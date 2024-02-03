Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 46, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43

Avon Lake 41, Amherst Steele 28

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 66, East Dayton Christian School 26

Bellville Clear Fork 53, Sparta Highland 19

Berea-Midpark 41, Grafton Midview 34

Bloom-Carroll 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 45

Caledonia River Valley 78, Galion 35

Canal Winchester 61, Westerville N. 27

Carey 44, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 31, Cin. Gamble Montessori 28

Circleville 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 29

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

Cle. Glenville 50, Cle. Max Hayes 46

Cle. Hay 69, Cle. JFK 20

Cols. Africentric 93, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3

Cols. Beechcroft 57, Cols. Whetstone 20

Cols. Centennial 77, Columbus International 28

Cols. Grandview Hts. 32, Cols. Bexley 25

Cols. Independence 50, West 8

Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 23

Cols. Walnut Ridge 51, Columbus South 39

Cornerstone Christian 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 37

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 22

Delaware Hayes 73, Westerville S. 55

Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Davidson 37

Dublin Jerome 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33

Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38

Fredericktown 67, Delaware Christian 42

Grove City 45, Pickerington N. 25

LaGrange Keystone 34, Columbia Station Columbia 27

Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Hilliard Darby 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Cin. Colerain 11

Lorain Clearview 40, Oberlin 27

Mansfield Temple Christian 51, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 37

Marietta 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Marysville 56, Thomas Worthington 14

Monclova Christian 25, Bowling Green Christian Academy 17

N. Ridgeville 65, Elyria 51

New Lebanon Dixie 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23

Oberlin Firelands 45, Sullivan Black River 23

Perry 51, Painesville Harvey 12

Pickerington Cent. 73, Groveport-Madison 28

Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Hilliard Bradley 41

Reynoldsburg 61, Lancaster 54

Shelby 71, Ontario 36

Sycamore Mohawk 38, Bucyrus Wynford 33

Tol. Rogers 61, River Rouge, Mich. 26

Upper Sandusky 51, Bucyrus 24

Vandalia Butler 42, Sidney 39

Wellington 52, Sheffield Brookside 20

Worthington Christian 65, Whitehall-Yearling 38

Zanesville 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

