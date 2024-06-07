Friday's Scores

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Semfinal

Division I

Twinsburg 4, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 1

Division II

Beloit W. Branch 4, Wintersville Indian Creek 2

Hamilton Badin 5, Parma Padua 0

