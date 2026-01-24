Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora 52, Cuyahoga Falls 9

Avon Lake 48, Amherst Steele 36

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Northwood 16

Bellevue 63, Tiffin Columbian 25

Bishop Ready 37, Worthington Christian 31

Bloom-Carroll 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 31

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 30

Can. McKinley 49, Can. Glenoak 40

Cin. Sycamore 58, Cin. Oak Hills 39

Cin. Woodward 76, Cin. N. College Hill 18

Circleville 49, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 26

Circleville Logan Elm 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 50

Cle. Collinwood def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit

Cle. Hay 79, Cle. E. Tech 17

Cle. John Marshall 78, Morgan 3

Cols. Centennial 89, Cols. Whetstone 28

Cols. Linden-McKinley 40, Cols. Beechcroft 35

Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Hilliard Bradley 42

Cols. Walnut Ridge 46, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Columbiana Crestview 83, Garrettsville Garfield 37

Columbus International 85, Cols. Mifflin 6

Copley 46, Kent Roosevelt 28

Elmore Woodmore 63, Old Fort 19

Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36

Gahanna Lincoln 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Gibsonburg 54, Tiffin Calvert 36

Grove City Christian 38, Sugar Grove Berne Union 36

Hamilton 47, Middletown 38

Hilliard Darby 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37

Johnstown 51, Heath 33

Lakeside Danbury 51, Huron 49

Lancaster 48, Groveport-Madison 47

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Fairfield Christian 31

Lewis Center Olentangy 67, Thomas Worthington 37

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29, Hilliard Davidson 27

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Colerain 34

Marysville 45, Dublin Jerome 33

Massillon Jackson 53, Uniontown Lake 40

McDonald 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40

Medina Christian Academy 0, Hartville Lake Center Christian 0

Medina Highland 67, Barberton 16

Mineral Ridge 60, Campbell Memorial 10

Mogadore Field 38, Akr. Coventry 33

Mt. Orab Western Brown 95, Wilmington 35

N. Can. Hoover 59, Green 29

New Albany 47, Grove City 40

New Middletown Spring. 55, Atwater Waterloo 29

Newark 53, Logan 38

Norton 62, Lodi Cloverleaf 43

Norwalk 32, Clyde 29

Pickerington North 34, Westerville Cent. 27

Powell Olentangy Liberty 49, Dublin Coffman 43

Sandusky 71, Sandusky Perkins 70

Sandusky St. Mary 53, New Riegel 34

Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Hannibal River 33

Shekinah Christian 50, W. Jefferson 47

Solon 54, N. Royalton 49

Southington Chalker 55, Kinsman Badger 38

Streetsboro 44, Peninsula Woodridge 30

Tallmadge 45, Richfield Revere 30

Tol. Ottawa Hills 46, Tol. Christian 36

Twinsburg 56, Macedonia Nordonia 37

Wadsworth 37, Hudson 21

Warren Champion 57, Youngs. Liberty 32

Weir, W.Va. 62, Rayland Buckeye 25

Worthington Kilbourne 76, Dublin Scioto 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
List: Butler County warming centers
2
Hamilton Schools leader lays out next steps as district navigates...
3
Middletown urges caution on roads as snow crews get prep for winter...
4
Grand jury indicts man in head‑on crash that seriously injured woman
5
Middletown police investigating over 50 shots fired into two homes...