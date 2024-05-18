Friday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division II
Region 6
Bellville Clear Fork 3, Lima Bath 0
Defiance 12, Fostoria 2
Huron 17, Shelby 4, 6 innings
Lexington 6, Wapakoneta 2
Maumee 4, Wauseon 0
Napoleon 7, Bowling Green 0
Sandusky Perkins 11, Vermillion 1, 6 innings
St. Marys Memorial 2, Celina 1
Tiffin Columbian 3, Bellevue 2
Van Wert 5, Bryan 4
Region 8
Bellbrook 7, Spring. Shawnee 4
Division III
Region 10
Archbold 7, Sherwood Fairview 4
Bucyrus Wynford 7, Ashland Crestview 6
Castalia Margaretta 7, Willard 1
Coldwater 11, Bluffton 1
Findlay Liberty Benton 5, Van Buren 4
Haviland Wayne Trace 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1
Oak Harbor 1, Kansas Lakota 0
Pemberville Eastwood 7, Harrod Allen East 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 7, Genoa Area 3
Tontogany Otsego 2, Defiance Tinora 1