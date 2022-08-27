Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 47, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 14
Akr. North 8, Wickliffe 7
Akr. Springfield 10, Ashtabula St. John 7
Ansonia 46, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12
Archbold 34, St. Henry 10
Arlington 38, Ada 20
Ashland 49, Marion Harding 7
Ashland Crestview 35, Howard E. Knox 0
Ashtabula Edgewood 20, Orwell Grand Valley 13
Ashville Teays Valley 17, Logan 7
Austintown Fitch 38, Can. McKinley 14
Avon 43, Medina 42
Avon Lake 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Barnesville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29, Sycamore Mohawk 0
Bay Village Bay 26, Lakewood 7
Beavercreek 20, Franklin 13
Bellbrook 24, Miamisburg 13
Belmont Union Local 45, Rayland Buckeye 7
Beloit W. Branch 43, Peninsula Woodridge 13
Bidwell River Valley 34, Crown City S. Gallia 14
Bishop Fenwick 45, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Bishop Ready 68, Tol. Woodward 0
Bloom-Carroll 28, New Concord John Glenn 12
Brookfield 27, New Middletown Spring. 14
Brooklyn 22, Cle. John Adams 0
Brookville 46, Anna 14
Bryan 48, Maumee 20
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Caldwell 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Cambridge 42, Coshocton 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 26, New Madison Tri-Village 21
Can. Cent. Cath. 36, Creston Norwayne 35
Canal Fulton Northwest 22, Alliance Marlington 14
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 40, Bishop Hartley 35
Canfield 28, Bellevue 12
Canfield S. Range 42, Hunting Valley University 14
Carey 41, Galion 21
Carlisle 61, Casstown Miami E. 7
Carrollton 14, Philo 7
Castalia Margaretta 21, Collins Western Reserve 0
Cedarville 54, Lees Creek E. Clinton 6
Centerville 48, Dublin Coffman 14
Chillicothe 27, London 24
Chillicothe Huntington 14, Beaver Eastern 7
Chillicothe Unioto 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 15
Cin. Anderson 42, Loveland 0
Cin. Elder 17, Pickerington Cent. 7
Cin. Mariemont 30, Norwood 6
Cin. Moeller 28, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 3
Cin. Oak Hills 20, Cin. Sycamore 13
Cin. Princeton 28, Cin. Colerain 0
Cin. Summit Country Day 34, Cin. Country Day 17
Cin. West Clermont 21, Morrow Little Miami 16
Cin. Western Hills 20, Cin. Deer Park 14
Cin. Winton Woods 52, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Cin. Wyoming 20, Cin. Taft 0
Circleville 46, Southeastern 22
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Williamsport Westfall 0
Clayton Northmont 56, Richmond, Ind. 0
Cle. Hay 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 34, Oberlin 14
Cle. St. Ignatius 26, Mentor 20, OT
Cle. VASJ 50, Cle. JFK 0
Clyde 20, Parma Hts. Holy Name 17
Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Tol. St. Francis 0
Columbia Station Columbia 25, Vermilion 14
Conneaut 20, Berlin Center Western Reserve 17
Corning Miller 14, New Matamoras Frontier 13
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Kent Roosevelt 9
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Sheffield Brookside 0
Dalton 48, Massillon Tuslaw 0
Danville 42, Bucyrus 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 42, Day. Belmont 0
Day. Northridge 33, Day. Oakwood 14
Defiance Ayersville 41, Delphos Jefferson 21
Defiance Tinora 27, Wauseon 14
Delaware Hayes 17, Cols. St. Charles 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0
Dover 35, Akr. East 0
E. Central, Ind. 41, Harrison 7
E. Cle. Shaw 12, Youngs. East 8
Edgerton 59, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Elida 45, Kenton 14
Elyria 26, Bedford 6
Fairview 22, Parma 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 24, Columbus Grove 13
Frankfort Adena 39, Fairfield Christian 13
Franklin Furnace Green 40, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0
Fredericktown 36, Johnstown Northridge 13
Fremont Ross 64, Tol. Start 0
Galion Northmor 28, Greenwich S. Cent. 20
Gallipolis Gallia 38, Athens 15
Galloway Westland 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 28
Garrettsville Garfield 17, Cortland Lakeview 7
Gates Mills Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Geneva 42, Struthers 20
Genoa Area 28, Oak Harbor 25
Gibsonburg 61, Elmore Woodmore 13
Girard 48, Youngs. Liberty 0
Goshen 14, Hillsboro 7
Granville 16, Bellville Clear Fork 8
Greenfield McClain 56, McDermott Scioto NW 39
Hamler Patrick Henry 12, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Hanoverton United 55, E. Can. 21
Hilliard Bradley 19, Hilliard Darby 14
Hubbard 8, Greenville, Pa. 3
Hudson 35, Euclid 0
Huron 49, Norwalk 13
Ironton Rock Hill 21, McArthur Vinton County 20, OT
Jefferson Area 20, Painesville Harvey 14
Kettering Alter 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Kettering Fairmont 38, Trotwood-Madison 14
Kings Mills Kings 42, Cin. Turpin 3
