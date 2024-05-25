Friday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
X

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 3

Lakewood St. Edward 5, Medina Highland 0

Perrysburg 5, Sylvania Southview 1

Division III

Region 11

Minford 3, Wheelersburg 1

Portsmouth 6, Lynchburg-Clay 5

Division IV

Region 13

Tiffin Calvert 8, Gibsonburg 1

Region 14

Fort Recovery 11, Maria Stein Marion Local 3

Leipsic 13, Hamler Patrick Henry 5

Montpelier 12, W. Unity Hilltop 5

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 4, McComb 0

Region 15

Greenwich S. Cent. 1, Attica Seneca E. 0

