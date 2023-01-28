Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Warren Lordstown 4
Bellevue 48, Tiffin Columbian 37
Bucyrus Wynford 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32
Canal Winchester 52, Dublin Scioto 30
Carey 56, Bucyrus 23
Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 31
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Williamsport Westfall 41
Cin. Seven Hills 51, Miami Valley Christian Academy 24
Copley 58, Kent Roosevelt 31
Dublin Coffman 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24
Frankfort Adena 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Gahanna Lincoln 50, New Albany 46
Garrett Morgan 47, Cle. Collinwood 37
Gibsonburg 37, New Riegel 27
Grove City 52, Westerville Cent. 43
Huron 52, Port Clinton 39
Kansas Lakota 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 23
Lakeside Danbury 49, Old Fort 37
Lawrence School 44, Elyria Open Door 37
Mansfield Christian 56, Mansfield St. Peter's 11
Marysville 62, Dublin Jerome 25
Medina 52, Brunswick 36
Napoleon 53, Maumee 21
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Upper Sandusky 37
Perrysburg 58, Bowling Green 38
Piketon 44, Chillicothe Huntington 43
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Cols. Upper Arlington 40
Reynoldsburg 56, Newark 47
Rocky River Magnificat 52, Cle. St. Joseph 30
Sandusky Perkins 51, Sandusky 40
Shekinah Christian 54, Mentor Christian 20
Southeastern 51, Chillicothe Zane Trace 30
Stow-Munroe Falls 45, N. Royalton 35
Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 22
Sycamore Mohawk 44, Attica Seneca E. 23
Sylvania Northview 39, Sylvania Southview 37
Tiffin Calvert 48, Sandusky St. Mary 31
Tree of Life 49, Liberty Christian Academy 14
Westerville S. 62, Westerville N. 22
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50, Holland Springfield 48
Willard 49, Oak Harbor 45
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 55, SPIRE 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/