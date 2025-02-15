Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Gahanna Lincoln 50, New Albany 41
Lancaster 49, Pickerington N. 45
Region 3=
Reynoldsburg 62, Hilliard Davidson 48
Division III=
Region 12=
Bellbrook 86, Xenia 18
Tipp City Tippecanoe 62, Franklin 27
Division IV=
Region 13=
Garfield Hts. Trinity 65, Ravenna 29
Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Youngs. Ursuline 51
Region 15=
Cols. Eastmoor 74, East 43
Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, Columbus International 56
Division V=
Region 18=
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Marion Pleasant 37
Cols. Africentric 80, Cols. KIPP 1
Fredericktown 49, London Madison-Plains 29
Johnstown 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 38
Milford Center Fairbanks 48, Sparta Highland 30
Richwood N. Union 59, Galion Northmor 34
Utica 53, CSG 32
Division VII=
Region 28=
Millersport 54, Cols. Patriot Prep 45
OTHER=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 48, Notre Dame Academy 31
Cols. Upper Arlington 47, Dublin Coffman 46
Hayes 89, Galloway Westland 45
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 46, Christian Community School 34
Lewis Center Olentangy 58, Dublin Jerome 46
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 41, Cincinnati Home School 38
Marysville 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30
Ohio Deaf 33, Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pa. 26
Pickerington Cent. 77, Ashville Teays Valley 59
Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 24
Sunbury Big Walnut 80, Dublin Scioto 74
Western Reserve Academy 64, Hudson 55
Worthington Kilbourne 59, Westerville N. 28
