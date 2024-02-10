Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 54, Huntington 46

Bandon 57, Monroe 36

Barlow 67, Sandy 15

Beaverton 33, Southridge 28

Bonanza 49, Chiloquin 47, OT

Central 66, West Albany 50

Central Catholic 62, Gresham 29

Churchill 54, Eagle Point 46

Clackamas 85, Reynolds 5

Colton 56, Culver 27

Country Christian 61, Grand View Christian 23

Cove 42, Pine Eagle 40

Crane 62, Stanfield 39

Crater 64, North Eugene 56

Crescent Valley 72, Woodburn 37

Crook County 52, Molalla 29

Crosshill Christian 41, C.S. Lewis 26

Dufur 53, Horizon Christian Hood River 23

East Linn Christian 63, Gold Beach 18

Forest Grove 59, Glencoe 50

Grants Pass 61, South Eugene 38

Henley 63, Mazama 19

Imbler 56, Joseph 43

Jordan Valley 70, Harper 35

La Pine 41, Siuslaw 27

La Salle 56, Hood River 41

Lakeview 40, St. Mary's 23

Liberty 62, Century 25

Madras 80, Gladstone 37

Marshfield 48, Westside Christian 33

McMinnville 54, Newberg 40

Nelson 66, David Douglas 11

Nestucca 69, Mannahouse Christian 36

Nixyaawii 59, Pilot Rock 20

North Lake/Paisley def. Central Christian, forfeit

Oregon City 61, St. Mary's Academy 36

Pacific 41, Elkton 26

Pleasant Hill 47, Elmira 25

Powder Valley 45, Wallowa 42

Powers 71, Glendale 32

Riddle 31, Yoncalla 25

Sheldon 43, North Medford 30

Southwest Christian 55, Trinity 9

Springfield 91, Ashland 16

St. Helens 42, Scappoose 35

The Dalles 50, Estacada 26

Tigard 43, Lake Oswego 42

Tualatin 46, Lakeridge 16

Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Camas Valley 29

Union 51, Griswold 26

Weston-McEwen 48, Enterprise 43

Willamette 82, Roseburg 33

Wilsonville 65, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pendleton vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Sports gambling addiction is up in Ohio since legalization; nonprofit...
2
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
3
HISTORY COLUMN: Black leaders who made an impact in Hamilton
4
34 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Leader of Ohio’s largest high school leaving
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top