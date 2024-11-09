Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. McKinley 35, Massillon Jackson 32
Mentor 33, Strongsville 0
Perrysburg 25, Berea-Midpark 14
St. Edward (OH) 24, Tol. Whitmer 7
Region 2=
Centerville 14, Springboro 7
Dublin Coffman 56, Lebanon 20
Hilliard Davidson 34, Hilliard Bradley 12
Huber Hts. Wayne 20, Kettering Fairmont 10
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 20
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Gahanna Lincoln 14
Pickerington N. 35, Pickerington Cent. 14
Powell Olentangy Liberty 27, Groveport-Madison 7
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 55, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28
Cin. Princeton 37, Hamilton 7
St. Xavier (OH) 22, Cin. Winton Woods 10
W. Chester Lakota W. 20, Cin. Elder 14
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 21, Uniontown Lake 14
Austintown-Fitch 42, Warren Harding 21
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 21
Macedonia Nordonia 42, Green 17
Region 6=
Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 35
Medina Highland 49, Tol. St. Francis 20
Wadsworth 21, N. Ridgeville 10
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Sandusky 14
Region 7=
Ashland 27, Cols. DeSales 14
Ashville Teays Valley 10, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Massillon Washington 37, Canal Winchester 7
Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Massillon Perry 24
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 49, Vandalia Butler 14
Cin. La Salle 35, Kings Mills Kings 27
Cin. Mt Healthy 30, Hamilton Badin 14
Harrison 45, Xenia 28
Division III=
Region 9=
Aurora 42, Geneva 14
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 19, Chardon 16
Gates Mills Gilmour 40, Maple Hts. 6
Youngs. Ursuline 44, Cle. VASJ 8
Region 10=
Cle. Benedictine 28, Defiance 6
Parma Padua 39, Medina Buckeye 34
Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Richfield Revere 0
Region 11=
Bishop Watterson 34, Jackson 0
Dover 37, Dresden Tri-Valley 35
Newark Licking Valley 29, Bloom-Carroll 17
Steubenville 35, Athens 14
Region 12=
Bellbrook 24, Cin. McNicholas 21
London 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 12
St Marys 16, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Wapakoneta 48, Wilmington 12
Division IV=
Region 13=
Cle. Glenville 13, Beloit W. Branch 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Mogadore Field 3
Perry 3, Struthers 0
Streetsboro 34, Canal Fulton Northwest 7
Region 14=
Napoleon 28, Bay (OH) 0
Ontario 38, Clyde 7
Sandusky Perkins 48, Vermilion 7
Region 15=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Waverly 14
Millersburg W. Holmes 24, E. Liverpool 13
New Lexington 52, Circleville Logan Elm 14
St Clairsville 29, Bishop Ready 22
Region 16=
Cin. Indian Hill 16, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 13, OT
Cin. Taft 44, Brookville 0
Kettering Alter 42, Cin. Wyoming 0
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42, Germantown Valley View 10
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 49, Girard 30
New Franklin Manchester 41, Burton Berkshire 19
Poland Seminary 34, Martins Ferry 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Garrettsville Garfield 20
Region 18=
Liberty Center 35, Findlay Liberty-Benton 0
Milan Edison 42, Wooster Triway 21
Oak Harbor 35, LaGrange Keystone 7
Pemberville Eastwood 56, Creston Norwayne 49
Region 19=
Canal Winchester Harvest 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7
Ironton 44, Portsmouth 0
Wheelersburg 28, Belmont Union Local 23
Region 20=
Jamestown Greeneview 28, Lima Bath 23
Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
W. Liberty-Salem 62, Casstown Miami E. 28
Waynesville 55, Cin. Madeira 6
Division VI=
Region 21=
Columbia Station Columbia 28, Mogadore 0
Dalton 27, Andover Pymatuning Valley 25
Kirtland 39, Smithville 0
New Middletown Spring. 29, Toronto 28
Region 22=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Attica Seneca E. 0
Bluffton 35, Huron 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 24, Carey 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 45, Sherwood Fairview 20
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 29, Waterford 26
Cols. Grandview Hts. 13, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 6
Galion Northmor 39, Centerburg 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Newcomerstown 14
Region 24=
Anna 54, Purcell Marian 12
Cin. Country Day 56, Ironton Rock Hill 20
Coldwater 56, Spring. NE 7
Division VII=
Region 25=
Cuyahoga Hts. 7, Berlin Center Western Reserve 6
Jeromesville Hillsdale 43, Windham 14
Malvern 42, Lowellville 14
Warren JFK 28, Monroeville 19
Region 26=
Columbus Grove 38, Lima Cent. Cath. 6
Leipsic 18, Gibsonburg 16
Sycamore Mohawk 20, McComb 13
Region 27=
Beaver Eastern 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6
Bowerston Conotton Valley 26, Glouster Trimble 22
Region 28=
Ansonia 60, Sidney Lehman 20
Cin. College Prep. 18, Ft. Loramie 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, New Madison Tri-Village 14
Minster 42, St. Henry (OH) 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/