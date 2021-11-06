journal-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Berea-Midpark 14

Region 2=

Findlay 38, Dublin Coffman 8

Marysville 42, Perrysburg 6

Springfield 34, Dublin Jerome 0

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Reynoldsburg 12

New Albany 49, Hilliard Darby 26

Pickerington Cent. 28, Hilliard Bradley 10

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 35, Fairfield 7

Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. Elder 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Milford 14

Division II=

Region 6=

Medina Highland 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14

Region 7=

Green 14, N. Can. Hoover 10

Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Canal Winchester 7

Region 8=

Piqua 17, Cin. Withrow 13

Division III=

Region 9=

Canfield 21, Hubbard 7

Chardon 63, Streetsboro 7

Region 10=

Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Tiffin Columbian 25

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Norton 0

Rocky River 32, Medina Buckeye 15

Region 11=

Granville 19, Cols. DeSales 13

Jackson 17, Cols. Eastmoor 6

Region 12=

Hamilton Badin 17, Lima Shawnee 0

St. Marys Memorial 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Division IV=

Region 14=

Port Clinton 44, LaGrange Keystone 13

Sandusky Perkins 28, Milan Edison 0

Region 15=

Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 3

Byesville Meadowbrook 28, New Concord John Glenn 21

Heath 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20

St. Clairsville 38, Carrollton 9

Region 16=

Cin. McNicholas 49, Bethel-Tate 13

Cin. Wyoming 30, St. Paris Graham 6

Eaton 13, Milton-Union 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

