 53
Montpelier 49, Pettisville 46
Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, Peebles 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, Georgetown 36
Mt. Vernon 51, Mansfield Madison 42
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 82, Bucyrus 37
New Bremen 68, New Knoxville 28
New Carlisle Tecumseh 50, London 48
New Lexington 63, Zanesville W. Muskingum 38
New Madison Tri-Village 67, Covington 27
New Middletown Spring. 64, McDonald 55
New Paris National Trail 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 43
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Morral Ridgedale 29
Newark 56, Groveport-Madison 48
North East, Pa. 74, Conneaut 36
Norton 70, Mogadore Field 40
Norwalk 67, Bellevue 48
Old Fort 56, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 18
Ontario 49, Marion Harding 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Kenton 48
Ottoville 57, Lima Cent. Cath. 41
Pandora-Gilboa 57, McComb 42
Parma 55, Elyria Cath. 43
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Zanesville 30
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Millbury Lake 53
Pickerington Cent. 70, Lancaster 31
Pickerington N. 62, New Albany 42
Piketon 60, Chillicothe Huntington 22
Plain City Jonathan Alder 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 32
Port Clinton 69, Milan Edison 49
Portsmouth 65, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63
Portsmouth W. 62, Oak Hill 37
Proctorville Fairland 52, Ironton 35
Rayland Buckeye 84, Richmond Edison 50
Reading 60, Williamsburg 35
Reynoldsburg 69, Grove City Cent. Crossing 51
Richfield Revere 89, Aurora 65
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 84, W. Union 50
Rootstown 65, Mogadore 63, 2OT
STVM 88, Lakewood St. Edward 58
Sandusky Perkins 40, Vermilion 35
Sandusky St. Mary 79, Lakeside Danbury 58
Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, New Matamoras Frontier 36
Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Seaman N. Adams 73, Akr. Manchester 51
Shadyside 65, Barnesville 62, OT
Shelby 86, Bellville Clear Fork 62
Sidney 63, Riverside Stebbins 48
Solon 84, Kent Roosevelt 48
South 67, East 43
Spring. Cath. Cent. 77, London Madison Plains 37
St. Henry 73, Delphos St. John's 63
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53
Streetsboro 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 38
Struthers 69, Cortland Lakeview 50
Stryker 51, W. Unity Hilltop 14
Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Dublin Scioto 41
Sycamore Mohawk 83, Bucyrus Wynford 44
Thomas Worthington 62, Hilliard Darby 43
Thornville Sheridan 66, New Concord John Glenn 42
Tiffin Columbian 81, Clyde 74
Tipp City Bethel 37, Ansonia 35
Tol. St. John's 52, Tol. St. Francis 37
Tree of Life 46, Shekinah Christian 34
Uniontown Lake 72, Maple Hts. 64
Upper Sandusky 56, Attica Seneca E. 46
Van Wert 81, Lima Bath 55
Van Wert Lincolnview 67, Ada 34
Versailles 66, Ft. Recovery 58
Vincent Warren 48, Cambridge 45
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50, Bradford 46
W. Liberty-Salem 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 51
Warren Champion 49, Campbell Memorial 44
Wauseon 46, Delta 31
Waverly 64, Lucasville Valley 52
Wellsville 59, Salineville Southern 50
Westerville Cent. 83, Galloway Westland 30
Westerville S. 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 42
Willard 51, Huron 46
Williamsport Westfall 51, Chillicothe Unioto 37
Wooster 68, Ashland 60
Wooster Triway 72, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53
Worthington Christian 58, Whitehall-Yearling 48
Xenia 62, Greenville 54
Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Ursuline 55
Zanesville Maysville 66, Warsaw River View 62
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance Marlington vs. Minerva, ccd.
Can. South vs. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, ccd.
Edgerton vs. Defiance Tinora, ccd.
Jefferson Area vs. Niles McKinley, ccd.
Youngs. Boardman vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
