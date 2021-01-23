X

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 73, Bucyrus 11

Can. Glenoak 48, N. Can. Hoover 43

Carey 44, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Cols. Grandview Hts. 60, Cols. Wellington 11

Hilliard Darby 32, Marysville 31

New Albany 44, Grove City 36

Newark 48, Pickerington Cent. 36

Pickerington N. 35, Westerville Cent. 26

Sidney 45, Troy 35

Upper Sandusky 49, Morral Ridgedale 31

Westerville S. 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Dublin Scioto 32

Xenia 46, Greenville 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

W. Union vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

