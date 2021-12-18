Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 63, Ravenna 58

Albany Alexander 67, Pomeroy Meigs 56

Antwerp 61, Edgerton 18

Arlington 43, Findlay Liberty-Benton 40

Ashland 93, Wooster 84, 2OT

Ashland Mapleton 56, New London 24

Barberton 63, Richfield Revere 60, OT

Bellaire 87, Rayland Buckeye 52

Berlin Hiland 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

Bishop Fenwick 65, Day. Carroll 44

Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Fostoria 47

Bluffton 75, Ada 37

Botkins 53, Houston 25

Bowling Green 51, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 44

Bradford 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31

Bucyrus 67, Bucyrus Wynford 62

Byesville Meadowbrook 54, New Lexington 51

Caldwell 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42

Cambridge 44, Millersburg W. Holmes 40

Camden Preble Shawnee 61, New Paris National Trail 40

Campbell Memorial 79, Garrettsville Garfield 61

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Fredericktown 44

Carlisle 56, Brookville 40

Cedarville 43, London Madison Plains 38

Celina 63, Lima Shawnee 28

Centerburg 47, Galion Northmor 40

Centerville 66, Clayton Northmont 25

Chagrin Falls Kenston 77, Painesville Riverside 52

Cin. Gamble Montessori 70, Cin. Hillcrest 26

Cin. McNicholas 48, Hamilton Badin 36

Cin. Princeton 77, Middletown 70

Cin. Riverview East 65, Cin. Oyler 44

Cin. Sycamore 70, Cin. Colerain 47

Collins Western Reserve 69, Norwalk St. Paul 42

Cols. Eastmoor 85, Cols. Independence 54

Cols. KIPP 60, Cols. Wellington 49

Cols. Linden-McKinley 80, Cols. Centennial 53

Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 53

Cols. Walnut Ridge 77, Cols. Marion-Franklin 20

Columbia Station Columbia 67, Wellington 59

Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 52

Convoy Crestview 42, Columbus Grove 28

Cortland Lakeview 52, Canfield S. Range 42

Cory-Rawson 43, Arcadia 33

Coshocton 65, McConnelsville Morgan 47

Crestline 41, Mansfield Christian 40

Creston Norwayne 70, Apple Creek Waynedale 47

Dalton 60, Smithville 45

Day. Christian 71, Day. Miami Valley 34

Defiance 46, Van Wert 43

Defiance Ayersville 65, Paulding 40

Delphos St. John's 56, Minster 37

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Thornville Sheridan 52

Dublin Jerome 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 36

E. Liverpool 70, Warren Harding 45

Elyria Cath. 56, N. Olmsted 42

Fairfield 80, Mason 50

Fairview 70, Bay Village Bay 55

Franklin 55, Bellbrook 51

Fremont Ross 56, Tol. St. Francis 55

Ft. Recovery 50, Rockford Parkway 49

Gahanna Lincoln 51, Westerville Cent. 41

Gates Mills Gilmour 55, Akr. Hoban 50

Genoa Area 42, Elmore Woodmore 29

Grafton Midview 76, Avon Lake 43

Greenwich S. Cent. 59, Ashland Crestview 40

Hamilton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 36

Harrod Allen E. 64, Delphos Jefferson 47

Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Hicksville 32

Hilliard Davidson 54, Dublin Coffman 47

Huber Hts. Wayne 51, Beavercreek 50

Independence 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 58

Jackson Center 48, Russia 47

Jefferson Area 81, Girard 44

Kettering Fairmont 60, Miamisburg 39

Kinsman Badger 73, Heartland Christian 69

Kirtland 71, Middlefield Cardinal 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Newton Falls 58, OT

Lexington 60, Mansfield Sr. 53

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 70, W. Chester Lakota W. 64

Lima Bath 54, Kenton 51

Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Kalida 43

Lima Perry 79, Dola Hardin Northern 50

Lima Sr. 67, Oregon Clay 24

Lisbon Beaver 77, Wellsville 70

Lisbon David Anderson 72, Leetonia 39

Louisville 67, Youngs. Boardman 59

Louisville Aquinas 78, Rootstown 61

Lowellville 59, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40

Lucas 63, Mansfield St. Peter's 38

Lucasville Valley 79, Beaver Eastern 58

Madonna, W.Va. 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Malvern 66, E. Can. 26

Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Coldwater 32

Marion Elgin 49, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

Marion Harding 53, Caledonia River Valley 51, OT

Marion Pleasant 46, Bellville Clear Fork 22

Massillon 55, Austintown Fitch 51

Massillon Tuslaw 50, Canal Fulton Northwest 47

McArthur Vinton County 58, Bidwell River Valley 54

McComb 70, Vanlue 63

McDonald 52, Atwater Waterloo 50

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, Lima Temple Christian 45

Medina Highland 63, Kent Roosevelt 60

Milford Center Fairbanks 58, N. Lewisburg Triad 31

Millbury Lake 60, Tontogany Otsego 45

Milton-Union 52, Covington 35

Minerva 57, Carrollton 43

Mogadore 73, Warren JFK 54

Monroeville 54, Plymouth 18

Mt. Gilead 68, Danville 57

Mt. Vernon 56, Mansfield Madison 50

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 51, Morral Ridgedale 33

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48, Sebring McKinley 43

Navarre Fairless 61, Akr. Manchester 60

Nelsonville-York 47, Athens 40

New Albany 75, Galloway Westland 36

New Bremen 49, St. Henry 38

New Middletown Spring. 63, Mineral Ridge 32

New Philadelphia 55, Dover 45

New Richmond 80, Wilmington 54

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 72, Attica Seneca E. 67

Newark 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Newton Local 73, Union City Mississinawa Valley 57

Niles McKinley 46, Hubbard 44, OT

Oberlin 45, Oberlin Firelands 43

Old Fort 60, Oak Harbor 41

Olmsted Falls 56, Elyria 46

Ontario 60, Galion 24

Orwell Grand Valley 68, Ashtabula St. John 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 79, Elida 51

Ottoville 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 37

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68, Medina Buckeye 66

Pemberville Eastwood 61, Rossford 59, OT

Perrysburg 65, Maumee 41

Pickerington Cent. 78, Groveport-Madison 43

Pickerington N. 65, Grove City 57

Piqua 69, Riverside Stebbins 47

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50, New Lebanon Dixie 43

Portsmouth W. 67, Wheelersburg 63

Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Hilliard Bradley 41

Proctorville Fairland 62, Gallipolis Gallia 55

Ravenna SE 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 60

Reynoldsburg 53, Lancaster 36

Richwood N. Union 70, Spring. NW 30

S. Point 47, Ironton 38

Salineville Southern 52, E. Palestine 47

Sheffield Brookside 84, Lorain Clearview 62

Shekinah Christian 63, Oakstone 28

Shelby 77, Sparta Highland 42

Sherwood Fairview 45, Defiance Tinora 39

Sidney 64, Troy 55

Spencerville 71, Leipsic 47

Spring. Greenon 67, S. Charleston SE 52

Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, Bellefontaine 18

Spring. Shawnee 55, London 51

Springfield 64, Springboro 56

St. Marys Memorial 52, Wapakoneta 36

Strasburg-Franklin 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43

Struthers 62, Poland Seminary 52

Sylvania Northview 70, Napoleon 50

Sylvania Southview 73, Holland Springfield 61

Thomas Worthington 62, Marysville 51

Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Tol. St. John's 45

Tol. Whitmer 68, Findlay 61

Trenton Edgewood 72, Oxford Talawanda 71

Upper Sandusky 63, Sycamore Mohawk 61, OT

Urbana 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 48

Van Buren 67, N. Baltimore 40

Versailles 59, New Knoxville 23

Vienna Mathews 63, Bristol 47

W. Jefferson 52, Mechanicsburg 45, 2OT

Warsaw River View 81, Philo 54

West Salem Northwestern 74, Jeromesville Hillsdale 59

Westerville N. 75, Canal Winchester 65

Westerville S. 61, Delaware Hayes 52

Westlake 83, Rocky River 63

Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Martins Ferry 48

Wooster Triway 44, Orrville 38

Worthington Kilbourne 53, Sunbury Big Walnut 48

Yellow Springs 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 35

Youngs. Chaney High School 65, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Warren Howland 37

Youngs. Valley Christian 51, Columbiana 48

Zanesville Maysville 63, New Concord John Glenn 53

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Crooksville 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

