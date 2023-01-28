X
Dark Mode Toggle

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Warren Lordstown 4

Bellevue 48, Tiffin Columbian 37

Bucyrus Wynford 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32

Canal Winchester 52, Dublin Scioto 30

Carey 56, Bucyrus 23

Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 31

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Williamsport Westfall 41

Cin. Seven Hills 51, Miami Valley Christian Academy 24

Copley 58, Kent Roosevelt 31

Dublin Coffman 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24

Frankfort Adena 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Gahanna Lincoln 50, New Albany 46

Garrett Morgan 47, Cle. Collinwood 37

Gibsonburg 37, New Riegel 27

Grove City 52, Westerville Cent. 43

Huron 52, Port Clinton 39

Kansas Lakota 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 23

Lakeside Danbury 49, Old Fort 37

Lawrence School 44, Elyria Open Door 37

Mansfield Christian 56, Mansfield St. Peter's 11

Marysville 62, Dublin Jerome 25

Medina 52, Brunswick 36

Napoleon 53, Maumee 21

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Upper Sandusky 37

Perrysburg 58, Bowling Green 38

Piketon 44, Chillicothe Huntington 43

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Cols. Upper Arlington 40

Reynoldsburg 56, Newark 47

Rocky River Magnificat 52, Cle. St. Joseph 30

Sandusky Perkins 51, Sandusky 40

Shekinah Christian 54, Mentor Christian 20

Southeastern 51, Chillicothe Zane Trace 30

Stow-Munroe Falls 45, N. Royalton 35

Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 22

Sycamore Mohawk 44, Attica Seneca E. 23

Sylvania Northview 39, Sylvania Southview 37

Tiffin Calvert 48, Sandusky St. Mary 31

Tree of Life 49, Liberty Christian Academy 14

Westerville S. 62, Westerville N. 22

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50, Holland Springfield 48

Willard 49, Oak Harbor 45

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 55, SPIRE 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Schools, students celebrate ‘Who Dey FriDey’ with focus on teamwork
2
Chamber touts program to match skill sets of employees with potential...
3
Man’s death, alleged fight in Fairfield Twp. remains under...
4
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
5
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top