Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 74, Ravenna 54

Akr. Firestone 64, Akr. North 28

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 61

Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Doylestown Chippewa 44

Arcanum 64, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48

Archbold 57, Delta 46

Arlington 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30

Attica Seneca E. 55, Carey 54

Atwater Waterloo 43, Mineral Ridge 24

Austintown-Fitch 61, Youngs. Boardman 26

Avon 56, N. Ridgeville 52

Barberton 57, Aurora 48

Barnesville 51, Shadyside 45

Beaver Eastern 64, Oak Hill 32

Bellbrook 62, Monroe 48

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 61, Mars Hill Academy 49

Beloit W. Branch 45, Alliance 40

Berea-Midpark 73, Amherst Steele 70, OT

Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

Bidwell River Valley 51, Albany Alexander 50

Botkins 63, Sidney Fairlawn 27

Bradford 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 39

Bristol 63, Ashtabula St John 27

Brooklyn 47, Independence 40

Brookville 67, Middletown Madison Senior 48

Brunswick 71, Cle. Hts. 67

Camden Preble Shawnee 79, Ansonia 54

Campbell Memorial 66, Garrettsville Garfield 46

Can. McKinley 65, Can. Glenoak 59

Canfield 54, Warren Howland 37

Canfield S. Range 79, Hubbard 46

Carrollton 51, Salem 49

Celina 64, Lima Bath 47

Chesapeake 50, South Point 47

Chesterland W. Geauga 79, Beachwood 58

Cin. Moeller 54, Cin. La Salle 38

Cin. Oak Hills 35, Cin. Sycamore 32

Coldwater 58, Rockford Parkway 42

Collins Western Reserve 76, Greenwich S. Cent. 59

Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. Independence 41

Cols. Beechcroft 74, Cols. Mifflin 49

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Cols. Northland 52, Cols. Centennial 39

Cols. St. Charles 47, Bishop Watterson 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 72, Cols. Briggs 38

Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 42

Columbiana 50, Youngs. Valley Christian 39

Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 47

Columbus South 87, Cols. Marion-Franklin 43

Convoy Crestview 52, Delphos Jefferson 37

Cory-Rawson 52, Lima Perry 35

Creston Norwayne 54, Smithville 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 71, Wooster Triway 59

Defiance Tinora 55, Defiance Ayersville 54

Delaware Hayes 58, Worthington Kilbourne 48

Delphos St John's 49, Versailles 47

Dover 51, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 49

Dublin Jerome 48, Marysville 47

E. Can. 51, Strasburg 47

E. Palestine 77, Salineville Southern 57

Edgerton 49, Sherwood Fairview 44

Elida 56, Defiance 47

Elyria 61, Olmsted Falls 57, OT

Elyria Cath. 70, N. Olmsted 49

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Southington Chalker 35

Fayetteville-Perry 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 53

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cle. Benedictine 40

Goshen 83, Mt. Orab Western Brown 52

Grafton Midview 52, Avon Lake 47

Grand River Academy 43, Lawrence School 20

Green 45, N. Can. Hoover 36

Grove City 60, Westerville Cent. 54

Hamilton 62, Cin. Colerain 27

Hamilton Badin 95, Bishop Fenwick 56

Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Bryan 31

Harrod Allen E. 63, Leipsic 48

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Antwerp 49

Heartland Christian 68, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22

Hilliard Bradley 64, Hilliard Davidson 31

Ironton 64, Coal Grove 47

Jackson Center 48, Ft. Loramie 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 63, Rittman 50

