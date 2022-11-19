Friday's Scores

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 37, Medina Buckeye 32

Anna 48, New Knoxville 17

Ashland 57, Norwalk 38

Aurora 56, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49

Barberton 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 42

Barnesville 51, Bridgeport 18

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Attica Seneca E. 33

Bay Village Bay 42, Elyria 40

Beachwood 56, Akr. East 14

Bellaire 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48

Bellbrook 54, Beavercreek 41

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20

Bellevue 62, Milan Edison 33

Bidwell River Valley 41, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Bishop Fenwick 55, Arcanum 28

Bishop Ready 47, Cols. Grandview Hts. 34

Bucyrus 52, Vanlue 48

Bucyrus Wynford 45, Caledonia River Valley 43

Byesville Meadowbrook 41, Cambridge 16

Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Akr. Coventry 27

Canfield S. Range 49, Lima Perry 21

Carey 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 25

Carlisle 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26

Castalia Margaretta 58, Shelby 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Madison 46

Chillicothe Huntington 52, Wellston 42

Cin. Purcell Marian 78, SPIRE 66

Circleville 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34, McArthur Vinton County 33

Cols. School for Girls 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 15

Columbia Station Columbia 38, Parma Normandy 31

Columbus Grove 53, Lima Shawnee 49

Cortland Lakeview 50, Youngs. East 45

Covington 55, Houston 23

Delphos Jefferson 65, Delphos St. John's 29

Edon 44, Pioneer N. Central 41

Fredericktown 50, Sparta Highland 41, OT

Fremont Ross 60, Clyde 34

Ft. Loramie 32, Casstown Miami E. 30

Galion 31, Crestline 22

Granville Christian 53, Cols. Briggs 28

Grove City 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 42

Grove City Christian 45, Liberty Christian Academy 22

Hamilton Ross 31, Cin. Mariemont 19

Hillsboro 56, Blanchester 42

Holgate 49, Edgerton 45

Holland Springfield 37, Medina Buckeye 32

Huron 41, Parma Padua 32

Johnstown 39, Cols. Mifflin 10

Kings Mills Kings 49, Wilmington 25

Kirtland 44, Conneaut 32

Lancaster 53, Dublin Scioto 29

Leipsic 64, Pandora-Gilboa 23

Liberty Center 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Lowellville 57, Campbell Memorial 8

Mansfield Christian 52, New London 42

Martins Ferry 36, Shadyside 35

McComb 49, Ada 40

Metamora Evergreen 61, Millbury Lake 54

Middletown Madison Senior 53, New Lebanon Dixie 42

Miller City 56, Defiance Tinora 43

Minster 53, Wapakoneta 34

Mt. Vernon 52, Centerburg 50

N. Olmsted 53, Twinsburg 40

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32, Galion Northmor 18

New Madison Tri-Village 68, Day. Chaminade Julienne 35

Oak Harbor 49, Rossford 22

Parma 65, Independence 49

Peninsula Woodridge 44, Kent Roosevelt 43

Port Clinton 39, Elmore Woodmore 36

Ravenna SE 38, Jefferson Area 34

Richwood N. Union 47, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Rockford Parkway 53, S. Adams, Ind. 28

Rootstown 57, Mogadore Field 37

Russia 56, Sidney 46

Salem 52, Warren Howland 32

Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49

Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Millersport 11

Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Warsaw River View 36

Thomas Worthington 65, Canal Winchester 45

Tipp City Bethel 37, Jackson Center 27

Tontogany Otsego 36, N. Baltimore 21

Uhrichsville Claymont 66, Minerva 31

Union City Mississinawa Valley 48, Sidney Lehman 13

Upper Sandusky 53, Van Buren 35

Van Wert 51, Ottoville 44

Vermilion 53, Norwalk St. Paul 27

W. Unity Hilltop 41, Montpelier 30

Wadsworth 56, Akr. Ellet 20

Warren JFK 59, Vienna Mathews 39

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Wauseon 45

Wooster 61, Mansfield Madison 49

Brookside Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic=

Rocky River Lutheran W. 51, Cle. Max Hayes 31

Wickliffe 59, Sheffield Brookside 33

Great Lakes Classic=

Shaker Hts. 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34

Kewpee Tip Off Classic=

Bryan 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 33

Lima Bath 50, Versailles 41

McDonald's Holiday Tournament=

Bluffton 59, Arlington 43

Harrod Allen E. 63, Cory-Rawson 46

Rumble in the Jungle=

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Can. Glenoak 24

Worthington Christian 49, Goshen 40

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Dover 23

West Branch Tip-Off Classic=

Can. South 52, Beloit W. Branch 49

WHHS Lady Eagles Kickoff Classic=

Cin. Walnut Hills 62, Cin. Woodward 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

