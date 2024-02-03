Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 46, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43
Avon Lake 41, Amherst Steele 28
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 66, East Dayton Christian School 26
Bellville Clear Fork 53, Sparta Highland 19
Berea-Midpark 41, Grafton Midview 34
Bloom-Carroll 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 45
Caledonia River Valley 78, Galion 35
Canal Winchester 61, Westerville N. 27
Carey 44, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 31, Cin. Gamble Montessori 28
Circleville 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 29
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42
Cle. Glenville 50, Cle. Max Hayes 46
Cle. Hay 69, Cle. JFK 20
Cols. Africentric 93, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3
Cols. Beechcroft 57, Cols. Whetstone 20
Cols. Centennial 77, Columbus International 28
Cols. Grandview Hts. 32, Cols. Bexley 25
Cols. Independence 50, West 8
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 23
Cols. Walnut Ridge 51, Columbus South 39
Cornerstone Christian 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 37
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 22
Delaware Hayes 73, Westerville S. 55
Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Davidson 37
Dublin Jerome 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33
Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38
Fredericktown 67, Delaware Christian 42
Grove City 45, Pickerington N. 25
LaGrange Keystone 34, Columbia Station Columbia 27
Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Hilliard Darby 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Cin. Colerain 11
Lorain Clearview 40, Oberlin 27
Mansfield Temple Christian 51, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 37
Marietta 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37
Marysville 56, Thomas Worthington 14
Monclova Christian 25, Bowling Green Christian Academy 17
N. Ridgeville 65, Elyria 51
New Lebanon Dixie 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23
Oberlin Firelands 45, Sullivan Black River 23
Perry 51, Painesville Harvey 12
Pickerington Cent. 73, Groveport-Madison 28
Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Hilliard Bradley 41
Reynoldsburg 61, Lancaster 54
Shelby 71, Ontario 36
Sycamore Mohawk 38, Bucyrus Wynford 33
Tol. Rogers 61, River Rouge, Mich. 26
Upper Sandusky 51, Bucyrus 24
Vandalia Butler 42, Sidney 39
Wellington 52, Sheffield Brookside 20
Worthington Christian 65, Whitehall-Yearling 38
Zanesville 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/