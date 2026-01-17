Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
15 hours ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 56, Monroeville 26

Ashland Mapleton 54, Plymouth 14

Attica Seneca E. 62, Bucyrus 17

Bellville Clear Fork 80, Marion Harding High School 31

Bucyrus Wynford 38, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 24

Cambridge 52, Rayland Buckeye 23

Carey 56, Sycamore Mohawk 30

Cin. Shroder 56, Cin. Oyler 16

Cin. Sycamore 67, Hamilton 16

Cle. E. Tech 52, Cle. Glenville 15

Cle. Hay 71, Cle. JFK 30

Cle. John Marshall 59, Cle. Adams 10

Cle. Rhodes 48, Bard Early College 18

Cols. Centennial 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 26

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 62, Galloway Westland 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Hilliard Davidson 30

Cols. Walnut Ridge 66, West 23

Columbus International 48, Cols. Northland 46

Cornerstone Christian 56, Andrews Osborne Academy 23

Dawson-Bryant 38, South Point 29

Dublin Jerome 48, Thomas Worthington 35

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Chesapeake 43

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Youngs. Liberty 21

Gibsonburg 75, Fremont St. Joseph 29

Grove City 75, Grove City Cent. Crossing 17

Groveport Madison Christian 42, Delaware Christian 11

Hilliard Darby 40, Marysville 32

Independence 34, Beachwood 26

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50, Fairfield 25

Lowellville 39, Campbell Memorial 28

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, Upper Sandusky 17

New London 41, Collins Western Reserve 27

Newark 36, Lancaster 32

Northside Christian 38, Liberty Christian Academy 11

Norwalk St Paul 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 30

Orwell Grand Valley 50, Windham 17

Portsmouth 57, Ironton 7

Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22

Proctorville Fairland 72, Ironton Rock Hill 11

Salineville Southern 64, Youngs. Valley Christian 23

Shekinah Christian 49, Genoa Christian 21

Shelby 48, Caledonia River Valley 38

Southington Chalker 50, Vienna Mathews 12

Sparta Highland 54, Galion 33

St Clairsville 44, Brooke, W.Va. 38

Steubenville 51, Vincent Warren 36

Streetsboro 45, Akr. Springfield 7

Vandalia Butler 57, Fairborn 30

Westerville Cent. 49, New Albany 41

Westerville N. 34, Dublin Scioto 20

Westerville S. 59, Worthington Kilbourne 36

Whitehall-Yearling 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19

Willard 54, Milan Edison 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

