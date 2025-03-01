Breaking: Preliminary plan approved by Miami U officials to build new arena at Cook Field

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

St. Xavier (OH) 45, Lebanon 25

W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 47

Division II=

Region 7=

Westerville N. 78, Cols. St. Charles 35

Region 8=

Cin. Winton Woods 53, Miamisburg 44

Division III=

Region 10=

Sandusky 54, Lexington 37

Tol. Cent. Cath. 81, Sylvania Southview 46

Division IV=

Region 14=

Elida 52, Shelby 40

Napoleon 69, Tontogany Otsego 54

Region 15=

Zanesville Maysville 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 44

Division V=

Region 19=

Minford 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51

Region 20=

Cin. Clark Montessori 62, Versailles 57

Cin. Summit 58, Day. Stivers 39

Purcell Marian 53, Lewistown Indian Lake 52, OT

Division VI=

Region 22=

Hamler Patrick Henry 61, Metamora Evergreen 44

Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Convoy Crestview 44

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, Ashland Crestview 39

Tol. Maumee Valley 75, Sycamore Mohawk 43

Region 23=

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54, Berlin Hiland 33

Region 24=

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Coldwater 42

Division VII=

Region 27=

Cols. Patriot Prep 58, Newark Cath. 45

Region 28=

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38, Ft. Loramie 32

Russia 83, Cin. College Prep. 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

