Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Manchester 42, Wooster Triway 12

Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7

Ansonia 26, New Paris National Trail 7

Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Smithville 8

Archbold 47, Metamora Evergreen 0

Ashland Crestview 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 13

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Circleville 21

Attica Seneca E. 27, Bucyrus Wynford 18

Aurora 49, Cle. Hts. 19

Avon Lake 44, Amherst Steele 6

Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Barnesville 37, Toronto 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Bellevue 26, Sandusky Perkins 0

Bellville Clear Fork 45, Ontario 7

Beloit W. Branch 43, Carrollton 12

Bishop Hartley 55, Cols. Centennial 14

Blanchester 49, Williamsburg 13

Bloom-Carroll 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Bridgeport 40, Beallsville 0

Bucyrus 35, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Caledonia River Valley 49, Marion Pleasant 14

Can. McKinley 28, Uniontown Lake 16

Canal Winchester 35, Westerville N. 21

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 37, Cols. Bexley 0

Canfield 41, Austintown Fitch 10

Canfield S. Range 41, Niles McKinley 0

Carey 56, Upper Sandusky 0

Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0

Chardon 21, New Philadelphia 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Orange 0

Cin. Anderson 28, Cin. Winton Woods 21

Cin. McNicholas 34, Bishop Fenwick 14

Cle. Hay 36, Cle. John Marshall 22

Clyde 42, Tiffin Columbian 39

Cols. Africentric 50, West 6

Cols. DeSales 36, Steubenville 21

Columbus Grove 38, Convoy Crestview 0

Coshocton 32, Crooksville 13

Creston Norwayne 56, Rittman 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Brooklyn 7

Dalton 41, Jeromesville Hillsdale 20

Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Day. Carroll 7

Defiance Tinora 45, Paulding 6

Delaware Buckeye Valley 31, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Hilliard Darby 7

Dover 14, Strongsville 13

Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

E. Can. 41, Strasburg-Franklin 6

Edon 56, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Elyria Cath. 41, Westlake 10

Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14

Galion Northmor 24, Howard E. Knox 7

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Campbell Memorial 6

Genoa Area 42, Millbury Lake 14

Gibsonburg 42, Monroeville 7

Glouster Trimble 40, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Granville 32, Bishop Watterson 10

Grove City 20, Westerville Cent. 14

Hamilton Badin 31, Kettering Alter 0

Hanoverton United 47, E. Palestine 12

Hubbard 49, Cortland Lakeview 7

Independence 36, Warrensville Hts. 6

Ironton 54, Ironton Rock Hill 6

Jackson 56, Greenfield McClain 13

Jamestown Greeneview 35, London Madison Plains 0

Kansas Lakota 40, Castalia Margaretta 7

Kettering Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6

Kirtland 30, Perry 6

LaGrange Keystone 14, Sheffield Brookside 6

Lancaster 30, Groveport-Madison 14

Leipsic 28, Bluffton 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 28, Thomas Worthington 7

Liberty Center 55, Bryan 14

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7, Cin. Colerain 6

Lima Bath 17, Defiance 13

Lisbon Beaver 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

London 29, New Carlisle Tecumseh 10

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 33, Cin. St. Xavier 32

Lucas 36, Tiffin Calvert 14

Malvern 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 24

Mansfield Sr. 28, Ashland 24

Maria Stein Marion Local 30, Ft. Recovery 0

Marion Elgin 48, Morral Ridgedale 13

Marysville 34, Dublin Jerome 0

Massillon Jackson 31, Can. Glenoak 0

McComb 14, Arlington 0

Mechanicsburg 34, Spring. NE 7

Medina Highland 55, Richfield Revere 14

Milford Center Fairbanks 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

Milton-Union 51, Covington 0

Monroe 28, Franklin 7

N. Can. Hoover 27, Massillon Perry 10

Napoleon 51, Holland Springfield 6

New Albany 31, Gahanna Lincoln 3

New Bremen 35, Minster 7

New Concord John Glenn 48, Warsaw River View 14

Norton 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 3

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Celina 0

Pandora-Gilboa 30, Van Buren 0

Piqua 49, Greenville 0

Poland Seminary 42, Girard 21

Port Clinton 34, Vermilion 0

Portsmouth 44, Chesapeake 12

Rayland Buckeye 32, Caldwell 0

Reynoldsburg 62, Newark 0

Richmond Edison 34, E. Liverpool 24

Salineville Southern 49, Leetonia 14

Sandusky 26, Norwalk 13

Shelby 37, Galion 7

Sidney 36, W. Carrollton 6

Slippery Rock, Pa. 49, Conneaut 14

Spencerville 56, Ada 20

Spring. Shawnee 28, Bellefontaine 14

Springfield 26, Springboro 0

St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14

St. Marys Memorial 48, Kenton 7

St. Paris Graham 54, Spring. NW 18

Streetsboro 62, Akr. Coventry 7

Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 0

Sylvania Northview 28, Bowling Green 0

Sylvania Southview 42, Maumee 3

Tallmadge 41, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 60, Oregon Clay 0

Trenton Edgewood 49, Cin. NW 6

Troy Christian 21, Casstown Miami E. 20

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34, Newcomerstown 0

Van Wert 49, Lima Shawnee 14

Vienna Mathews 30, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Vincent Warren 28, McArthur Vinton County 12

W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Fairfield 10

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40, Magnolia Sandy Valley 13

Wauseon 21, Hamler Patrick Henry 6

Waverly 42, Lucasville Valley 14

Wellsville 28, Lisbon David Anderson 21

Westerville S. 49, Delaware Hayes 7

Whitehall-Yearling 26, Bishop Ready 25

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Perrysburg 20

Zanesville W. Muskingum 43, McConnelsville Morgan 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashtabula St. John vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

Cols. Centennial vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.

Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

