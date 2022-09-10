journal-news logo
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ansonia 53, Arcanum 6

Antwerp 41, Hicksville 6

Archbold 28, Bryan 14

Arlington 35, Cory-Rawson 0

Ashland Crestview 24, Collins Western Reserve 12

Atwater Waterloo 47, Sebring McKinley 8

Baltimore Liberty Union 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Kansas Lakota 7

Bellefontaine 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3

Bellevue 24, Milan Edison 21

Belmont Union Local 45, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

Beloit W. Branch 38, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14

Bishop Hartley 40, Cin. McNicholas 31

Bloom-Carroll 42, Circleville 6

Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Fostoria 14

Brookfield 47, Youngs. Liberty 6

Brookville 36, Monroe 22

Brunswick 42, Tol. Waite 23

Byesville Meadowbrook 13, Crooksville 0

Cameron, W.Va. 42, New Matamoras Frontier 6

Canfield 42, St. Thomas More, Ontario 0

Carey 42, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Centerburg 42, Howard E. Knox 7

Centerville 17, Miamisburg 0

Chillicothe 42, Waverly 12

Cin. Country Day 38, Cin. Hillcrest 0

Cin. Princeton 26, Hamilton 0

Cin. St. Xavier 35, Penn, Ind. 10

Cin. Wyoming 48, Cin. Indian Hill 7

Clayton Northmont 28, Kettering Fairmont 0

Cle. Glenville 55, Cle. John Marshall 0

Cle. JFK 14, Cle. Collinwood 8

Cle. Lincoln W. 26, Cle. John Adams 18

Clyde 44, Tol. Start 0

Cols. DeSales 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3

Cols. Upper Arlington 28, Westerville Cent. 10

Columbiana Crestview 63, Campbell Memorial 0

Columbus Grove 38, Delphos Jefferson 6

Conneaut 44, Corry, Pa. 12

Creston Norwayne 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14

Dalton 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 13

Defiance 28, Lima Shawnee 12

Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Zanesville Maysville 0

Dublin Jerome 19, Dublin Coffman 7

Edgerton 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

Fairfield 41, Cin. Sycamore 0

Gallipolis Gallia 42, Chesapeake 7

Garfield Hts. 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

Garrettsville Garfield 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0

Geneva 20, Ashtabula Lakeside 13

Gibsonburg 44, Tiffin Calvert 14

Greenfield McClain 42, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Grove City 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Groveport-Madison 41, Galloway Westland 6

Hamilton Badin 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Swanton 7

Hilliard Darby 7, Hilliard Davidson 3

Hudson 31, Twinsburg 13

Hunting Valley University 28, Shaker Hts. 14

Kirtland 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Lakeside Danbury 30, Sandusky St. Mary 26

Liberty Center 40, Wauseon 6

Macedonia Nordonia 37, N. Royalton 14

Malvern 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Delphos St. John's 0

Mason 32, Cin. Colerain 6

McArthur Vinton County 42, Pomeroy Meigs 6

McDermott Scioto NW 19, Oak Hill 7

Mechanicsburg 50, S. Charleston SE 20

Medina Highland 27, Tallmadge 7

Milton-Union 42, Sidney Lehman 7

Mineral Ridge 40, McDonald 0

Minster 41, Ft. Recovery 21

Mogadore Field 49, Akr. Springfield 0

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Vanlue 6

N. Ridgeville 34, Amherst Steele 3

New Albany 42, Lancaster 7

New Bremen 14, Versailles 7

New Concord John Glenn 20, Coshocton 7

Newark Cath. 27, Ft. Loramie 9

Norwalk St. Paul 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 20

Oak Harbor 48, Tol. Woodward 0

Oberlin Firelands 52, Wellington 13

Olmsted Falls 47, Grafton Midview 10

Orrville 41, Akr. Manchester 8

Painesville Harvey 56, Mantua Crestwood 14

Pandora-Gilboa 63, Arcadia 7

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Bay Village Bay 14

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Johnstown Northridge 6

Pemberville Eastwood 70, Elmore Woodmore 7

Perry 43, Chagrin Falls 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Spring. NW 6

Plymouth 41, Monroeville 7

Port Clinton 54, Tol. Bowsher 14

Portsmouth W. 49, Wellston 7

Richwood N. Union 40, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Rocky River 38, Lakewood 12

Rootstown 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Salineville Southern 51, Lisbon David Anderson 22

Sidney 12, Vandalia Butler 6

Smithville 14, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Spring. Shawnee 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

Springboro 49, Beavercreek 10

Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Carrollton 0

Thomas Worthington 42, Newark 0

Thornville Sheridan 18, McConnelsville Morgan 13

Tipp City Tippecanoe 64, W. Carrollton 0

Trenton Edgewood 10, Bishop Fenwick 0

Troy Christian 60, Covington 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Wadsworth 56, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Warsaw River View 20, Philo 15

Waynesfield-Goshen 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14

Wellsville 14, Columbiana 7

West Salem Northwestern 55, Rittman 8

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41, Maumee 3

Wilmington 45, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0

Wooster Triway 44, Massillon Tuslaw 14

Xenia 28, Piqua 0

Zanesville 35, Hebron Lakewood 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