Kinsman Badger 77, Cortland Maplewood 39

Kirtland 64, Wickliffe 50

LaGrange Keystone 57, Sullivan Black River 48

Lakewood 68, Medina Buckeye 61, OT

Lakewood St Edward 62, Louisville 55

Leavittsburg LaBrae 68, Warren Champion 51

Lebanon 65, Loveland 52

Legacy Christian 51, Day. Christian 39

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Dublin Coffman 48

Lewistown Indian Lake 69, Spring. NW 48

Lexington 74, Ashland 50

Liberty Center 51, Swanton 23

Lima Shawnee 69, St Marys 57

Lima Sr. 74, Tol. Rogers 53

Lisbon David Anderson 62, Leetonia 18

Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Peninsula Woodridge 50

Lowellville 54, New Middletown Spring. 43

Lucas 82, Mansfield St. Peter's 30

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33

Malvern 88, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60

Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Ft. Recovery 47

Massillon Jackson 92, Uniontown Lake 56

Mayfield 84, Eastlake North 81

McDermott Scioto NW 60, Latham Western 48

McDonald 62, Sebring McKinley 35

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Lima Temple Christian 34

Medina 55, Euclid 45

Medina Highland 42, Cuyahoga Falls 36

Miamisburg 73, Kettering Fairmont 57

Minerva 60, Alliance Marlington 47

Minford 71, Lucasville Valley 44

Minster 74, New Knoxville 45

Mogadore 63, Warren JFK 53

Morrow Little Miami 58, Cin. Winton Woods 49

Mt. Vernon 46, Millersburg W. Holmes 40

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 72, Dola Hardin Northern 44

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25

New Albany 39, Gahanna Lincoln 38

New Concord John Glenn 73, Crooksville 39

New Madison Tri-Village 41, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33

New Philadelphia 46, Mansfield Madison 23

Newark Cath. 50, Johnstown Northridge 32

Newcomerstown 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49, OT

Newton Falls 57, Youngs. Liberty 51

Northside Christian 71, Groveport Madison Christian 24

Oak Harbor 52, Genoa 48

Oberlin Firelands 36, Oberlin 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Van Wert 44

Ottoville 62, Ft. Jennings 57, OT

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 33

Paulding 46, Hicksville 32

Perry 63, Madison 42

Perrysburg 40, Findlay 37

Pettisville 32, Edon 30

Philo 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 48

Pickerington N. 63, Galloway Westland 50

Pioneer N. Central 30, Gorham Fayette 22

Piqua 59, Vandalia Butler 48

Poland Seminary 47, Cortland Lakeview 26

Pomeroy Meigs 58, Nelsonville-York 51

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Clay 25

Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Reynoldsburg 55, Newark 43

Richfield Revere 67, Copley 58

Richwood N. Union 68, St. Paris Graham 32

Rocky River Lutheran W. 80, Bay Village Bay 44

S. Webster 63, Wheelersburg 56

Sheffield Brookside 58, Lorain Clearview 50

Shelby 96, Sparta Highland 53

Sidney 54, Fairborn 46

Solon 59, Wadsworth 51

Spencerville 64, Columbus Grove 46

Spring. Kenton Ridge 67, Urbana 53

Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Belpre 66

Streetsboro 53, Mogadore Field 40

Struthers 66, Girard 49

Stryker 45, Holgate 34

Sycamore Mohawk 75, Bucyrus 35

Thornville Sheridan 63, Coshocton 35

Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, W. Carrollton 35

Tol. Christian 67, Tol. Ottawa Hills 33

Toronto 56, Bridgeport 42

Troy 56, Xenia 45

Upper Sandusky 57, Bucyrus Wynford 52

Van Buren 66, Vanlue 18

W. Chester Lakota W. 71, Fairfield 54

W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 42

Wapakoneta 56, Kenton 28

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42, Jackson 38

Wauseon 51, Metamora Evergreen 44

Waynesfield-Goshen 61, Marion Elgin 57

Wellsville 56, Hanoverton United 49, OT

Westlake 49, Rocky River 33

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 58, E. Liverpool 54

Windham 57, Warren Lordstown 46

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 84, Caldwell 53

Youngs. Mooney 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 52

Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. East 53

Zanesville Maysville 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Darana Hybrid planning a $15M to $20M expansion project
2
4 people arrested in shooting of teen at Middletown park
3
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
4
Monroe council plans vote on $21 million in projects
5
244-unit senior housing apartment complex proposed for Hamilton
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top