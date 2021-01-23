Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 73, Bucyrus 11
Can. Glenoak 48, N. Can. Hoover 43
Carey 44, Sycamore Mohawk 22
Cols. Grandview Hts. 60, Cols. Wellington 11
Hilliard Darby 32, Marysville 31
New Albany 44, Grove City 36
Newark 48, Pickerington Cent. 36
Pickerington N. 35, Westerville Cent. 26
Sidney 45, Troy 35
Upper Sandusky 49, Morral Ridgedale 31
Westerville S. 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Dublin Scioto 32
Xenia 46, Greenville 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
W. Union vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/