Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 20, Youngs. East 8
Akr. Hoban 35, Cle. St. Ignatius 0
Ansonia 30, New Madison Tri-Village 22
Antwerp 32, Defiance Tinora 14
Apple Creek Waynedale 12, Rittman 7
Archbold 41, Delta 0
Arlington 28, Worthington Christian 21
Ashland 31, Mt. Vernon 14
Austintown Fitch 41, Stow-Munroe Falls 0
Avon 38, N. Ridgeville 7
Avon Lake 48, Grafton Midview 7
Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Williamsport Westfall 20
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 39, Kansas Lakota 7
Beallsville 34, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 31
Bellefontaine 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 19
Beloit W. Branch 49, Warren Howland 0
Berea-Midpark 53, Amherst Steele 0
Berlin Center Western Reserve 21, Lowellville 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 16, Vincent Warren 7
Bishop Hartley 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 13
Bishop Watterson 14, Chardon 10
Blanchester 40, Goshen 7
Bloom-Carroll 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 15
Bluffton 56, Spencerville 0
Bowling Green 41, Sylvania Northview 39
Brookville 42, Middletown Madison Senior 21
Bucyrus Wynford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 21
Byesville Meadowbrook 63, Warsaw River View 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 37, E. Liverpool 19
Caldwell 49, Belpre 0
Caledonia River Valley 64, Marion Pleasant 43
Can. Glenoak 27, N. Can. Hoover 24
Can. McKinley 28, Green 27
Can. South 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28
Canal Fulton Northwest 42, Navarre Fairless 35
Canal Winchester 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19
Canfield 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 14
Canfield S. Range 37, Struthers 33
Carrollton 41, Akron Garfield 20
Castalia Margaretta 28, Elmore Woodmore 3
Celina 44, Kenton 14
Center Grove, Ind. 36, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18
Centerburg 37, Loudonville 15
Centerville 14, Clayton Northmont 13
Chillicothe 17, Logan 14
Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Piketon 24
Cin. Anderson 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Cin. Elder 31, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 21
Cin. La Salle 30, Canisius, N.Y. 13
Cin. McNicholas 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0
Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Bishop Fenwick 25
Cin. Oak Hills 27, Cin. Sycamore 21
Cin. Princeton 22, Hamilton 16
Cin. Taft 14, Cin. Purcell Marian 7
Cin. Wyoming 38, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Circleville 14, Amanda-Clearcreek 3
Circleville Logan Elm 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 21
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 21, Harrison 14
Cle. Hts. 14, Mentor 13, OT
Cle. JFK 28, Cle. Rhodes 27
Cle. VASJ 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 13
Clyde 34, Port Clinton 13
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Chesapeake 30
Collins Western Reserve 53, Ashland Mapleton 14
Cols. Africentric 40, Cols. Briggs 7
Cols. Eastmoor 59, West 0
Cols. Grandview Hts. 21, Arcadia 6
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51, Ashville Teays Valley 17
Cols. Marion-Franklin 38, Cols. Independence 12
Cols. Northland 35, Cols. KIPP 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Groveport-Madison 7
Columbia Station Columbia 22, LaGrange Keystone 7
Columbiana 28, Lisbon David Anderson 21
Columbiana Crestview 44, Campbell Memorial 20
Columbus Grove 49, Delphos Jefferson 0
Convoy Crestview 51, Harrod Allen E. 28
Creston Norwayne 70, West Salem Northwestern 12
Crown City S. Gallia 32, Oak Hill 6
Dalton 35, Smithville 0
Danville 32, Galion Northmor 21
Day. Chaminade Julienne 28, Trenton Edgewood 7
Defiance 30, Lima Shawnee 8
Defiance Ayersville 35, Edgerton 7
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20, Hilliard Davidson 8
Dola Hardin Northern 42, Lima Perry 12
Dresden Tri-Valley 38, New Lexington 8
Dublin Coffman 31, Westerville Cent. 29
Dublin Scioto 3, Worthington Kilbourne 0, OT
Elyria Cath. 43, Lakewood 21
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Frankfort Adena 44, Southeastern 31
Franklin 26, Carlisle 0
Fredericktown 26, Mt. Gilead 7
Gahanna Lincoln 49, Pickerington Cent. 14
Gallipolis Gallia 50, Portsmouth 18
Garfield Hts. 14, Eastlake North 13
Garrettsville Garfield 64, Warren Champion 0
Germantown Valley View 35, Eaton 27
Girard 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Glouster Trimble 15, Cin. Woodward 0
Granville 36, Johnstown Northridge 6
Grove City 49, Marysville 0
Hagerstown, Ind. 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Hamilton Badin 49, Cin. Hughes 12
Hamler Patrick Henry 46, Bryan 42
Hanoverton United 35, Salineville Southern 14
Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Hicksville 6
Hilliard Darby 10, Lancaster 0
Hillsboro 32, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12
Holgate 22, Harlan Christian, Ind. 8
Howard E. Knox 32, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Huber Hts. Wayne 32, Miamisburg 24
IMG Academy White, Fla. 28, Cle. Glenville 6
IMG Academy, Fla. 28, Cle. Glenville 6
Ironton 42, S. Point 8
Jackson 44, Hamilton Ross 14
Jamestown Greeneview 31, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 40, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Johnson Central, Ky. 34, Cin. Dohn High School 6
Kettering Alter 20, Bellbrook 13
Kettering Fairmont 17, Springboro 7
Kirtland 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 7
