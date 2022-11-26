journal-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire 54, Barnesville 34

Coldwater 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 26

Creston Norwayne 49, Wooster Triway 37

Elmore Woodmore 49, Genoa Area 14

Fremont Ross 47, Castalia Margaretta 41

Lakeside Danbury 58, Northwood 13

Millbury Lake 40, Pemberville Eastwood 37

Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36

Smithville Tip-Off Classic=

Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Copley 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

