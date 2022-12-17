journal-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashville Teays Valley 43, Circleville 32

Beachwood 56, Painesville Harvey 45

Bellevue 55, Vermilion 11

Burton Berkshire 46, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35

Cambridge 39, Burrell, Pa. 31

Canfield 46, Struthers 16

Castalia Margaretta 46, Milan Edison 22

Chagrin Falls 54, Geneva 30

Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. SCPA 10

Clyde 58, Sandusky 26

Cols. Bexley 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 32

Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Whitehall-Yearling 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Mantua Crestwood 14

Fremont St. Joseph 53, Lakeside Danbury 40

Grove City 39, Pickerington N. 23

Holgate 43, Edon 34

Independence 47, Wickliffe 16

Newark Cath. 39, Hebron Lakewood 20

Peninsula Woodridge 56, Streetsboro 38

Perry 46, Gates Mills Hawken 27

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, Culver Academy, Ind. 32

Steubenville 55, Madonna, W.Va. 12

Stryker 48, Pioneer N. Central 27

Sullivan Black River 69, LaGrange Keystone 67

W. Unity Hilltop 39, Pettisville 38

Wadsworth 66, Macedonia Nordonia 18

Westerville N. 57, Canal Winchester 53

Willard 47, Oak Harbor 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