Leipsic 55, Ada 24
Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42, Newark 13
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, Arcanum 20
Liberty Center 55, Swanton 7
Lima Bath 21, Elida 17
Lisbon Beaver 53, Belmont Union Local 26
London 41, St. Paris Graham 3
Lorain 20, Willoughby S. 7
Loveland 37, Lebanon 31
Lucas 26, Ashland Crestview 6
Macedonia Nordonia 36, N. Royalton 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 40, Malvern 7
Mansfield Sr. 35, New Philadelphia 14
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, New Bremen 7
Marietta 43, Ripley, W.Va. 3
Marion Elgin 50, Cory-Rawson 14
Martins Ferry 41, Newcomerstown 31
Mason 21, Fairfield 14
Massillon 15, Lakewood St. Edward 13
Massillon Jackson 49, Massillon Perry 14
McArthur Vinton County 35, Athens 13
McConnelsville Morgan 35, Coshocton 34
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Morral Ridgedale 14
Mechanicsburg 37, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Medina 56, Brunswick 14
Medina Buckeye 45, Westlake 7
Medina Highland 28, Tallmadge 7
Middlefield Cardinal 35, Brooklyn 0
Middletown 21, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14
Milford 40, Kings Mills Kings 21
Milton-Union 29, Troy Christian 6
Mineral Ridge 47, Atwater Waterloo 12
Minster 35, Anna 18
Mogadore Field 14, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Monroe 48, Washington C.H. 21
Monroeville 41, Greenwich S. Cent. 6
Morenci, Mich. 38, Lakeside Danbury 14
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 28, McDonald 21
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 29, Attica Seneca E. 14
New Middletown Spring. 71, Vienna Mathews 0
New Richmond 39, Norwood 8
Newark Cath. 20, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Newark Licking Valley 37, Hebron Lakewood 14
Niles McKinley 31, Cortland Lakeview 0
Norwalk St. Paul 49, Plymouth 0
Oak Harbor 48, Rossford 0
Oberlin Firelands 38, Sullivan Black River 14
Olmsted Falls 41, Elyria 7
Ontario 45, Bellville Clear Fork 0
Orrville 28, Akr. Manchester 26
Orwell Grand Valley 20, Wickliffe 14, OT
Oxford Talawanda 37, Day. Carroll 21
Painesville Harvey 35, Independence 7
Painesville Riverside 52, Youngs. Boardman 21
Pandora-Gilboa 42, McComb 14
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Johnstown 0
Perry 36, Geneva 20
Perrysburg 44, Oregon Clay 7
Piqua 35, Greenville 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14
Poland Seminary 53, Hubbard 0
Pomeroy Meigs 40, Bidwell River Valley 6
Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, New Albany 3
Ravenna SE 44, Minerva 14
Reading 31, Cin. Madeira 21
Reedsville Eastern 21, Waterford 20
Richmond Edison 42, Akr. North 14
Rocky River 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 14
Rocky River Lutheran W. 42, Jefferson Area 13
Rootstown 33, Sarahsville Shenandoah 26
Sandusky Perkins 49, Bellevue 0
Sandusky St. Mary 40, Sebring McKinley 6
Shadyside 37, Brownsville, Pa. 16
Shelby 62, Galion 26
Sidney 42, W. Carrollton 0
Sidney Lehman 31, Casstown Miami E. 7
Spring. NE 28, Cedarville 21
Spring. NW 28, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7
Spring. Shawnee 30, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0
Springfield 49, Beavercreek 0
St. Marys Memorial 41, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Steubenville 34, Dover 14
Streetsboro 56, Ravenna 7
Strongsville 23, Euclid 6
Sugar Grove Berne Union 20, Corning Miller 16
Sugarcreek Garaway 44, E. Can. 6
Summerfield, Mich. 35, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Thomas Worthington 38, Galloway Westland 12
Thornville Sheridan 14, New Concord John Glenn 0
Tiffin Columbian 35, Huron 17
Tipp City Bethel 29, Covington 6
Tipp City Tippecanoe 13, Troy 12
Tol. Christian 54, Stryker 8
Tol. Ottawa Hills 54, Erie-Mason, Mich. 16
Tol. Scott 42, Tol. Waite 12
Tontogany Otsego 35, Fostoria 22
Toronto 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 21
Uhrichsville Claymont 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 19
Uniontown Lake 49, Louisville 0
Upper Sandusky 68, Bucyrus 42
Urbana 31, Richwood N. Union 28
Utica 35, Wintersville Indian Creek 6
Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 44, New Matamoras Frontier 31
Van Buren 14, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 12
W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Cin. Colerain 7
W. Jefferson 40, S. Charleston SE 20
W. Liberty-Salem 35, London Madison Plains 7
Wadsworth 24, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13
Wapakoneta 41, Van Wert 13
Wauseon 24, Metamora Evergreen 3
Waynesfield-Goshen 49, N. Baltimore 6
Wellington 34, Sheffield Brookside 14
Wellsville 14, Leetonia 0
Westerville N. 14, Delaware Hayes 7
Westerville S. 22, Sunbury Big Walnut 7
Wheelersburg 35, Lucasville Valley 0
Whiteford, Mich. 58, Edon 18
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 77, Tol. Start 6
Willard 58, Fremont St. Joseph 6
Williamsburg 36, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0
Wilmington 28, Cin. Aiken 0
Windham 29, Louisville Aquinas 6
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 39, Rayland Buckeye 6
Wooster Triway 27, Massillon Tuslaw 3
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Warren Harding 20
Youngs. Valley Christian 28, E. Palestine 13
Zanesville Maysville 20, Crooksville 0
Zanesville Rosecrans 35, Grove City Christian 27
Zanesville W. Muskingum 21, Philo 0
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, Strasburg-Franklin 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/