journal-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Springfield 27, Marysville 0

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 21, W. Chester Lakota W. 17

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 30

Region 8=

Cin. Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17

Division III=

Region 9=

Chardon 31, Dover 3

Region 10=

Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Region 11=

Granville 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 49

Region 12=

Hamilton Badin 21, Bellbrook 9

Division IV=

Region 13=

Youngs. Ursuline 64, Beloit W. Branch 35

Region 14=

Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21

Region 15=

Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3

Region 16=

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. McNicholas 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
UC researchers engineer bacteria to weaken cancer cell barriers
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall
4
5 uplifting stories this week: Boy with cancer gets visit from Star...
5
Sheriff: Ross Schools employee no longer a suspect in sexual misconduct
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top