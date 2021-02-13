Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 56, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 54, OT
Ashland Crestview 79, Ashland Mapleton 22
Ashville Teays Valley 85, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 30
Baltimore Liberty Union 33, Bloom-Carroll 31
Brooklyn 74, Sullivan Black River 35
Chillicothe Huntington 59, Piketon 56
Circleville 50, Lancaster Fairfield Union 45
Collins Western Reserve 22, New London 21
Hilliard Bradley 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28
Hudson WRA 44, Mantua Crestwood 38
Martins Ferry 69, Barnesville 35
Miller City 67, Ft. Jennings 41
Monroe 53, Cin. West Clermont 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 72, Morral Ridgedale 25
Peninsula Woodridge 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 50
St. Clairsville 27, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 19
Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Dublin Scioto 37
Worthington Christian 78, Belmont Union Local 62
Zanesville 51, Lancaster 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Newark vs. Groveport-Madison, ccd.
___
