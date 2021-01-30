Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 65, Louisville 34
Amherst Steele 73, Olmsted Falls 65
Anna 64, Sidney Fairlawn 49
Antwerp 59, Hicksville 42
Arcanum 47, Union City Mississinawa Valley 31
Archbold 47, Delta 27
Ashland 56, Massillon 53
Avon Lake 78, N. Ridgeville 51
Baltimore Liberty Union 79, Circleville 47
Bedford 70, Warrensville Hts. 59
Bellbrook 40, Eaton 37
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, Lewistown Indian Lake 63
Berlin Hiland 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, 2OT
Bishop Fenwick 50, Hamilton Badin 44
Bishop Ready 75, Cols. DeSales 69
Botkins 72, Houston 39
Bridgeport 62, Barnesville 56
Bryan 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 35
Byesville Meadowbrook 48, New Lexington 33
Caledonia River Valley 58, Marion Pleasant 56
Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Milton-Union 53
Campbell Memorial 49, Newton Falls 33
Can. McKinley 49, E. Can. 46
Canal Winchester 44, Dublin Scioto 32
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Galion Northmor 35
Centerburg 53, Howard E. Knox 45
Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Oxford Talawanda 46
Cin. St. Xavier 65, Cin. Elder 48
Cin. Walnut Hills 47, Milford 34
Cin. Woodward 60, Cin. Taft 56
Cle. St. Ignatius 83, Cle. Benedictine 44
Collins Western Reserve 72, Norwalk St. Paul 66
Cols. Africentric 54, Cols. Walnut Ridge 53
Cols. Independence 86, Cols. Eastmoor 50
Cols. Wellington 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 49
Columbus Grove 83, Bluffton 60
Cornerstone Christian 78, Andrews Osborne Academy 54
Cory-Rawson 42, Arcadia 28
Creston Norwayne 64, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Massillon Tuslaw 39
Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Independence 35
Day. Christian 53, Yellow Springs 41
Day. Northridge 59, Carlisle 48
Defiance 74, Celina 43
Defiance Ayersville 50, Edgerton 39
Dola Hardin Northern 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 57
Dover 48, New Philadelphia 40
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville Maysville 52
East 63, Cols. Mifflin 55
Edon 68, W. Unity Hilltop 34
Elmore Woodmore 46, Tontogany Otsego 38
Findlay 63, Tol. St. Francis 57
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Pandora-Gilboa 50
Fostoria 63, Millbury Lake 43
Franklin 63, Germantown Valley View 42
Fredericktown 67, Danville 37
Ft. Recovery 45, Coldwater 37
Gallipolis Gallia 54, Portsmouth 42
Gates Mills Hawken 45, Orange 31
Grafton Midview 53, Avon 42
Grand River Academy 83, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 29
Granville 55, Zanesville 38
Greenfield McClain 55, Chillicothe 52
Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Ashland Crestview 56, OT
Groveport-Madison 59, Lancaster 52
Hamilton 68, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 65
Hilliard Bradley 60, Hilliard Davidson 45
Holgate 43, Defiance Tinora 34
Ironton 49, Chesapeake 41
Jackson 67, Washington C.H. 41
Kettering Alter 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53
Kidron Cent. Christian 60, Crestline 49
Lakewood St. Edward 70, Lima Sr. 56
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Circleville Logan Elm 52
Leavittsburg LaBrae 51, Columbiana Crestview 49
Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 55
Legacy Christian 43, Troy Christian 33
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, Dublin Coffman 55
Liberty Center 48, Swanton 41
Lima Bath 50, Wapakoneta 35
Lima Perry 46, Sidney Lehman 32
Lima Shawnee 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 52
Logan 49, McArthur Vinton County 46
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Newcomerstown 33
Loudonville 77, Mansfield St. Peter's 44
Lucas 67, Mansfield Christian 40
Lucasville Valley 67, Beaver Eastern 49
Mansfield Sr. 65, Mt. Vernon 51
Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Delphos St. John's 44
Marysville 57, Dublin Jerome 43
Mason 75, W. Chester Lakota W. 70
Mayfield 79, Eastlake North 62
McConnelsville Morgan 44, Coshocton 33
McDonald 67, Atwater Waterloo 64
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Marion Elgin 51
Mechanicsburg 66, N. Lewisburg Triad 59
Medina Buckeye 67, Lakewood 62
Mentor 54, Elyria 40
Miller City 39, Ft. Jennings 27
Mineral Ridge 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43
Minster 56, St. Henry 41
Monroe 57, Brookville 45
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, McComb 53
Mt. Gilead 73, Sparta Highland 52
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Lima Temple Christian 42
N. Baltimore 56, Van Buren 37
Navarre Fairless 41, Orrville 33
New Bremen 55, Versailles 43
New London 58, Ashland Mapleton 47
New Paris National Trail 47, Ansonia 41
Newark 46, Reynoldsburg 41
Oberlin 60, Sheffield Brookside 32
Oregon Stritch 75, Tol. Christian 61
Ottoville 43, Kalida 36
Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls 56
Parma 48, Parma Normandy 42
Pataskala Licking Hts. 99, Newark Licking Valley 58
Pemberville Eastwood 53, Genoa Area 50, OT
Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 43
Pettisville 49, Gorham Fayette 42
Pickerington N. 68, Galloway Westland 58
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 69, Bradford 42
Poland Seminary 54, Jefferson Area 44, OT
Rockford Parkway 73, New Knoxville 37
Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
Rossford 68, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Salem 69, Alliance Marlington 66
Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Caldwell 57
Sardinia Eastern Brown 88, Manchester 34
Sherwood Fairview 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 48
South 68, Cols. Marion-Franklin 60
Spencerville 78, Harrod Allen E. 63
Spring. Greenon 63, Jamestown Greeneview 48
St. Clairsville 73, Marietta 61
St. Marys Memorial 72, Elida 38
Steubenville 51, Martins Ferry 48
Sunbury Big Walnut 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 51
Thomas Worthington 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 59
Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, Sidney 53
Tol. Start 65, Tol. Rogers 56
Toronto 70, Richmond Edison 42
Tree of Life 55, Northside Christian 52
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 42, Strasburg-Franklin 32
Uhrichsville Claymont 74, Sugarcreek Garaway 71, OT
Uniontown Lake 56, N. Can. Hoover 53
Ursuline Academy 88, Kinsman Badger 31
Van Wert 67, Kenton 58
Van Wert Lincolnview 71, Delphos Jefferson 48
Vandalia Butler 51, Xenia 45
Vanlue 59, Arlington 57
Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 43
Wadsworth 62, N. Royalton 51
Wauseon 40, Metamora Evergreen 34
Waverly 67, Oak Hill 55
Wellston 71, Albany Alexander 54
West Salem Northwestern 89, Smithville 48
Westerville S. 55, Westerville N. 37
Westlake 60, Berea-Midpark 57
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Sylvania Southview 61
Wickliffe 78, Mantua Crestwood 72
Willard 60, Bellville Clear Fork 56
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Bellaire 47
Wooster 69, Millersburg W. Holmes 53
Worthington Christian 52, Whitehall-Yearling 44
Worthington Kilbourne 39, Delaware Hayes 29
Youngs. Boardman 56, Warren Howland 26
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ada vs. Paulding, ppd.
Bellefontaine vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, ppd.
Elyria Cath. vs. Bay Village Bay, ppd.
Wooster Triway vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.
Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Youngs. Mooney, ppd.
