Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 55, Edgerton 40
Brunswick 59, Euclid 24
Chagrin Falls 44, Perry 40, OT
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Hilliard Bradley 35
Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Burton Berkshire 18
Grove City 52, New Albany 42
Heath 45, Hebron Lakewood 29
Johnstown 44, Newark Cath. 32
Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31
Pettisville 45, Pioneer N. Central 20
Pickerington Cent. 51, Newark 46
Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Zanesville Rosecrans 21
Tol. Christian 65, Tol. Ottawa Hills 13
Upper Sandusky 47, Bucyrus Wynford 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 25
Wickliffe 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 39
Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 4
Youngs. Liberty 58, Hudson 43
