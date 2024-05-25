Friday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 3
Lakewood St. Edward 5, Medina Highland 0
Perrysburg 5, Sylvania Southview 1
Division III
Region 11
Minford 3, Wheelersburg 1
Portsmouth 6, Lynchburg-Clay 5
Division IV
Region 13
Tiffin Calvert 8, Gibsonburg 1
Region 14
Fort Recovery 11, Maria Stein Marion Local 3
Leipsic 13, Hamler Patrick Henry 5
Montpelier 12, W. Unity Hilltop 5
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 4, McComb 0
Region 15
Greenwich S. Cent. 1, Attica Seneca E. 0
