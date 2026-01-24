Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora 52, Cuyahoga Falls 9
Avon Lake 48, Amherst Steele 36
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Northwood 16
Bellevue 63, Tiffin Columbian 25
Bishop Ready 37, Worthington Christian 31
Bloom-Carroll 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 31
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 30
Can. McKinley 49, Can. Glenoak 40
Cin. Sycamore 58, Cin. Oak Hills 39
Cin. Woodward 76, Cin. N. College Hill 18
Circleville 49, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 26
Circleville Logan Elm 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 50
Cle. Collinwood def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit
Cle. Hay 79, Cle. E. Tech 17
Cle. John Marshall 78, Morgan 3
Cols. Centennial 89, Cols. Whetstone 28
Cols. Linden-McKinley 40, Cols. Beechcroft 35
Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Hilliard Bradley 42
Cols. Walnut Ridge 46, Cols. Eastmoor 44
Columbiana Crestview 83, Garrettsville Garfield 37
Columbus International 85, Cols. Mifflin 6
Copley 46, Kent Roosevelt 28
Elmore Woodmore 63, Old Fort 19
Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36
Gahanna Lincoln 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33
Gibsonburg 54, Tiffin Calvert 36
Grove City Christian 38, Sugar Grove Berne Union 36
Hamilton 47, Middletown 38
Hilliard Darby 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37
Johnstown 51, Heath 33
Lakeside Danbury 51, Huron 49
Lancaster 48, Groveport-Madison 47
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Fairfield Christian 31
Lewis Center Olentangy 67, Thomas Worthington 37
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29, Hilliard Davidson 27
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Colerain 34
Marysville 45, Dublin Jerome 33
Massillon Jackson 53, Uniontown Lake 40
McDonald 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40
Medina Christian Academy 0, Hartville Lake Center Christian 0
Medina Highland 67, Barberton 16
Mineral Ridge 60, Campbell Memorial 10
Mogadore Field 38, Akr. Coventry 33
Mt. Orab Western Brown 95, Wilmington 35
N. Can. Hoover 59, Green 29
New Albany 47, Grove City 40
New Middletown Spring. 55, Atwater Waterloo 29
Newark 53, Logan 38
Norton 62, Lodi Cloverleaf 43
Norwalk 32, Clyde 29
Pickerington North 34, Westerville Cent. 27
Powell Olentangy Liberty 49, Dublin Coffman 43
Sandusky 71, Sandusky Perkins 70
Sandusky St. Mary 53, New Riegel 34
Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Hannibal River 33
Shekinah Christian 50, W. Jefferson 47
Solon 54, N. Royalton 49
Southington Chalker 55, Kinsman Badger 38
Streetsboro 44, Peninsula Woodridge 30
Tallmadge 45, Richfield Revere 30
Tol. Ottawa Hills 46, Tol. Christian 36
Twinsburg 56, Macedonia Nordonia 37
Wadsworth 37, Hudson 21
Warren Champion 57, Youngs. Liberty 32
Weir, W.Va. 62, Rayland Buckeye 25
Worthington Kilbourne 76, Dublin Scioto 16