Kirtland 21, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 44, Crooksville 0
Landmark Christian 36, Hamilton New Miami 6
Leipsic 48, Sherwood Fairview 6
Liberty Center 35, Napoleon 21
Lima Sr. 42, Tol. Rogers 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 35, LaGrange Keystone 19
Loudonville 19, Utica 13
Lyndhurst Brush 73, Tol. Bowsher 13
Macedonia Nordonia 37, Berea-Midpark 34
Magnolia Sandy Valley 34, Akr. Manchester 15
Malvern 21, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20
Mansfield Sr. 42, N. Can. Hoover 9
Mantua Crestwood 28, Minerva 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, McComb 0
Marion Elgin 30, Cardington-Lincoln 14
Marion Pleasant 8, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Martins Ferry 43, Leetonia 13
Marysville 17, Lancaster 0
Mason 28, Hamilton 7
Massillon 35, Can. Glenoak 7
Mayfield 48, Massillon Jackson 10
McConnelsville Morgan 28, Vincent Warren 24
McDonald 14, Columbiana 13
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Cory-Rawson 7
Mechanicsburg 55, Covington 0
Medina Buckeye 41, Amherst Steele 21
Medina Highland 41, N. Royalton 0
Metamora Evergreen 41, Montpelier 7
Milford Center Fairbanks 28, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Orrville 14
Milton-Union 24, Germantown Valley View 14
Mineral Ridge 48, Orange 6
Minford 41, Chesapeake 7
Mogadore Field 28, Ravenna SE 6
Monroe 13, Hamilton Ross 9
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35, Dola Hardin Northern 34
N. Baltimore 16, Crestline 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Kansas Lakota 3
Navarre Fairless 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
New Albany 45, Canal Winchester 14
New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Day. Carroll 3
New Lexington 38, Zanesville Maysville 18
Newark 35, Mt. Vernon 34
Newark Cath. 45, Nelsonville-York 0
Newark Licking Valley 28, Heath 15
Newcomerstown 54, Beallsville 0
Northwood 28, Millbury Lake 0
Olmsted Falls 32, Brunswick 7
Ontario 35, Norwalk St. Paul 19
Oregon Clay 41, Sylvania Northview 0
Painesville Riverside 34, Aurora 21
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27, Thornville Sheridan 24
Pemberville Eastwood 28, Bowling Green 0
Perry 38, Chagrin Falls Kenston 26
Perrysburg 49, Findlay 21
Piketon 26, Oak Hill 7
Piqua 58, W. Carrollton 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7
Poland Seminary 21, Louisville 10
Portsmouth W. 34, Portsmouth 7
Proctorville Fairland 47, Wellston 7
Ravenna 14, Warren Howland 7
Reading 20, Oxford Talawanda 6
Reedsville Eastern 41, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 12
Richfield Revere 28, Eastlake North 21
Richmond Edison 41, Wellsville 0
Rittman 40, Windham 22
Riverside Stebbins 42, Greenville 21
Rootstown 25, Warren Champion 22
S. Charleston SE 39, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Salem 40, Lisbon Beaver 27
Salineville Southern 12, Columbiana Crestview 7
Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Shadyside 20
Smithville 63, Louisville Aquinas 0
Solon 34, Shaker Hts. 0
Spencerville 37, Paulding 13
Spring. Greenon 28, Spring. NW 6
Springboro 27, Cin. Withrow 21
St. Marys Memorial 21, Defiance 6
Steubenville 36, New Philadelphia 0
Strongsville 35, Grafton Midview 27
Sugar Grove Berne Union 26, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 33, Apple Creek Waynedale 3
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Zanesville 7
Sylvania Southview 72, Tol. Waite 0
Thomas Worthington 38, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Tiffin Calvert 35, Monroeville 8
Tiffin Columbian 46, Holland Springfield 17
Tol. Cent. Cath. 31, Cle. Benedictine 0
Tol. Christian 35, Morenci, Mich. 20
Toronto 42, E. Palestine 7
Trenton Edgewood 27, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 20
Uniontown Lake 35, Maple Hts. 0
Van Wert 43, Celina 7
Versailles 26, Ft. Loramie 21
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 41, Warsaw River View 14
Wadsworth 49, Wooster 21
Wapakoneta 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Warren JFK 37, Delta 12
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28, Wilmington 22
Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Arcadia 0
West Salem Northwestern 29, Sullivan Black River 6
Westerville S. 30, Westerville Cent. 7
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 42, St. Clairsville 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10, Tol. St. John's 7
Williamsburg 42, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14
Williamstown, W.Va. 46, Waterford 22
Wintersville Indian Creek 26, E. Liverpool 17
Wooster Triway 26, Sparta Highland 14
Worthington Christian 45, Day. Christian 0
Xenia 50, Troy 20
Youngs. Chaney High School 40, Youngs. Boardman 14
Youngs. Valley Christian 40, Leavittsburg LaBrae 12
Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Millersport 8
Zanesville W. Muskingum 33, Marietta 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/