Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellaire 54, Barnesville 34
Coldwater 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 26
Creston Norwayne 49, Wooster Triway 37
Elmore Woodmore 49, Genoa Area 14
Fremont Ross 47, Castalia Margaretta 41
Lakeside Danbury 58, Northwood 13
Millbury Lake 40, Pemberville Eastwood 37
Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36
Smithville Tip-Off Classic=
Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Copley 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
2
Missing Middletown teen located: Family calls return ‘amazing’
3
1991 Badin High School grad conquers Appalachian Trail
4
Cincinnati draws 2nd biggest TV viewership of USA World Cup opener
5
‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year...