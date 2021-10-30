Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cory-Rawson 29, Vanlue 28
Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Hamilton Ross 17
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Lima Perry 0
Mogadore Field 36, Atwater Waterloo 8
Sandusky St. Mary 42, New London 6
Uhrichsville Claymont 40, Newcomerstown 13
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Berea-Midpark 28, Brunswick 24
Can. McKinley 41, Solon 20
Lakewood St. Edward 49, Lorain 0
Massillon Jackson 35, Strongsville 17
Medina 54, Shaker Hts. 0
Stow-Munroe Falls 40, Can. Glenoak 12
Region 2=
Centerville 34, Springboro 14
Dublin Coffman 27, Huber Hts. Wayne 24
Dublin Jerome 21, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Findlay 28, Miamisburg 26
Marysville 49, Delaware Hayes 7
Perrysburg 14, Kettering Fairmont 0
Springfield 42, Clayton Northmont 7
Tol. Whitmer 42, Tol. Start 7
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Thomas Worthington 0
Gahanna Lincoln 41, Westerville Cent. 19
Hilliard Bradley 21, Lancaster 19
Hilliard Darby 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6
New Albany 63, Westerville N. 21
Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City 7
Pickerington N. 20, Groveport-Madison 4
Reynoldsburg 34, Hilliard Davidson 3
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 35, Cin. Oak Hills 14
Cin. Princeton 28, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Cin. St. Xavier 37, Hamilton 7
Cin. Sycamore 19, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
Fairfield 28, Mason 21
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. West Clermont 14
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 49, Eastlake North 0
Cle. Benedictine 26, Akr. Firestone 13
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Maple Hts. 24
Hudson 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
Macedonia Nordonia 40, Cle. Hay 0
Painesville Riverside 56, Lyndhurst Brush 15
Willoughby S. 28, Bedford 8
Region 6=
Barberton 38, Lakewood 7
Fremont Ross 27, N. Royalton 17
Medina Highland 57, Tol. Waite 0
Olmsted Falls 30, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 15
Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, N. Olmsted 0
Tol. St. John's 34, Avon Lake 13
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34, Cle. Rhodes 0
Region 7=
Canal Winchester 34, Whitehall-Yearling 0
Dublin Scioto 24, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7
Green 53, Marion Harding 21
Massillon 76, Cols. Independence 22
N. Can. Hoover 17, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 20
Westerville S. 32, Uniontown Lake 10
Wooster 23, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 49, Xenia 6
Cin. La Salle 42, Harrison 14
Cin. Withrow 29, Troy 7
Kings Mills Kings 50, Lima Sr. 6
Piqua 49, Morrow Little Miami 7
Riverside Stebbins 41, Ashville Teays Valley 27
Trenton Edgewood 37, Sidney 10
Division III=
Region 9=
Aurora 42, Ravenna 14
Canfield 42, Chardon NDCL 14
Chagrin Falls Kenston 38, Painesville Harvey 15
Chardon 38, Akr. East 7
Dover 18, STVM 15
Hubbard 39, New Philadelphia 20
Streetsboro 56, Chesterland W. Geauga 42
Region 10=
Mansfield Sr. 37, Lexington 21
Medina Buckeye 35, Caledonia River Valley 28
Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Sylvania Southview 14
Norton 28, Copley 21
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Bay Village Bay 0
Parma Padua 34, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14
Rocky River 42, Tol. Rogers 6
Tiffin Columbian 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 14
Region 11=
Bellefontaine 20, Dresden Tri-Valley 13
Bishop Hartley 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14
Cols. DeSales 21, Thornville Sheridan 14
Cols. Eastmoor 35, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
Granville 36, Bishop Watterson 14
Jackson 37, South 0
London 17, Zanesville 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Cols. Beechcroft 6
Region 12=
Bellbrook 50, Trotwood-Madison 20
Hamilton Badin 37, Vandalia Butler 0
Kettering Alter 20, Monroe 14
Lima Shawnee 28, Cin. Hughes 0
St. Marys Memorial 49, Franklin 13
Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6
Wapakoneta 30, Day. Dunbar 0
Division IV=
Region 13=
Beloit W. Branch 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 8
Cle. Glenville 48, Lisbon Beaver 0
Cle. VASJ 44, Gates Mills Hawken 21
Perry 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 6
Poland Seminary 35, Navarre Fairless 14
Salem 48, Peninsula Woodridge 14
Youngs. Ursuline 48, Can. South 20
Region 14=
Clyde 56, Galion 7
LaGrange Keystone 20, Huron 7
Milan Edison 23, Bellevue 22
Port Clinton 47, Tol. Scott 0
Sandusky Perkins 34, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14
Shelby 28, Bellville Clear Fork 7
Van Wert 46, Rossford 0
Wauseon 41, Wooster Triway 7
Region 15=
Bloom-Carroll 49, Vincent Warren 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 64, McArthur Vinton County 34
Carrollton 37, Cambridge 21
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30, Philo 12
Heath 21, Gallipolis Gallia 2
New Concord John Glenn 35, Belmont Union Local 21
Sparta Highland 41, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6
St. Clairsville 55, Newark Licking Valley 38
Region 16=
Bethel-Tate 44, Cin. Shroder 0
Cin. McNicholas 48, Washington C.H. 13
Cin. Wyoming 50, Waynesville 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 55, Day. Northridge 13
Eaton 44, Day. Oakwood 20
Milton-Union 33, Cin. Indian Hill 0
St. Paris Graham 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7
Waverly 28, Germantown Valley View 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Southeastern vs. Beaver Eastern, ccd.
