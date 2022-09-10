Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 53, Arcanum 6
Antwerp 41, Hicksville 6
Archbold 28, Bryan 14
Arlington 35, Cory-Rawson 0
Ashland Crestview 24, Collins Western Reserve 12
Atwater Waterloo 47, Sebring McKinley 8
Baltimore Liberty Union 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Kansas Lakota 7
Bellefontaine 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3
Bellevue 24, Milan Edison 21
Belmont Union Local 45, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Beloit W. Branch 38, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14
Bishop Hartley 40, Cin. McNicholas 31
Bloom-Carroll 42, Circleville 6
Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Fostoria 14
Brookfield 47, Youngs. Liberty 6
Brookville 36, Monroe 22
Brunswick 42, Tol. Waite 23
Byesville Meadowbrook 13, Crooksville 0
Cameron, W.Va. 42, New Matamoras Frontier 6
Canfield 42, St. Thomas More, Ontario 0
Carey 42, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Centerburg 42, Howard E. Knox 7
Centerville 17, Miamisburg 0
Chillicothe 42, Waverly 12
Cin. Country Day 38, Cin. Hillcrest 0
Cin. Princeton 26, Hamilton 0
Cin. St. Xavier 35, Penn, Ind. 10
Cin. Wyoming 48, Cin. Indian Hill 7
Clayton Northmont 28, Kettering Fairmont 0
Cle. Glenville 55, Cle. John Marshall 0
Cle. JFK 14, Cle. Collinwood 8
Cle. Lincoln W. 26, Cle. John Adams 18
Clyde 44, Tol. Start 0
Cols. DeSales 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3
Cols. Upper Arlington 28, Westerville Cent. 10
Columbiana Crestview 63, Campbell Memorial 0
Columbus Grove 38, Delphos Jefferson 6
Conneaut 44, Corry, Pa. 12
Creston Norwayne 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14
Dalton 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 13
Defiance 28, Lima Shawnee 12
Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Zanesville Maysville 0
Dublin Jerome 19, Dublin Coffman 7
Edgerton 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 20
Fairfield 41, Cin. Sycamore 0
Gallipolis Gallia 42, Chesapeake 7
Garfield Hts. 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Garrettsville Garfield 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0
Geneva 20, Ashtabula Lakeside 13
Gibsonburg 44, Tiffin Calvert 14
Greenfield McClain 42, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Grove City 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Groveport-Madison 41, Galloway Westland 6
Hamilton Badin 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Swanton 7
Hilliard Darby 7, Hilliard Davidson 3
Hudson 31, Twinsburg 13
Hunting Valley University 28, Shaker Hts. 14
Kirtland 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Lakeside Danbury 30, Sandusky St. Mary 26
Liberty Center 40, Wauseon 6
Macedonia Nordonia 37, N. Royalton 14
Malvern 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Delphos St. John's 0
Mason 32, Cin. Colerain 6
McArthur Vinton County 42, Pomeroy Meigs 6
McDermott Scioto NW 19, Oak Hill 7
Mechanicsburg 50, S. Charleston SE 20
Medina Highland 27, Tallmadge 7
Milton-Union 42, Sidney Lehman 7
Mineral Ridge 40, McDonald 0
Minster 41, Ft. Recovery 21
Mogadore Field 49, Akr. Springfield 0
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Vanlue 6
N. Ridgeville 34, Amherst Steele 3
New Albany 42, Lancaster 7
New Bremen 14, Versailles 7
New Concord John Glenn 20, Coshocton 7
Newark Cath. 27, Ft. Loramie 9
Norwalk St. Paul 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 20
Oak Harbor 48, Tol. Woodward 0
Oberlin Firelands 52, Wellington 13
Olmsted Falls 47, Grafton Midview 10
Orrville 41, Akr. Manchester 8
Painesville Harvey 56, Mantua Crestwood 14
Pandora-Gilboa 63, Arcadia 7
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Bay Village Bay 14
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Johnstown Northridge 6
Pemberville Eastwood 70, Elmore Woodmore 7
Perry 43, Chagrin Falls 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Spring. NW 6
Plymouth 41, Monroeville 7
Port Clinton 54, Tol. Bowsher 14
Portsmouth W. 49, Wellston 7
Richwood N. Union 40, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Rocky River 38, Lakewood 12
Rootstown 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Salineville Southern 51, Lisbon David Anderson 22
Sidney 12, Vandalia Butler 6
Smithville 14, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Spring. Shawnee 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Springboro 49, Beavercreek 10
Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Carrollton 0
Thomas Worthington 42, Newark 0
Thornville Sheridan 18, McConnelsville Morgan 13
Tipp City Tippecanoe 64, W. Carrollton 0
Trenton Edgewood 10, Bishop Fenwick 0
Troy Christian 60, Covington 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Wadsworth 56, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Warsaw River View 20, Philo 15
Waynesfield-Goshen 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14
Wellsville 14, Columbiana 7
West Salem Northwestern 55, Rittman 8
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41, Maumee 3
Wilmington 45, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0
Wooster Triway 44, Massillon Tuslaw 14
Xenia 28, Piqua 0
Zanesville 35, Hebron Lakewood 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/