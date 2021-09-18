journal-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Manchester 35, Loudonville 7

Archbold 41, Liberty Center 7

Ashland Crestview 37, Monroeville 0

Ashville Teays Valley 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 13

Aurora 63, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Avon 48, Elyria 6

Bainbridge Paint Valley 38, Frankfort Adena 8

Barnesville 40, Hannibal River 21

Bellevue 49, Tol. Start 14

Bishop Hartley 34, Norwalk 21

Bloom-Carroll 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Brookville 42, Carlisle 0

Bucyrus Wynford 70, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8

Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Canal Winchester 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Canfield 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 6

Centerville 38, Clayton Northmont 0

Chagrin Falls 34, Orange 0

Chillicothe 23, Logan 21

Cin. Summit Country Day 65, Day. Meadowdale 26

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10

Cle. Hts. 56, Lorain 0

Clyde 48, Tol. Scott 6

Cols. Africentric 50, Cols. Walnut Ridge 13

Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Columbia Station Columbia 42, Sheffield Brookside 6

Columbus Grove 34, Harrod Allen E. 7

Creston Norwayne 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40, Cols. St. Charles 0

Dalton 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 7

Day. Northridge 28, DeGraff Riverside 10

Defiance 47, Kenton 14

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42, Lancaster 14

Doylestown Chippewa 21, Smithville 14

Dublin Coffman 40, Groveport-Madison 21

Dublin Jerome 35, Grove City 7

Eaton 35, Waynesville 7

Elida 42, Celina 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Cory-Rawson 0

Gahanna Lincoln 17, Hilliard Darby 14

Galion Northmor 14, Danville 7

Garrettsville Garfield 49, Newton Falls 7

Grafton Midview 45, Amherst Steele 7

Hamler Patrick Henry 31, Metamora Evergreen 0

Hanoverton United 33, Leetonia 0

Independence 42, Burton Berkshire 12

Ironton 36, S. Point 0

Kirtland 37, Geneva 7

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 33, Mason 27

London 35, St. Paris Graham 6

Lowellville 41, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Lyndhurst Brush 34, Akr. North 0

Maple Hts. 46, Garfield Hts. 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Minster 14

Marietta 34, Ripley, W.Va. 14

Marysville 34, Galloway Westland 6

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Crestline 8

Middlefield Cardinal 27, Painesville Harvey 21

Milan Edison 49, Tol. Woodward 0

Milford Center Fairbanks 47, London Madison Plains 0

Millbury Lake 41, Elmore Woodmore 6

N. Can. Hoover 35, Can. Glenoak 0

N. Olmsted 45, Fairview 0

Navarre Fairless 40, Orrville 7

New Albany 77, Newark 0

New Carlisle Tecumseh 17, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

New Middletown Spring. 55, Mineral Ridge 7

Newark Licking Valley 55, Johnstown Northridge 7

Olmsted Falls 49, N. Ridgeville 19

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 0

Pemberville Eastwood 33, Genoa Area 0

Perrysburg 28, Napoleon 0

Philo 45, Crooksville 0

Piqua 42, Sidney 7

Portsmouth W. 29, Cols. KIPP 20

Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Westerville Cent. 3

Ravenna SE 14, Rootstown 7

Rocky River 21, Elyria Cath. 20

Rossford 42, Fostoria 14

STVM 43, Sandusky 9

Salineville Southern 48, Columbiana 12

Shadyside 33, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 21

Sharpsville, Pa. 28, Jefferson Area 21

Shelby 49, Marion Pleasant 14

Sparta Highland 17, Centerburg 7

Springboro 15, Kettering Fairmont 14

Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0

St. Henry 35, Rockford Parkway 0

St. Marys Memorial 21, Van Wert 14

Streetsboro 41, Ravenna 17

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Beaver Eastern 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 30, Malvern 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Westerville S. 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 38, Tol. St. John's 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Tol. Whitmer 40, Findlay 6

Troy 55, Fairborn 0

Uniontown Lake 38, Louisville 7

Van Buren 26, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Vandalia Butler 27, W. Carrollton 0

Versailles 35, Ft. Recovery 12

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25, E. Can. 19

W. Liberty-Salem 37, Cedarville 7

Wapakoneta 21, Lima Shawnee 7

Wauseon 41, Swanton 7

Westerville N. 42, Delaware Hayes 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Southview 0

Williamsburg 44, Lockland 12

Willoughby S. 38, Eastlake North 7

Wooster Triway 33, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 0

Youngs. Boardman 62, Youngs. East 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bedford vs. Shaker Hts., ppd.

Mantua Crestwood vs. Beachwood, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

