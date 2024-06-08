Friday's Scores

OHSAA Baseball Championships
|State Semfinal
Division I
Mason 1, Perrysburg 0
Twinsburg 4, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 1
Division II
Beloit W. Branch 4, Wintersville Indian Creek 2
Hamilton Badin 5, Parma Padua 0
